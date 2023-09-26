EatMise Expands Partnerships Across New York City, Brings Ingredients from the City's Top Restaurants to Homes for Last-Mile Cooking Experience

The delivery platform has partnered with the city's foodie favorites including Ivan Ramen, Totto Ramen, Luke's Lobster, and OBAO

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EatMise , the food delivery platform, announced today that it has reached a significant milestone in its expansion strategy, forging partnerships with more than 30 restaurants throughout Manhattan and successfully fulfilling more than 3,000 orders since its inception in 2021. Today, the company works with establishments such as Ivan Ramen, Totto Ramen, OBAO, Pure Thai, Luke's Lobster, and Spicy Moon.

EatMise is a first-of-its-kind concept that marries the wants of restaurant-enthusiasts and at-home cooks. With the click of a mouse, subscribers can choose from popular menu items of their favorite restaurants considering factors such as price, cuisine, and cook duration. They can then choose a delivery date and time, giving them flexibility to plan their meals, and receive fully prepped and fresh ingredients that can be quickly made from the comfort of their kitchens. The ingredients are prepped moments before the courier picks up the order, guaranteeing the freshest ingredients are being delivered to the customer. Subscribers also get perks such as free delivery, no service fee, and are able to cancel or pause ingredient delivery at any time with no commitment. Additionally, with the use of EatMise, customers are able to strengthen personal sustainability efforts by avoiding overbuying at grocery stores.

"The majority of restaurants are taking advantage of off-premise dining, but the reality remains that certain dishes fail to maintain their quality during delivery," said Robert Chen, Founder and CEO of EatMise. "We launched EatMise for those who value restaurant quality food but want the convenience of at-home delivery. Our business model and solution meets a market need that touches multiple industries and audiences. It's been a win-win for everyone involved and we look forward to growing our well of restaurant partners and couriers."

Distinguishing itself from other delivery platforms, EatMise boasts a logistical framework that positions it as a more attractive option for couriers as well as a more sustainable option. In contrast to other delivery apps that have couriers typically complete 1-2 deliveries per hour, achieving a utilization rate of 60%, EatMise achieves an impressive average of 4+ deliveries per hour, maintaining a utilization rate of 100%. This unique approach enables EatMise to offer competitive wages and a steady stream of assignments for its 20 and growing number of couriers, specifically during their operational hours from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm. EatMise operates during restaurant off-peak hours which is also beneficial to both the restaurant and courier. Orders are pre-arranged the night prior and then distributed to couriers in consolidated batches. This process equips couriers with a clear overview of their delivery routes for the day and allows them to best utilize their time.

"In Korea, especially during the pandemic, 'ready-made' meal kits have become extremely popular. When I met with the EatMise team, I knew that this would be an opportunity for us to explore this new food delivery option," said Jee Kim, Owner of 8282, a modern Korean food restaurant most recently added to MICHELIN Guide New York. "At 8282 we pride ourselves on being able to connect with customers who don't always want to dine out but love our food enough to want to recreate it at home. We're looking forward to our continued work with EatMise and being able to provide our customers with new recipes right to their doorstep."

After 11 years in Manhattan's finance sector, Chen launched EatMise as a way to support his favorite neighborhood restaurants that were struggling to navigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. He has built a team with cultural backgrounds as diverse as NYC's food scene, and together they prioritize community and empower their couriers and restaurant partners. In the coming months, EatMise will be expanding product offerings with a focus on same-day ordering and delivery, new delivery windows, as well as exclusive restaurant perks.

To learn more about EatMise, please visit https://eatmise.com/

Founded in 2021, EatMise is a delivery platform that brings prepped ingredients straight from some of the most beloved New York City restaurants like Ivan Ramen, OBAO, Pure Thai, Luke's Lobster, and Spicy Moon, to home kitchens for quick and easy last-mile cooking. EatMise prioritizes its customers, hand-selected restaurant partners, and delivery drivers by providing fresh, convenient, and affordable food, new profit channels, and courier benefits. EatMise has partnered with over 30 restaurants in Manhattan, facilitating thousands of orders to thousands of customers with over 20 delivery drivers. EatMise has raised over $3.5M and continues to see more restaurants, customers, and drivers join the platform. To learn more about EatMise visit www.eatmise.com.

