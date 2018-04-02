Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III

The oversubscribed fund received strong support from a diverse range of institutional investors, including public pension funds, university endowments and foundations, multinational corporations, insurance companies, fund-of-funds, and family offices. Nearly all institutional limited partners from Five Point Energy's prior fund committed to the new fund.

Five Point Energy is a Houston-based private equity firm focused exclusively on investments within the midstream and energy infrastructure sector. The latest fund will be a continuation of Five Point's strategy in its prior funds, with a primary focus on acquisition and development opportunities within the North American midstream sector.

"The oversubscribed closing of Fund III and notable return of nearly all LPs from the prior fund showcases Five Point's commitment to not only delivering on investment promises, but also cultivating long-standing relationships with their LP base," said Jeffrey Eaton, Partner at Eaton Partners. "We're proud to have served as exclusive placement agent for the fund and congratulate the firm on another successful fundraise."

"Eaton Partners did a terrific job managing the process and introducing us to highly qualified institutional investors who had a direct appetite for our sector and strategy," said David Capobianco, CEO & Managing Partner at Five Point Energy. "The depth of their limited partner relationships and understanding of their investment strategies played a key role in the speed and efficiency of our successful fundraise."

About Eaton Partners, LLC

Eaton Partners, a Stifel Company, is one of the oldest, largest and most experienced fund advisory and capital placement agents in the world, having raised more than $85 billion across more than 100 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings, including limited partnership interests, general partner interests, co-investments and direct investment opportunities. Founded in 1983 with over 75 professionals across nine offices in North America, Europe and Asia, Eaton advises and raises institutional capital for investment managers across a range of alternative strategies – private equity, private credit, real assets, real estate and hedge funds/public market – in both the primary and secondary market. Partnering with a select number of the highest-quality fund managers, Eaton Partners has represented some of the most innovative funds of the last three decades. In January 2016, Eaton Partners became a wholly owned subsidiary and affiliate of Stifel Financial Corp., a leading middle-market investment bank, to further ensure Eaton's success at the highest level of the global placement business.

Eaton Partners, LLC, is a Registered Broker-Dealer and a member of FINRA and is also registered as an Introducing Broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and member of the National Futures Association (NFA). Eaton Partners, LLC's subsidiary, Eaton Partners (UK) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Eaton Partners, LLC's subsidiary, Eaton Partners Advisors (HK) Limited is approved as a Type 1 License company under the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong. Eaton Partners and the Eaton Partners logo are trademarks of Eaton Partners, LLC, a limited liability company ® Eaton Partners, LLC, 2018. Eaton Partners, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary and affiliate of Stifel Financial Corp.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated; Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; Century Securities Associates, Inc.; and Eaton Partners, LLC, and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank & Trust offers a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's web site at www.stifel.com.

About Five Point Energy

Five Point Energy is a private investment firm focused on midstream energy infrastructure and energy sector investments across North America. Five Point Energy partners with leading E&P companies to build and develop midstream infrastructure to support drilling programs, as well to develop and support proven management teams through buyouts and growth capital within the midstream energy sector. Based in Houston, Texas, Five Point Energy is currently investing from Five Point Energy Fund II L.P. and manages more than $1.7 billion of capital. For further information, please visit www.fivepointenergy.com.

