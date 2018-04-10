Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III

CI III has been formed to primarily invest in projects in regulated and long term contracted energy infrastructure and has a strong investment pipeline that provides diversification across primarily offshore wind, onshore wind, solar PV and biomass/waste-to-energy in North America, Northwestern Europe and Asia Pacific.

The fundraising generated a high level of demand from institutional capital from a diverse range of institutional investors globally, including Eaton's efforts in Australia, Asia, and Israel, which complements and broadens the current primarily Nordic and UK-based investor base.

"CIP has one of the best and most experienced investment teams, and one of the fastest growing global platforms we have seen in the energy infrastructure space. We are thrilled to be a part of their success" said Gianluca D'Angelo, Head of EMEA at Eaton Partners. "This remarkable achievement is a testament to the firm's quality, reputation, technical expertise, and track record as a leading investor in regulated infrastructure and renewable energy."

At the end of last year, CIP celebrated the five-year anniversary of the company's formation, with support from PensionDanmark at inception. CIP has continued to grow in that time, and now stands as one of the largest fund managers within energy infrastructure in both a European and global context.

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) is a fund management company focused on energy infrastructure. CIP was founded in 2012 by senior executives from the energy industry in cooperation with PensionDanmark. CIP is owned and managed by the five senior partners, Jakob Baruël Poulsen, Rune Bro Róin, Torsten Lodberg Smed, Christian T. Skakkebæk and Christina Grumstrup Sørensen.

Today CIP has around 65 employees. CIP and its projects have offices in Copenhagen, the UK, the US, Germany, and Taiwan. CIP focuses on investments in regulated and long term contracted energy infrastructure. This includes offshore wind, onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and waste-to-energy, transmission and distribution, and other energy assets like reserve capacity and storage.

About Eaton Partners

Eaton Partners, a Stifel Business, is one of the oldest, largest and most experienced fund advisory and capital placement agents in the world, having raised more than $85 billion across more than 100 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings, including limited partnership interests, general partner interests, co-investments and direct investment opportunities. Founded in 1983 with over 75 professionals across nine offices in North America, Europe and Asia, Eaton advises and raises institutional capital for investment managers across a range of alternative strategies – private equity, private credit, real assets, real estate and hedge funds/public market – in both the primary and secondary market. Partnering with a select number of the highest-quality fund managers, Eaton Partners has represented some of the most innovative funds of the last three decades.

Eaton Partners is a division of Stifel Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Member SIPC, NYSEEaton Partners subsidiary, Eaton Partners (UK) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Eaton Partners subsidiary, Eaton Partners Advisors (HK) Limited is approved as a Type 1 License company under the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong. Eaton Partners and the Eaton Partners logo are trademarks of Eaton Partners, LLC, a limited liability company ® Eaton Partners, LLC, 2018. Eaton Partners, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary and affiliate of Stifel Financial Corp.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated; Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; Century Securities Associates, Inc.; and Eaton Partners, LLC, and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank & Trust offers a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's web site at www.stifel.com.

