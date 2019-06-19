Eaton Vance Adds Kelley G. Baccei and Jeffrey D. Mueller to High-Yield Bond Fund Portfolio Management Teams

"Kelley's new portfolio responsibilities reflect the depth of experience and demonstrated track record of delivering results she had brought to our high-yield franchise over many years," said Payson F. Swaffield, CFA, Chief Income Investment Officer, EVM. "Jeff's expanded portfolio responsibilities are a natural evolution of the leadership role he is assuming within our global high-yield organization."

Ms. Baccei is a vice president of EVM and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance's high-yield team. Prior to joining EVM in 2005, Ms. Baccei was director of high-yield distressed research at Fieldstone Capital Group and director of fixed-income research at Scotia Capital Markets, Inc. Ms. Baccei earned a B.A. from Boston College and a certificate in credit analysis from New York University. Ms. Baccei is based in Boston.

Mr. Mueller is a vice president of EVAIL and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance's high-yield team. Prior to joining the Eaton Vance organization in 2015, he was affiliated with Threadneedle Investments, Centaurus Capital Limited and Amaranth Advisors, LLC. He holds a B.B.A. from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. In May 2019, Mr. Mueller and Mr. Concannon were appointed Co-Directors of High Yield Investments, effective January 1, 2020. Mr. Mueller is based in London.

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates EVM, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Hexavest and Calvert, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. As of April 30, 2019, Eaton Vance had consolidated assets under management of $469.9 billion. Exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns across market cycles have been hallmarks of Eaton Vance since 1924. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.

