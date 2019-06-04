Eaton Vance-Affiliate Atlanta Capital Management Celebrates 50ᵗʰ Anniversary with New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell Ringing

BOSTON and ATLANTA, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) and its affiliate Atlanta Capital Management Company, LLC (Atlanta Capital) announced that Thomas E. Faust Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Eaton Vance, and R. Kelly Williams, Jr., President and Chief Operating Officer of Atlanta Capital, will ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange today to commemorate Atlanta Capital's 50th anniversary.

Founded in 1969, Atlanta Capital managed client assets of $25.8 billion as of April 30, 2019. The firm specializes in high-quality stock and bond portfolios managed for funds and institutional and individual separate account clients. Atlanta Capital has been affiliated with Eaton Vance since 2001.

"Our success and longevity in delivering long-term results for our clients is attributed to the experience and stability of our investment professionals," said Mr. Williams. "We are proud that today, as throughout the past 50 years, we have created lasting relationships and long-term growth for investors."

Atlanta Capital applies a single investment philosophy across a range of equity and fixed income strategies. Reflecting the close correspondence between high-quality investing and leading standards of corporate responsibility, Atlanta Capital has subadvised the Calvert Equity Fund, a market leader in responsible investing, since 1998.

About Atlanta Capital

Atlanta Capital Management Company, LLC (Atlanta Capital) specializes in the active management of high-quality stock and bond portfolios using bottom-up fundamental analysis. The firm's equity approach focuses on investing in companies with a demonstrated history of consistent growth and earnings stability. Fixed income investments emphasize securities with stable and predictable cash flows, and low credit and event risk. Atlanta Capital has a long history of steadfast adherence to high-quality investing over market cycles. Located in Atlanta, the firm manages assets on behalf of funds, individual and institutional separate account clients, and their advisors. For more information, visit atlcap.com.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Hexavest and Calvert, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. As of April 30, 2019, Eaton Vance had consolidated assets under management of $469.9 billion. Exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns across market cycles have been hallmarks of Eaton Vance since 1924. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.

