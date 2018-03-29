Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions

BOSTON, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their March distributions (each a "Fund").  This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly or quarterly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the March distribution.  It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2018 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE:  You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan.  Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."  The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes.  The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's March distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through March 29, 2018, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.



Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)


Distribution Period: 

March- 2018


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0864


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

September







Source

Current
Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0061

7.10%

$0.0394

7.60%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0107

12.40%

$0.2063

39.80%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0696

80.50%

$0.2727

52.60%

Total per common share

$0.0864

100.00%

$0.5184

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2018 1

11.87%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 2

6.86%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2018 3

7.60%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 4

2.86%



































Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)


Distribution Period: 

March- 2018


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0875


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0254

29.00%

$0.0383

14.60%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0621

71.00%

$0.2242

85.40%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.0875

100.00%

$0.2625

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2018 1

14.39%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 2

6.41%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2018 3

5.02%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 4

1.07%





Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)

Distribution Period: 

March- 2018


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0760


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0034

4.50%

$0.0097

4.30%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0726

95.50%

$0.2183

95.70%

Total per common share

$0.0760

100.00%

$0.2280

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2018 1

6.34%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 2

9.27%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2018 3

-0.77%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 4

1.54%










Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund  (NYSE: EVT)


Distribution Period: 

March- 2018


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1450


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

August







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0496

34.20%

$0.4425

43.60%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0954

65.80%

$0.5725

56.40%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1450

100.00%

$1.0150

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2018 1

11.96%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 2

7.46%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2018 3

9.13%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 4

3.73%





Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund  (NYSE: ETO)

Distribution Period: 

March- 2018


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1800


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0333

18.50%

$0.1436

16.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1467

81.50%

$0.7564

84.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1800

100.00%

$0.9000

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2018 1

11.21%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 2

8.84%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2018 3

2.20%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 4

2.95%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)


Distribution Period: 

March- 2018


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1080


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0116

10.70%

$0.0332

10.30%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0964

89.30%

$0.2908

89.70%

Total per common share

$0.1080

100.00%

$0.3240

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2018 1

9.34%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 2

8.14%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2018 3

-1.32%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 4

1.36%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)

Distribution Period: 

March- 2018


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1108


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0059

5.30%

$0.0175

5.30%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.1049

94.70%

$0.3149

94.70%

Total per common share

$0.1108

100.00%

$0.3324

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2018 1

10.88%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 2

8.89%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2018 3

1.07%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 4

1.48%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)

Distribution Period: 

March- 2018


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0843


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0052

6.10%

$0.0279

6.60%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0791

93.90%

$0.3936

93.4%

Total per common share

$0.0843

100.00%

$0.4215

100.0%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2018 1

11.42%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 2

8.29%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2018 3

4.98%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 4

2.76%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)

Distribution Period: 

March- 2018


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0910


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0106

11.70%

$0.0259

9.50%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0804

88.30%

$0.2471

90.50%

Total per common share

$0.0910

100.00%

$0.2730

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2018 1

8.69%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 2

9.55%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2018 3

0.25%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 4

1.59%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)

Distribution Period: 

March- 2018


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0760


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0065

8.60%

$0.0247

6.50%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0695

91.40%

$0.3553

93.50%

Total per common share

$0.0760

100.00%

$0.3800

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2018 1

8.25%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 2

9.91%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2018 3

1.10%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 4

3.30%





Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (NYSE: EXD)

Distribution Period: 

March- 2018


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.2900


Distribution Frequency:

Quarterly


Fiscal Year End:

December







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0270

9.40%

$0.0270

9.40%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.2630

90.60%

$0.2630

90.60%

Total per common share

$0.2900

100.00%

$0.2900

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2018 1

-0.54%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 2

1.09%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2018 3

-6.81%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 4

0.00%










1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended  

  on February 28, 2018



2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of February 28, 2018

3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to February 28, 2018

   including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.



4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to February 28, 2018 measured on the dollar value of the

  distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of February 28, 2018

 

