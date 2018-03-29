Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions













Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)







Distribution Period: March- 2018







Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0864







Distribution Frequency: Monthly







Fiscal Year End: September



















Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income $0.0061 7.10% $0.0394 7.60%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0107 12.40% $0.2063 39.80%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0696 80.50% $0.2727 52.60%

Total per common share $0.0864 100.00% $0.5184 100.00%













Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2018 1 11.87%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 2 6.86%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2018 3 7.60%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 4 2.86%























































































Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)







Distribution Period: March- 2018







Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0875







Distribution Frequency: Monthly







Fiscal Year End: December



















Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0254 29.00% $0.0383 14.60%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0621 71.00% $0.2242 85.40%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00%

Total per common share $0.0875 100.00% $0.2625 100.00%













Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2018 1 14.39%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 2 6.41%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2018 3 5.02%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 4 1.07%















Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)





Distribution Period: March- 2018







Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0760







Distribution Frequency: Monthly







Fiscal Year End: December



















Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income $0.0034 4.50% $0.0097 4.30%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0726 95.50% $0.2183 95.70%

Total per common share $0.0760 100.00% $0.2280 100.00%













Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2018 1 6.34%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 2 9.27%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2018 3 -0.77%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 4 1.54%



























Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)







Distribution Period: March- 2018







Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1450







Distribution Frequency: Monthly







Fiscal Year End: August



















Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income $0.0496 34.20% $0.4425 43.60%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0954 65.80% $0.5725 56.40%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00%

Total per common share $0.1450 100.00% $1.0150 100.00%













Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2018 1 11.96%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 2 7.46%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2018 3 9.13%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 4 3.73%















Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)





Distribution Period: March- 2018







Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1800







Distribution Frequency: Monthly







Fiscal Year End: October



















Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income $0.0333 18.50% $0.1436 16.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.1467 81.50% $0.7564 84.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00%

Total per common share $0.1800 100.00% $0.9000 100.00%













Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2018 1 11.21%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 2 8.84%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2018 3 2.20%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 4 2.95%















Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)







Distribution Period: March- 2018







Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1080







Distribution Frequency: Monthly







Fiscal Year End: December



















Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income $0.0116 10.70% $0.0332 10.30%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0964 89.30% $0.2908 89.70%

Total per common share $0.1080 100.00% $0.3240 100.00%













Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2018 1 9.34%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 2 8.14%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2018 3 -1.32%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 4 1.36%















Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)





Distribution Period: March- 2018







Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1108







Distribution Frequency: Monthly







Fiscal Year End: December



















Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income $0.0059 5.30% $0.0175 5.30%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.1049 94.70% $0.3149 94.70%

Total per common share $0.1108 100.00% $0.3324 100.00%













Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2018 1 10.88%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 2 8.89%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2018 3 1.07%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 4 1.48%















Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)





Distribution Period: March- 2018







Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0843







Distribution Frequency: Monthly







Fiscal Year End: October



















Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income $0.0052 6.10% $0.0279 6.60%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0791 93.90% $0.3936 93.4%

Total per common share $0.0843 100.00% $0.4215 100.0%













Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2018 1 11.42%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 2 8.29%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2018 3 4.98%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 4 2.76%















Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)





Distribution Period: March- 2018







Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0910







Distribution Frequency: Monthly







Fiscal Year End: December



















Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income $0.0106 11.70% $0.0259 9.50%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0804 88.30% $0.2471 90.50%

Total per common share $0.0910 100.00% $0.2730 100.00%













Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2018 1 8.69%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 2 9.55%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2018 3 0.25%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 4 1.59%















Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)





Distribution Period: March- 2018







Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0760







Distribution Frequency: Monthly







Fiscal Year End: October



















Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income $0.0065 8.60% $0.0247 6.50%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0695 91.40% $0.3553 93.50%

Total per common share $0.0760 100.00% $0.3800 100.00%













Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2018 1 8.25%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 2 9.91%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2018 3 1.10%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 4 3.30%















Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (NYSE: EXD)





Distribution Period: March- 2018







Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.2900







Distribution Frequency: Quarterly







Fiscal Year End: December



















Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income $0.0270 9.40% $0.0270 9.40%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.2630 90.60% $0.2630 90.60%

Total per common share $0.2900 100.00% $0.2900 100.00%













Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2018 1 -0.54%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 2 1.09%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2018 3 -6.81%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2018 4 0.00%



























1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended

on February 28, 2018









2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of February 28, 2018

3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to February 28, 2018

including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.





4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to February 28, 2018 measured on the dollar value of the