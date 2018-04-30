Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE : You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's April distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through April 30, 2018, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.











Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)





Distribution Period: April- 2018





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0864





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: September















Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0060 7.00% $0.0454 7.50% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0804 93.00% $0.3218 53.20% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.2376 39.30% Total per common share $0.0864 100.00% $0.6048 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2018 1 10.80%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2018 2 7.01%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2018 3

5.98%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2018 4 3.51%







































































Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)





Distribution Period: April- 2018





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0875





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December















Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0253 28.90% $0.0637 18.20% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0622 71.10% $0.2863 81.80% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.0875 100.00% $0.3500 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2018 1 13.10%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2018 2 6.61%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2018 3

2.38%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2018 4 1.65%











Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)



Distribution Period: April- 2018





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0760





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December















Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0033 4.40% $0.0130 4.30% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0727 95.60% $0.2910 95.70% Total per common share $0.0760 100.00% $0.3040 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2018 1 5.54%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2018 2 9.45%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2018 3

-1.86%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2018 4 2.36%





















Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)





Distribution Period: April- 2018





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1450





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: August















Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0515 35.50% $0.4942 42.60% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0935 64.50% $0.6658 57.40% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1450 100.00% $1.1600 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2018 1 11.08%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2018 2 7.60%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2018 3

7.78%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2018 4 4.43%











Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)



Distribution Period: April- 2018





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1800





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October















Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0369 20.50% $0.1804 16.70% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0140 7.80% $0.0140 1.30% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.1291 71.70% $0.8856 82.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1800 100.00% $1.0800 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2018 1 10.50%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2018 2 8.96%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2018 3

1.66%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2018 4 3.73%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)





Distribution Period: April- 2018





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1080





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December















Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0114 10.60% $0.0445 10.30% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0966 89.40% $0.3875 89.70% Total per common share $0.1080 100.00% $0.4320 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2018 1 8.41%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2018 2 8.40%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2018 3

-3.69%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2018 4 2.10%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)



Distribution Period: April- 2018





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1108





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December















Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0060 5.40% $0.0235 5.30% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0763 68.90% $0.0763 17.20% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0285 25.70% $0.3434 77.50% Total per common share $0.1108 100.00% $0.4432 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2018 1 9.93%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2018 2 9.20%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2018 3

-1.56%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2018 4 2.30%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)



Distribution Period: April- 2018





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0843





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October















Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0053 6.30% $0.0334 6.60% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0497 58.90% $0.0497 9.80% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0293 34.80% $0.4227 83.6% Total per common share $0.0843 100.00% $0.5058 100.0%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2018 1 10.59%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2018 2 8.47%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2018 3

3.49%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2018 4 3.53%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)



Distribution Period: April- 2018





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0910





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December















Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0108 11.90% $0.0368 10.10% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0802 88.10% $0.3272 89.90% Total per common share $0.0910 100.00% $0.3640 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2018 1 8.08%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2018 2 9.77%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2018 3

-1.23%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2018 4 2.44%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)



Distribution Period: April- 2018





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0760





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October















Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0078 10.30% $0.0328 7.20% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0682 89.70% $0.4232 92.80% Total per common share $0.0760 100.00% $0.4560 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2018 1 7.95%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2018 2 9.96%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2018 3

1.50%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2018 4 4.15%































1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2018







2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of March 31, 2018 3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to March 31, 2018 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.



4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to March 31, 2018 measured on the dollar value of the distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of March 31, 2018















