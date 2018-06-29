Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources Of Distributions













Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)







Distribution Period: June- 2018







Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0864







Distribution Frequency: Monthly







Fiscal Year End: September



















Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date













Net Investment Income $0.0071 8.20% $0.0599 7.70%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0793 91.80% $0.5871 75.50%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.1306 16.80%

Total per common share $0.0864 100.00% $0.7776 100.00%













Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2018 1 10.70%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2018 2 6.92%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2018 3

8.59%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2018 4 4.61%























































































Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)







Distribution Period: June- 2018







Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0875







Distribution Frequency: Monthly







Fiscal Year End: December



















Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date













Net Investment Income $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0875 100.00% $0.5250 100.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00%

Total per common share $0.0875 100.00% $0.5250 100.00%













Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2018 1 13.71%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2018 2 6.31%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2018 3

8.43%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2018 4 2.63%















Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)





Distribution Period: June- 2018







Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0760







Distribution Frequency: Monthly







Fiscal Year End: December



















Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date













Net Investment Income $0.0043 5.60% $0.0216 4.70%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0717 94.40% $0.4344 95.30%

Total per common share $0.0760 100.00% $0.4560 100.00%













Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2018 1 5.71%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2018 2 9.38%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2018 3

0.46%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2018 4 3.91%



























Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)







Distribution Period: June- 2018







Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1450







Distribution Frequency: Monthly







Fiscal Year End: August



















Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date













Net Investment Income $0.0483 33.30% $0.5931 40.90%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.7395 51.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0967 66.70% $0.1174 8.10%

Total per common share $0.1450 100.00% $1.4500 100.00%













Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2018 1 10.52%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2018 2 7.60%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2018 3

9.12%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2018 4 5.70%















Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)





Distribution Period: June- 2018







Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1800







Distribution Frequency: Monthly







Fiscal Year End: October



















Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date













Net Investment Income $0.0367 20.40% $0.2578 17.90%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.1433 79.60% $1.1822 82.10%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00%

Total per common share $0.1800 100.00% $1.4400 100.00%













Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2018 1 9.74%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2018 2 8.97%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2018 3

2.96%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2018 4 5.23%















Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)







Distribution Period: June- 2018







Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1080







Distribution Frequency: Monthly







Fiscal Year End: December



















Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date













Net Investment Income $0.0121 11.20% $0.0687 10.60%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0959 88.80% $0.5793 89.40%

Total per common share $0.1080 100.00% $0.6480 100.00%













Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2018 1 8.64%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2018 2 8.23%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2018 3

-0.39%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2018 4 3.43%















Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)





Distribution Period: June- 2018







Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1108







Distribution Frequency: Monthly







Fiscal Year End: December



















Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date













Net Investment Income $0.0068 6.10% $0.0372 5.60%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.1040 93.90% $0.6276 94.40%

Total per common share $0.1108 100.00% $0.6648 100.00%













Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2018 1 10.61%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2018 2 8.90%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2018 3

3.31%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2018 4 3.71%















Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)





Distribution Period: June- 2018







Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0843







Distribution Frequency: Monthly







Fiscal Year End: October



















Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date













Net Investment Income $0.0062 7.30% $0.0459 6.80%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0749 88.90% $0.1012 15.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0032 3.80% $0.5273 78.2%

Total per common share $0.0843 100.00% $0.6744 100.0%













Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2018 1 10.67%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2018 2 8.33%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2018 3

6.61%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2018 4 4.86%















Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)





Distribution Period: June- 2018







Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0910







Distribution Frequency: Monthly







Fiscal Year End: December



















Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date













Net Investment Income $0.0120 13.20% $0.0606 11.10%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0209 23.00% $0.0209 3.80%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0581 63.80% $0.4645 85.10%

Total per common share $0.0910 100.00% $0.5460 100.00%













Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2018 1 8.12%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2018 2 9.82%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2018 3

-0.15%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2018 4 4.09%















Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)





Distribution Period: June- 2018







Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0760







Distribution Frequency: Monthly







Fiscal Year End: October



















Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date













Net Investment Income $0.0091 12.00% $0.0517 8.50%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0669 88.00% $0.5563 91.50%

Total per common share $0.0760 100.00% $0.6080 100.00%













Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2018 1 7.98%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2018 2 9.95%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2018 3

3.30%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2018 4 5.80%















Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (NYSE: EXD)





Distribution Period: June- 2018







Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1600







Distribution Frequency: Quarterly







Fiscal Year End: December



















Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date













Net Investment Income $0.0230 14.50% $0.0500 11.20%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.1370 85.50% $0.4000 88.80%

Total per common share $0.1600 100.00% $0.4500 100.00%













Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2018 1 0.82%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2018 2 10.87%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2018 3

-4.03%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2018 4 2.72%



























1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended

on May 31, 2018









2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of May 31, 2018

3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to May 31, 2018

including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.





4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to May 31, 2018 measured on the dollar value of the

distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of May 31, 2018



