Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources Of Distributions

BOSTON, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their June distributions (each a "Fund"). This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the June distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2019 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE : You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's June distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through June 28, 2019, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)





Distribution Period: June- 2019





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0898





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: September















Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for

the Fiscal Year-to-

Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0078 8.70% $0.0766 9.60% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0291 32.40% $0.0287 3.60% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0529 58.90% $0.6927 86.80% Total per common share $0.0898 100.00% $0.7980 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2019 1 7.63%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31,2019 2 7.51%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2019 3 -5.07%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2019 4 4.94%











Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)





Distribution Period: June- 2019





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0988





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December















Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for

the Fiscal Year-to-

Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0988 100.00% $0.3990 67.30% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.1938 32.70% Total per common share $0.0988 100.00% $0.5928 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2019 1 9.88%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31,2019 2 7.53%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2019 3 9.53%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2019 4 3.14%











Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)



Distribution Period: June- 2019





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0760





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December















Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for

the Fiscal Year-to-

Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0048 6.40% $0.0324 7.10% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0712 93.60% $0.4236 92.90% Total per common share $0.0760 100.00% $0.4560 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2019 1 4.00%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31,2019 2 10.04%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2019 3 5.75%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2019 4 4.19%











Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)



Distribution Period: June- 2019





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1450





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October















Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for

the Fiscal Year-to-

Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0470 32.40% $0.3770 32.50% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0980 67.60% $0.7830 67.50% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1450 100.00% $1.1600 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2019 1 8.09%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31,2019 2 7.80%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2019 3 3.23%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2019 4 4.55%











Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)



Distribution Period: June- 2019





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1025





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October















Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for

the Fiscal Year-to-

Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.1025 100.00% $0.7560 92.20% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0640 7.80% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1025 100.00% $0.8200 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2019 1 4.97%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31,2019 2 7.59%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2019 3 1.54%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2019 4 4.43%











Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)



Distribution Period: June- 2019





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1800





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October















Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for

the Fiscal Year-to-

Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0472 26.20% $0.2650 18.40% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.1328 73.80% $1.1750 81.60% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1800 100.00% $1.4400 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2019 1 6.18%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31,2019 2 9.80%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2019 3 5.28%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2019 4 5.71%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)



Distribution Period: June- 2019





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1080





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December















Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for

the Fiscal Year-to-

Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0118 10.90% $0.0745 11.50% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0962 89.10% $0.5735 88.50% Total per common share $0.1080 100.00% $0.6480 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2019 1 5.49%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31,2019 2 9.13%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2019 3 4.83%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2019 4 3.81%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)



Distribution Period: June- 2019





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1108





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December















Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for

the Fiscal Year-to-

Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0072 6.50% $0.0445 6.70% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.1036 93.50% $0.6203 93.30% Total per common share $0.1108 100.00% $0.6648 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2019 1 7.50%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31,2019 2 9.81%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2019 3 5.53%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2019 4 4.09%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)



Distribution Period: June- 2019





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0843





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October















Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for

the Fiscal Year-to-

Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0075 8.90% $0.0620 9.20% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0768 91.10% $0.6124 90.8% Total per common share $0.0843 100.00% $0.6744 100.0%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2019 1 7.47%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31,2019 2 8.93%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2019 3 0.63%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2019 4 5.21%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)



Distribution Period: June- 2019





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0727





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December















Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for

the Fiscal Year-to-

Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0116 15.90% $0.0637 14.60% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0611 84.10% $0.3725 85.40% Total per common share $0.0727 100.00% $0.4362 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2019 1 4.14%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31,2019 2 8.86%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2019 3 5.49%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2019 4 3.69%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)



Distribution Period: June- 2019





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0616





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October















Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for

the Fiscal Year-to-

Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0086 14.00% $0.0563 10.80% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0530 86.00% $0.4653 89.20% Total per common share $0.0616 100.00% $0.5216 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2019 1 4.55%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31,2019 2 8.96%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2019 3 3.09%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2019 4 5.58%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)



Distribution Period: June- 2019





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0708





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December















Source Current

Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for

the Fiscal Year-to-

Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0060 8.50% $0.0255 9.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0648 91.50% $0.2577 91.00% Total per common share $0.0708 100.00% $0.2832 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2019 1 -0.24%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31,2019 2 2.93%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 2019 3 -1.00%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 2019 4 2.20%





















1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2019.







2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of May 31, 2019. 3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to May 31, 2019 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.



4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to May 31, 2019 measured on the dollar value of the distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of May 31, 2019.





