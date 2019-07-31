Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources Of Distributions

BOSTON, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their July distributions (each a "Fund"). This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the July distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2019 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE : You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's July distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through July 31, 2019, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)





Distribution Period: July- 2019





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0898





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: September















Source Current

Distribution % of

Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the

Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0075 8.40% $0.0843 9.50% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0477 53.10% $0.0764 8.60% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0346 38.50% $0.7271 81.90% Total per common share $0.0898 100.00% $0.8878 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2019 1 8.50%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 2 7.09%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2019 3 1.22%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 4 5.25%











Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)





Distribution Period: July- 2019





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0988





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December















Source Current

Distribution % of

Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the

Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0988 100.00% $0.5941 85.90% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0975 14.10% Total per common share $0.0988 100.00% $0.6916 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2019 1 10.69%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 2 7.12%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2019 3 16.54%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 4 3.56%











Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)



Distribution Period: July- 2019





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0760





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December















Source Current

Distribution % of

Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the

Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0044 5.80% $0.0368 6.90% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0716 94.20% $0.4952 93.10% Total per common share $0.0760 100.00% $0.5320 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2019 1 4.50%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 2 9.69%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2019 3 10.48%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 4 4.85%











Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)



Distribution Period: July- 2019





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1450





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October















Source Current

Distribution % of

Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the

Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0480 33.30% $0.4250 32.60% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0970 66.70% $0.8800 67.40% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1450 100.00% $1.3050 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2019 1 9.06%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 2 7.32%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2019 3 10.65%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 4 4.88%











Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)



Distribution Period: July- 2019





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1025





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October















Source Current

Distribution % of

Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the

Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.1025 100.00% $0.8585 93.10% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0640 6.90% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1025 100.00% $0.9225 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2019 1 6.27%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 2 7.09%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2019 3 9.43%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 4 4.72%











Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)



Distribution Period: July- 2019





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1800





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October















Source Current

Distribution % of

Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the

Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0360 20.00% $0.3010 18.60% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.1440 80.00% $1.3190 81.40% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1800 100.00% $1.6200 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2019 1 7.42%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 2 9.14%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2019 3 13.64%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 4 6.10%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)



Distribution Period: July- 2019





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1080





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December















Source Current

Distribution % of

Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the

Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0111 10.30% $0.0862 11.40% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0969 89.70% $0.6698 88.60% Total per common share $0.1080 100.00% $0.7560 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2019 1 6.30%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 2 8.76%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2019 3 10.06%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 4 4.38%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)



Distribution Period: July- 2019





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1108





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December















Source Current

Distribution % of

Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the

Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0062 5.60% $0.0512 6.60% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.1046 94.40% $0.7244 93.40% Total per common share $0.1108 100.00% $0.7756 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2019 1 8.26%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 2 9.41%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2019 3 10.82%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 4 4.70%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)



Distribution Period: July- 2019





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0843





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October















Source Current

Distribution % of

Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the

Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0077 9.10% $0.0690 9.10% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0766 90.90% $0.6897 90.9% Total per common share $0.0843 100.00% $0.7587 100.0%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2019 1 8.34%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 2 8.46%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2019 3 6.97%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 4 5.64%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)



Distribution Period: July- 2019





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0727





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December















Source Current

Distribution % of

Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the

Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0109 15.00% $0.0748 14.70% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0618 85.00% $0.4341 85.30% Total per common share $0.0727 100.00% $0.5089 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2019 1 4.90%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 2 8.50%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2019 3 10.70%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 4 4.25%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)



Distribution Period: July- 2019





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0616





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October















Source Current

Distribution % of

Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the

Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0103 16.70% $0.0665 11.40% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0513 83.30% $0.5167 88.60% Total per common share $0.0616 100.00% $0.5832 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2019 1 5.57%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 2 8.50%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2019 3 9.52%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 4 6.00%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)



Distribution Period: July- 2019





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0708





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December















Source Current

Distribution % of

Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the

Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0051 7.20% $0.0308 8.70% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0657 92.80% $0.3232 91.30% Total per common share $0.0708 100.00% $0.3540 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2019 1 0.92%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30,2019 2 2.80%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2019 3 4.39%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 4 2.80%





















1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2019







2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of June 30, 2019 3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to June 30, 2019 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.



4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to June 30, 2019 measured on the dollar value of the distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of June 30, 2019





SOURCE Eaton Vance Management

Related Links

http://www.eatonvance.com

