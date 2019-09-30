Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources Of Distributions

Sep 30, 2019

BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their September distributions (each a "Fund").  This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the September distribution.  It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2019 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE:  You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan.  Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."  The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes.  The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's September distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through September 30, 2019, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.



Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)


Distribution Period: 

September- 2019


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0898


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

September


Source

Current
Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the
Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0049

5.50%

$0.0971

9.10%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0849

94.50%

$0.6725

63.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.2978

27.90%

Total per common share

$0.0898

100.00%

$1.0674

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2019 1

8.02%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2019 2

7.17%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2019 3

1.23%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2019 4

6.51%





Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)


Distribution Period: 

September- 2019


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0988


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December


Source

Current
Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the
Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0734

74.30%

$0.7941

89.30%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0254

25.70%

$0.0951

10.70%

Total per common share

$0.0988

100.00%

$0.8892

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2019 1

10.12%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2019 2

7.19%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2019 3

16.80%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2019 4

4.79%





Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)

Distribution Period: 

September- 2019


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0760


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December


Source

Current
Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the
Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0042

5.60%

$0.0457

6.70%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0718

94.40%

$0.6383

93.30%

Total per common share

$0.0760

100.00%

$0.6840

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2019 1

4.16%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2019 2

9.91%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2019 3

9.79%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2019 4

6.61%










Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund  (NYSE: EVT)


Distribution Period: 

September- 2019


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1450


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October


Source

Current
Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the
Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0450

30.90%

$0.5200

32.60%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1000

69.10%

$1.0750

67.40%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1450

100.00%

$1.5950

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2019 1

8.72%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2019 2

7.40%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2019 3

10.69%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2019 4

6.17%










Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund  (NYSE: ETO)

Distribution Period: 

September- 2019


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1800


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October


Source

Current
Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the
Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0352

19.60%

$0.3760

19.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1448

80.40%

$1.6040

81.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1800

100.00%

$1.9800

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2019 1

6.98%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2019 2

9.42%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2019 3

12.00%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2019 4

7.85%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)


Distribution Period: 

September- 2019


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1080


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December


Source

Current
Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the
Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0105

9.70%

$0.1079

11.10%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0914

9.40%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0975

90.30%

$0.7727

79.50%

Total per common share

$0.1080

100.00%

$0.9720

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2019 1

5.99%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2019 2

8.85%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2019 3

10.61%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2019 4

5.90%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)

Distribution Period: 

September- 2019


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1108


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December


Source

Current
Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the
Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0059

5.30%

$0.0628

6.30%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.1049

94.70%

$0.9344

93.70%

Total per common share

$0.1108

100.00%

$0.9972

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2019 1

7.80%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2019 2

9.51%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2019 3

11.35%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2019 4

6.34%















Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)

Distribution Period: 

September- 2019


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0843


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October


Source

Current
Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the
Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0072

8.60%

$0.0854

9.20%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0771

91.40%

$0.3958

42.70%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.4461

48.1%

Total per common share

$0.0843

100.00%

$0.9273

100.0%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2019 1

7.95%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2019 2

8.59%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2019 3

6.88%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2019 4

7.16%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)

Distribution Period: 

September- 2019


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0727


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December


Source

Current
Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the
Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0117

16.10%

$0.0968

14.80%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0720

11.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0610

83.90%

$0.4855

74.20%

Total per common share

$0.0727

100.00%

$0.6543

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2019 1

4.53%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2019 2

8.75%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2019 3

9.21%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2019 4

5.83%





Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)


Distribution Period: 

September- 2019


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1025


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October


Source

Current
Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the
Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.1025

100.00%

$1.0635

94.40%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0640

5.60%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1025

100.00%

$1.1275

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2019 1

5.66%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2019 2

7.35%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2019 3

6.88%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2019 4

6.12%















Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)

Distribution Period: 

September- 2019


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0616


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October


Source

Current
Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the
Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0081

13.10%

$0.0855

12.10%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0535

86.90%

$0.6209

87.90%

Total per common share

$0.0616

100.00%

$0.7064

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2019 1

5.23%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2019 2

8.74%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2019 3

8.12%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2019 4

7.62%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)


Distribution Period: 

September- 2019


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0708


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December


Source

Current
Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the
Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0057

8.00%

$0.0421

8.50%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0651

92.00%

$0.4535

91.50%

Total per common share

$0.0708

100.00%

$0.4956

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on August 31, 2019 1

0.81%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2019 2

2.83%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through August 31, 2019 3

4.68%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2019 4

4.25%










1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended  

  on August 31, 2019



2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of August 31, 2019

3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to August 31, 2019

   including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.



4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to August 31, 2019 measured on the dollar value of the

  distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of August 31, 2019

