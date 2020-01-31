Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources Of Distributions

BOSTON, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their January distributions (each a "Fund"). This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the January distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2020 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE : You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's January distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through January 31, 2020, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.











Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)





Distribution Period: January- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0898





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: September















Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0120 13.40% $0.0431 12.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0685 76.30% $0.1437 40.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0093 10.30% $0.1724 48.00% Total per common share $0.0898 100.00% $0.3592 100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2019 1 9.64%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 2 6.74%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2019 3

8.02%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 4 1.68%







































































Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)





Distribution Period: January- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0760





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0065 8.50% $0.0065 8.50% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0695 91.50% $0.0695 91.50% Total per common share $0.0760 100.00% $0.0760 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2019 1 5.41%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 2 9.76%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2019 3

15.18%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 4 9.76%





















Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)





Distribution Period: January- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1450





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0470 32.50% $0.1014 23.30% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0419 28.90% $0.0418 9.60% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0561 38.60% $0.2236 51.40% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0682 15.70% Total per common share $0.1450 100.00% $0.4350 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2019 1 10.87%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 2 6.80%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2019 3

6.39%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 4 1.13%











Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)



Distribution Period: January- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1800





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0248 13.80% $0.0427 7.90% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0545 10.10% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.1552 86.20% $0.4023 74.50% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0405 7.50% Total per common share $0.1800 100.00% $0.5400 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2019 1 10.54%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 2 8.50%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2019 3

8.12%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 4 1.42%









Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)





Distribution Period: January- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1080





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0106 9.80% $0.0106 9.80% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0974 90.20% $0.0974 90.20% Total per common share $0.1080 100.00% $0.1080 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2019 1 7.22%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 2 8.49%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2019 3

18.50%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 4 8.49%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)





Distribution Period: January- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1108





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0055 5.00% $0.0055 5.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.1053 95.00% $0.1053 95.00% Total per common share $0.1108 100.00% $0.1108 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2019 1 9.26%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 2 9.08%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2019 3

20.23%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 4 9.08%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)





Distribution Period: January- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0843





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0093 11.00% $0.0260 10.30% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0750 89.00% $0.2269 89.7% Total per common share $0.0843 100.00% $0.2529 100.0%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2019 1 9.42%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 2 8.18%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2019 3

5.57%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 4 1.36%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)



Distribution Period: January- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0727





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0085 11.70% $0.0085 11.70% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0642 88.30% $0.0642 88.30% Total per common share $0.0727 100.00% $0.0727 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2019 1 6.91%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 2 8.33%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2019 3

18.05%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 4 8.33%











Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)





Distribution Period: January- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1025





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0226 22.10% $0.0573 18.60% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0799 77.90% $0.2502 81.40% Total per common share $0.1025 100.00% $0.3075 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2019 1 9.05%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 2 6.60%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2019 3

7.87%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 4 1.10%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)



Distribution Period: January- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0616





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0043 6.90% $0.0122 6.60% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0573 93.10% $0.1726 93.40% Total per common share $0.0616 100.00% $0.1848 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2019 1 7.96%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 2 8.12%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2019 3

6.08%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 4 1.35%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)





Distribution Period: January- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0708





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0028 4.00% $0.0028 4.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0680 96.00% $0.0680 96.00% Total per common share $0.0708 100.00% $0.0708 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2019 1 2.95%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 2 8.06%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2019 3

13.51%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 4 6.72%





















1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2019







2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of December 31, 2019 3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to December 31, 2019 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.





4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to December 31, 2019 measured on the dollar value of the distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of December 31, 2019



SOURCE Eaton Vance Management