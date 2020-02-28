Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources Of Distributions

BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their February distributions (each a "Fund").  This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the February distribution.  It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2020 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE:  You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan.  Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."  The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes.  The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's February distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through February 28, 2020, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)


Distribution Period: 

February- 2019


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0898


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

September


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0106

11.80%

$0.0539

12.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0792

88.20%

$0.3951

88.00%

Total per common share

$0.0898

100.00%

$0.4490

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2020 1

9.97%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2020 2

6.79%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2020 3

7.75%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2020 4

2.26%

























Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)


Distribution Period: 

February- 2019


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0988


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0288

14.60%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0988

100.00%

$0.1688

85.40%

Total per common share

$0.0988

100.00%

$0.1976

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2020 1

12.35%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2020 2

6.71%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2020 3

0.80%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2020 4

0.00%





Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)


Distribution Period: 

February- 2019


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0760


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0055

7.20%

$0.0119

7.90%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0705

92.80%

$0.1401

92.10%

Total per common share

$0.0760

100.00%

$0.1520

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2020 1

5.68%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2020 2

9.83%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2020 3

0.17%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2020 4

0.82%










Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund  (NYSE: EVT)


Distribution Period: 

February- 2019


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1450


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0474

32.70%

$0.1490

25.60%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0350

6.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0976

67.30%

$0.3800

65.60%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0160

2.80%

Total per common share

$0.1450

100.00%

$0.5800

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2020 1

11.03%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2020 2

6.90%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2020 3

5.45%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2020 4

1.72%



Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund  (NYSE: ETO)

Distribution Period: 

February- 2019


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1800


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0259

14.40%

$0.0690

9.60%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0288

16.00%

$0.0917

12.70%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1253

69.60%

$0.5304

73.70%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0289

4.00%

Total per common share

$0.1800

100.00%

$0.7200

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2020 1

10.69%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2020 2

8.64%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2020 3

7.15%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2020 4

2.16%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)


Distribution Period: 

February- 2019


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1080


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0103

9.50%

$0.0210

9.70%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0977

90.50%

$0.1950

90.30%

Total per common share

$0.1080

100.00%

$0.2160

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2020 1

7.55%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2020 2

8.61%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2020 3

-0.63%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2020 4

0.72%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)


Distribution Period: 

February- 2019


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1108


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0053

4.80%

$0.0109

4.90%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.1055

95.20%

$0.2107

95.10%

Total per common share

$0.1108

100.00%

$0.2216

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2020 1

9.50%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2020 2

9.17%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2020 3

-0.20%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2020 4

0.76%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)


Distribution Period: 

February- 2019


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0843


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0078

9.30%

$0.0341

10.10%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0765

90.70%

$0.3031

89.90%

Total per common share

$0.0843

100.00%

$0.3372

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2020 1

9.73%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2020 2

8.23%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2020 3

5.69%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2020 4

2.06%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)

Distribution Period: 

February- 2019


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0727


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0082

11.30%

$0.0167

11.50%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0047

6.50%

$0.0048

3.30%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0598

82.20%

$0.1239

85.20%

Total per common share

$0.0727

100.00%

$0.1454

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2020 1

6.81%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2020 2

8.47%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2020 3

-0.93%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2020 4

0.71%





Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)


Distribution Period: 

February- 2019


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1025


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0479

46.70%

$0.1050

25.60%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0546

53.30%

$0.0808

19.70%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.2242

54.70%

Total per common share

$0.1025

100.00%

$0.4100

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2020 1

9.10%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2020 2

6.67%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2020 3

7.18%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2020 4

1.67%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)

Distribution Period: 

February- 2019


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0616


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0046

7.40%

$0.0168

6.80%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0570

92.60%

$0.2296

93.20%

Total per common share

$0.0616

100.00%

$0.2464

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2020 1

7.98%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2020 2

8.26%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2020 3

5.04%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2020 4

2.06%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)


Distribution Period: 

February- 2019


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0708


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0023

3.30%

$0.0051

3.60%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0685

96.70%

$0.1365

96.40%

Total per common share

$0.0708

100.00%

$0.1416

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2020 1

2.41%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2020 2

8.08%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2020 3

0.49%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2020 4

0.67%










1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended  

  on January 31, 2020



2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of January 31, 2020

3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to January 31, 2020

   including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.




4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to January 31, 2020 measured on the dollar value of the

  distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of January 31, 2020

SOURCE Eaton Vance Management

