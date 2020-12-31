Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources Of Distributions

BOSTON, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their December distributions (each a "Fund"). This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the December distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2020 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE : You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's December distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through December 31, 2020, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)





Distribution Period: December- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0898





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: September















Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date









Net Investment Income $0.0037 4.10% $0.0145 5.40% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0861 95.90% $0.2549 94.60% Total per common share $0.0898 100.00% $0.2694 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2020 1 10.83%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 2 6.57%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2020 3

5.78%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 4 1.10%





















Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)





Distribution Period: December- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: 0.0988





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December















Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date









Net Investment Income $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0107 0.90% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0988 100.00% $1.1749 99.10% Total per common share $0.0988 100.00% $1.1856 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2020 1 14.78%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 2 5.81%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2020 3

23.25%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 4 4.84%





















Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)





Distribution Period: December- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0760





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December















Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date









Net Investment Income $0.0052 6.90% $0.0675 7.40% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0708 93.10% $0.8445 92.60% Total per common share $0.0760 100.00% $0.9120 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2020 1 7.69%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 2 9.20%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2020 3

15.90%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 4 8.44%

















Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)





Distribution Period: December- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1450





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October















Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date









Net Investment Income $0.0503 34.70% $0.1003 34.60% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0249 17.20% $0.0325 11.20% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0698 48.10% $0.1572 54.20% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1450 100.00% $0.2900 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2020 1 10.42%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 2 7.27%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2020 3

14.55%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 4 0.61%

















Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)



Distribution Period: December- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1425





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October















Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date









Net Investment Income $0.0263 18.50% $0.0539 18.90% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.1162 81.50% $0.2160 75.80% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0151 5.30% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1425 100.00% $0.2850 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2020 1 11.12%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 2 6.70%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2020 3

14.74%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 4 0.56%

















Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)





Distribution Period: December- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1080





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December















Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date









Net Investment Income $0.0259 24.00% $0.1296 10.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0705 65.30% $0.3914 30.20% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0116 10.70% $0.7750 59.80% Total per common share $0.1080 100.00% $1.2960 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2020 1 6.80%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 2 9.08%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2020 3

2.08%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 4 8.32%

















Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)





Distribution Period: December- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1108





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December















Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date









Net Investment Income $0.0164 14.80% $0.0718 5.40% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0944 85.20% $1.2578 94.60% Total per common share $0.1108 100.00% $1.3296 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2020 1 8.73%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 2 9.40%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2020 3

5.85%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 4 8.61%

















Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)





Distribution Period: December- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0843





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October















Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date









Net Investment Income $0.0031 3.70% $0.0064 3.80% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0812 96.30% $0.1622 96.2% Total per common share $0.0843 100.00% $0.1686 100.0%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2020 1 10.00%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 2 8.13%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2020 3

8.08%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 4 0.68%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)



Distribution Period: December- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0727





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December















Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date









Net Investment Income $0.0037 5.10% $0.0750 8.60% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0596 82.00% $0.3167 36.30% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0094 12.90% $0.4807 55.10% Total per common share $0.0727 100.00% $0.8724 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2020 1 6.64%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 2 8.75%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2020 3

4.29%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 4 8.02%

















Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)





Distribution Period: December- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1025





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October















Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date









Net Investment Income $0.0185 18.00% $0.0369 18.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0840 82.00% $0.1681 82.00% Total per common share $0.1025 100.00% $0.2050 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2020 1 9.39%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 2 6.63%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2020 3

15.47%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 4 0.55%

















Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)



Distribution Period: December- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0616





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October















Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date









Net Investment Income $0.0009 1.40% $0.0025 2.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0607 98.60% $0.1207 98.00% Total per common share $0.0616 100.00% $0.1232 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2020 1 8.39%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 2 8.27%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2020 3

11.32%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 4 0.69%

















Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)





Distribution Period: December- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0708





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December















Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative

Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date









Net Investment Income $0.0023 3.20% $0.0238 2.80% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0685 96.80% $0.8258 97.20% Total per common share $0.0708 100.00% $0.8496 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2020 1 2.71%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 2 8.20%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2020 3

6.91%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 4 7.52%





















1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2020







2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of November 30,2020 3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to November 30, 2020 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.





4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to November 30, 2020 measured on the dollar value of the distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of November 30, 2020













SOURCE Eaton Vance Management

