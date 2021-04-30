Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources Of Distributions

Eaton Vance Management

Apr 30, 2021, 10:15 ET

BOSTON, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their April distributions (each a "Fund").  This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the April distribution.  It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2021 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE:  You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan.  Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."  The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes.  The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's April distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through April 30, 2021, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)


Distribution Period: 

April- 2021


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0898


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

September


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0046

5.10%

$0.0342

5.40%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0852

94.90%

$0.3832

61.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.2112

33.60%

Total per common share

$0.0898

100.00%

$0.6286

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2021 1

13.41%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2021 2

6.17%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2021 3

15.21%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2021 4

3.08%





Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)


Distribution Period: 

April- 2021


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

0.0988


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0718

72.70%

$0.0719

18.20%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0270

27.30%

$0.3233

81.80%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.0988

100.00%

$0.3952

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2021 1

17.42%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2021 2

5.51%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2021 3

2.86%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2021 4

1.38%





Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)


Distribution Period: 

April- 2021


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0760


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0024

3.20%

$0.0103

3.40%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0736

96.80%

$0.2937

96.60%

Total per common share

$0.0760

100.00%

$0.3040

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2021 1

9.99%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2021 2

8.92%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2021 3

3.69%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2021 4

2.23%





Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund  (NYSE: EVT)


Distribution Period: 

April- 2021


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1450


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0460

31.70%

$0.2845

32.70%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0870

10.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0990

68.30%

$0.4985

57.30%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1450

100.00%

$0.8700

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2021 1

13.59%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2021 2

6.50%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2021 3

31.19%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2021 4

2.71%





Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund  (NYSE: ETO)

Distribution Period: 

April- 2021


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1425


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0345

24.20%

$0.1710

20.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0051

3.60%

$0.5113

59.80%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1029

72.20%

$0.1727

20.20%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1425

100.00%

$0.8550

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2021 1

14.71%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2021 2

6.09%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2021 3

28.91%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2021 4

2.54%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)


Distribution Period: 

April- 2021


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1080


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0056

5.20%

$0.0212

4.90%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.2333

54.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.1024

94.80%

$0.1775

41.10%

Total per common share

$0.1080

100.00%

$0.4320

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2021 1

9.08%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2021 2

8.50%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2021 3

6.84%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2021 4

2.12%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)


Distribution Period: 

April- 2021


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1108


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0013

1.20%

$0.0058

1.30%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.1095

98.80%

$0.4374

98.70%

Total per common share

$0.1108

100.00%

$0.4432

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2021 1

11.09%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2021 2

8.89%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2021 3

5.69%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2021 4

2.22%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)


Distribution Period: 

April- 2021


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0843


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0035

4.10%

$0.0223

4.40%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0364

7.20%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0808

95.90%

$0.4471

88.4%

Total per common share

$0.0843

100.00%

$0.5058

100.0%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2021 1

12.63%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2021 2

7.68%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2021 3

17.43%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2021 4

3.20%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)

Distribution Period: 

April- 2021


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0727


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0059

8.10%

$0.0183

6.30%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0643

22.10%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0668

91.90%

$0.2082

71.60%

Total per common share

$0.0727

100.00%

$0.2908

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2021 1

9.21%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2021 2

8.27%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2021 3

4.67%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2021 4

2.07%





Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)


Distribution Period: 

April- 2021


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1025


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0721

70.30%

$0.2370

38.60%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0304

29.70%

$0.1420

23.10%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.2360

38.30%

Total per common share

$0.1025

100.00%

$0.6150

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2021 1

12.89%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2021 2

6.02%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2021 3

30.02%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2021 4

2.51%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)

Distribution Period: 

April- 2021


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0616


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0041

6.60%

$0.0126

3.40%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0575

93.40%

$0.3570

96.60%

Total per common share

$0.0616

100.00%

$0.3696

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2021 1

11.40%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2021 2

7.64%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2021 3

23.72%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2021 4

3.19%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)


Distribution Period: 

April- 2021


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0708


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year-
to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0708

100.00%

$0.2832

100.00%

Total per common share

$0.0708

100.00%

$0.2832

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2021 1

4.72%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2021 2

7.75%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2021 3

6.20%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2021 4

1.94%










1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended  

  on March 31, 2021



2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of March 31, 2021

3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to March 31, 2021

   including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.




4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to March 31, 2021 measured on the dollar value of the

  distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of March 31, 2021

SOURCE Eaton Vance Management

