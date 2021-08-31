Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources Of Distributions

Aug 31, 2021, 10:00 ET

BOSTON, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their August distributions (each a "Fund").  This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the August distribution.  It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2021 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE:  You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan.  Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."  The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes.  The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's August distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through August 31, 2021, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)


Distribution Period: 

August- 2021


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1095


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

September


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0128

11.70%

$0.0625

6.20%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0897

81.90%

$0.9279

92.10%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0070

6.40%

$0.0171

1.70%

Total per common share

$0.1095

100.00%

$1.0075

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2021 1

14.37%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2021 2

5.74%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2021 3

26.22%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2021 4

4.78%





Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)


Distribution Period: 

August- 2021


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1373


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1373

100.00%

$0.8289

100.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1373

100.00%

$0.8289

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2021 1

18.23%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2021 2

5.04%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2021 3

14.48%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2021 4

2.94%





Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)


Distribution Period: 

August- 2021


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0760


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0042

5.50%

$0.0213

3.50%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0416

54.70%

$0.1021

16.80%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0302

39.80%

$0.4846

79.70%

Total per common share

$0.0760

100.00%

$0.6080

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2021 1

10.42%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2021 2

8.76%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2021 3

8.66%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2021 4

5.11%





Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund  (NYSE: EVT)


Distribution Period: 

August- 2021


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1626


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0496

30.50%

$0.4840

33.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1130

69.50%

$0.9836

67.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1626

100.00%

$1.4676

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2021 1

13.62%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2021 2

6.24%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2021 3

39.49%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2021 4

4.68%





Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund  (NYSE: ETO)

Distribution Period: 

August- 2021


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1792


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0450

25.10%

$0.3369

23.10%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.4170

28.50%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1342

74.90%

$0.7078

48.40%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1792

100.00%

$1.4617

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2021 1

15.72%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2021 2

5.57%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2021 3

43.83%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2021 4

4.17%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)


Distribution Period: 

August- 2021


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1080


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0046

4.30%

$0.0406

4.70%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.1745

20.20%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.1034

95.70%

$0.6489

75.10%

Total per common share

$0.1080

100.00%

$0.8640

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2021 1

9.62%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2021 2

8.15%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2021 3

14.54%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2021 4

4.75%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)


Distribution Period: 

August- 2021


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1108


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0004

0.40%

$0.0089

1.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.1104

99.60%

$0.8775

99.00%

Total per common share

$0.1108

100.00%

$0.8864

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2021 1

12.22%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2021 2

8.42%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2021 3

14.77%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2021 4

4.91%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)


Distribution Period: 

August- 2021


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0929


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0075

8.10%

$0.0409

4.80%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0854

91.90%

$0.5220

61.30%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.2887

33.9%

Total per common share

$0.0929

100.00%

$0.8516

100.0%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2021 1

13.38%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2021 2

7.26%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2021 3

27.39%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2021 4

5.44%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)

Distribution Period: 

August- 2021


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0727


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0070

9.60%

$0.0434

7.50%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0657

90.40%

$0.3225

55.40%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.2157

37.10%

Total per common share

$0.0727

100.00%

$0.5816

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2021 1

9.76%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2021 2

8.00%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2021 3

11.18%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2021 4

4.66%





Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)


Distribution Period: 

August- 2021


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1300


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0975

75.00%

$0.6115

58.10%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0060

4.60%

$0.3768

35.80%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0265

20.40%

$0.0642

6.10%

Total per common share

$0.1300

100.00%

$1.0525

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2021 1

14.46%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2021 2

5.52%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2021 3

44.68%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2021 4

4.14%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)

Distribution Period: 

August- 2021


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0689


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0065

9.40%

$0.0299

4.80%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0428

62.10%

$0.2369

38.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0196

28.50%

$0.3565

57.20%

Total per common share

$0.0689

100.00%

$0.6233

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2021 1

12.38%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2021 2

7.16%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2021 3

35.42%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2021 4

5.37%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)


Distribution Period: 

August- 2021


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0708


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0708

100.00%

$0.5664

100.00%

Total per common share

$0.0708

100.00%

$0.5664

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2021 1

6.02%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2021 2

7.32%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2021 3

15.22%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2021 4

4.27%










1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended  

  on July 31, 2021



2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of July  31, 2021

3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to July 31, 2021

   including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.




4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to July 31, 2021 measured on the dollar value of the

  distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of May 31, 2021

