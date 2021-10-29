Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources Of Distributions

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their October distributions (each a "Fund").  This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the October distribution.  It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2021 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE:  You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan.  Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."  The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes.  The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's October distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through October 29, 2021, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)


Distribution Period: 

October- 2021


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1095


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

September


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0007

0.60%

$0.0007

0.60%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0399

36.40%

$0.0399

36.40%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0689

63.00%

$0.0689

63.00%

Total per common share

$0.1095

100.00%

$0.1095

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2021 1

13.95%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 2

7.23%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2021 3

23.70%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 4

6.14%










Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)


Distribution Period: 

October- 2021


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1373


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1373

100.00%

$1.1035

100.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1373

100.00%

$1.1035

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2021 1

17.39%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 2

7.31%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2021 3

10.96%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 4

4.29%





Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)


Distribution Period: 

October- 2021


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0760


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0037

4.90%

$0.0289

3.80%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0023

0.30%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0723

95.10%

$0.7288

95.90%

Total per common share

$0.0760

100.00%

$0.7600

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2021 1

10.06%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 2

9.06%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2021 3

6.66%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 4

6.79%





Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund  (NYSE: EVT)


Distribution Period: 

October- 2021


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1626


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0489

30.10%

$0.5886

32.80%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1137

69.90%

$1.2042

67.20%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1626

100.00%

$1.7928

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2021 1

13.47%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 2

7.17%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2021 3

37.84%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 4

5.99%





Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund  (NYSE: ETO)

Distribution Period: 

October- 2021


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1792


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0828

46.20%

$0.5096

28.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.3120

17.10%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0964

53.80%

$0.9985

54.90%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1792

100.00%

$1.8201

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2021 1

15.31%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 2

7.24%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2021 3

40.78%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 4

5.52%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)


Distribution Period: 

October- 2021


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1080


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0002

0.20%

$0.0389

3.60%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.1078

99.80%

$1.0411

96.40%

Total per common share

$0.1080

100.00%

$1.0800

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2021 1

9.23%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 2

8.32%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2021 3

13.70%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 4

6.24%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)


Distribution Period: 

October- 2021


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1108


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.1108

100.00%

$1.1060

100.00%

Total per common share

$0.1108

100.00%

$1.1060

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2021 1

11.59%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 2

8.63%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2021 3

13.52%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 4

6.48%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)


Distribution Period: 

October- 2021


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0929


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0072

7.80%

$0.0550

5.30%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.5125

49.40%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0857

92.20%

$0.4699

45.3%

Total per common share

$0.0929

100.00%

$1.0374

100.0%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2021 1

12.85%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 2

8.25%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2021 3

25.12%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 4

6.99%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)

Distribution Period: 

October- 2021


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0727


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0158

21.80%

$0.0763

10.50%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0569

78.20%

$0.4093

56.30%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.2414

33.20%

Total per common share

$0.0727

100.00%

$0.7270

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2021 1

8.90%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 2

8.25%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2021 3

9.27%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 4

6.18%





Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)


Distribution Period: 

October- 2021


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1300


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0647

49.80%

$0.8846

67.40%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0653

50.20%

$0.4279

32.60%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1300

100.00%

$1.3125

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2021 1

13.83%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 2

7.30%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2021 3

40.43%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 4

5.53%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)

Distribution Period: 

October- 2021


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0689


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0196

28.40%

$0.0662

8.70%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0493

71.60%

$0.4940

64.90%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.2009

26.40%

Total per common share

$0.0689

100.00%

$0.7611

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2021 1

11.77%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 2

8.32%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2021 3

32.06%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 4

6.96%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)


Distribution Period: 

October- 2021


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0708


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0708

100.00%

$0.7080

100.00%

Total per common share

$0.0708

100.00%

$0.7080

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2021 1

5.44%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 2

7.47%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2021 3

14.32%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 4

5.60%










1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended  

  on September 30, 2021



2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of September 30, 2021

3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to September 30, 2021

   including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.




4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to September 30, 2021 measured on the dollar value of the

  distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of August 31, 2021

