Eaton Vance Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Eaton Vance Corp.

14:42 ET

BOSTON, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ­The Board of Directors of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable May 15, 2018 to shareholders of record on April 30, 2018.

Eaton Vance is a leading global asset manager whose history dates to 1924. With offices in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, Eaton Vance and its affiliates managed $449.2 billion in assets as of January 31, 2018, offering individuals and institutions a broad array of investment strategies and wealth management solutions. For more information about Eaton Vance, visit eatonvance.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eaton-vance-corp-declares-quarterly-dividend-300628384.html

SOURCE Eaton Vance Corp.

Related Links

http://www.eatonvance.com

Also from this source

Feb 27, 2018, 08:40 ET Eaton Vance Corp. Report for the Three Month Period Ended January...

Feb 20, 2018, 12:07 ET Eaton Vance Corp. Fiscal First Quarter Earnings Conference Call...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Eaton Vance Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Eaton Vance Corp.

14:42 ET