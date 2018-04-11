BOSTON, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable May 15, 2018 to shareholders of record on April 30, 2018.
Eaton Vance is a leading global asset manager whose history dates to 1924. With offices in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, Eaton Vance and its affiliates managed $449.2 billion in assets as of January 31, 2018, offering individuals and institutions a broad array of investment strategies and wealth management solutions. For more information about Eaton Vance, visit eatonvance.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eaton-vance-corp-declares-quarterly-dividend-300628384.html
SOURCE Eaton Vance Corp.
Share this article