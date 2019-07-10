Eaton Vance Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend and Authorizes the Repurchase of up to 8 Million Shares

BOSTON, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable August 15, 2019, to shareholders of record on July 31, 2019.

The Board of Directors of Eaton Vance Corp. also authorized the repurchase of up to 8.0 million shares of the Company's non-voting common stock. Today's authorization replaces the October 24, 2018 authorization under which the Company repurchased approximately 6.3 million shares.

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Hexavest and Calvert, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. As of April 30, 2019, Eaton Vance had consolidated assets under management of $469.9 billion. Exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns across market cycles have been hallmarks of Eaton Vance since 1924. For more information about Eaton Vance, visit eatonvance.com.

