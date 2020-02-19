Eaton Vance Corp. First Fiscal Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Notification

BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) will host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 to discuss financial results for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2020. The call will follow a news release announcing first quarter earnings that will be issued at approximately 9:00 AM ET on February 26, 2020.

To participate in the conference call, please call 866-521-4909 (domestic) or 647-427-2311 (international) and refer to "Eaton Vance Corp. First Fiscal Quarter Earnings." A webcast of the conference call can also be accessed via Eaton Vance's website, eatonvance.com . Beginning later the same day, a replay of the call will be available for one week by calling 800-585-8367 (domestic) or 416-621-4642 (international) or by accessing Eaton Vance's website, eatonvance.com . Listeners to the telephone call-in replay must enter the Conference ID number 3888396.

On February 26, 2020, prior to the conference call, the full earnings release will be available on Eaton Vance's website, eatonvance.com , under "investor relations." Charts and graphs illustrating key performance measures will also be available in that section prior to the start of the call.

Eaton Vance Corp. provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Calvert and Hexavest, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. As of December 31, 2019, Eaton Vance had consolidated assets under management of $518.6 billion. Exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns across market cycles have been hallmarks of Eaton Vance since 1924. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.

