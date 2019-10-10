Eaton Vance Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend

BOSTON, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ­ The Board of Directors of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.375 per share on its common stock. The new quarterly rate represents an increase of 7.1 percent over the $0.35 per share declared in each of the Company's last four fiscal quarters.

The dividend is payable November 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on October 31, 2019. The increase marks the 39th consecutive fiscal year that the Company has raised its regular quarterly dividend, which has grown at a compound annual rate of 17 percent over that period.

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Hexavest and Calvert, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. As of July 31, 2019, Eaton Vance had consolidated assets under management of $482.8 billion. Exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns across market cycles have been hallmarks of Eaton Vance since 1924. For more information about Eaton Vance, visit eatonvance.com.

SOURCE Eaton Vance Corp.

