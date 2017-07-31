Eaton Vance Corp. Report for the Three and Nine Month Periods Ended July 31, 2018

BOSTON, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE : EV ) today reported earnings per diluted share of $0.83 for the third quarter of fiscal 2018, an increase of 43 percent from $0.58 of earnings per diluted share in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 and an increase of 6 percent from $0.78 of earnings per diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

The Company reported adjusted earnings per diluted share(1) of $0.82 for the third quarter of fiscal 2018, an increase of 32 percent from $0.62 of adjusted earnings per diluted share in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 and an increase of 6 percent from $0.77 of adjusted earnings per diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. In the third quarter of fiscal 2018, earnings under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP) exceeded adjusted earnings by $0.01 per diluted share to reflect the reversal of $1.3 million of net excess tax benefits recognized from the exercise of employee stock options and vesting of restricted stock awards during the period. In the third quarter of fiscal 2017, adjusted earnings exceeded U.S. GAAP earnings by $0.04 per diluted share, reflecting $5.4 million of costs associated with the May 2017 retirement of $250 million aggregate principal amount of the Company's 6.5 percent senior notes due October 2, 2017 (2017 Senior Notes) and $3.5 million of structuring fees paid in connection with the initial public offering of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (2022 Target Term Trust) in July 2017. In the second quarter of fiscal 2018, U.S. GAAP earnings exceeded adjusted earnings by $0.01 per diluted share to reflect the reversal of $1.9 million of net excess tax benefits recognized from the exercise of employee stock options and vesting of restricted stock awards during the period.

Net gains and other investment income related to seed capital investments contributed $0.01 to earnings per diluted share in each of the third quarter of fiscal 2018, the third quarter of fiscal 2017 and the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

Consolidated net inflows of $3.7 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 represent a 3 percent annualized internal growth rate in managed assets (consolidated net inflows divided by beginning of period consolidated assets under management). This compares to net inflows of $9.1 billion and 9 percent annualized internal growth in managed assets in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 and net inflows of $4.4 billion and annualized internal growth in managed assets of 4 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Excluding exposure management mandates, the Company's annualized internal growth rate in managed assets was 8 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2018, 11 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 and 9 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

The Company's annualized internal management fee revenue growth rate (management fees attributable to consolidated inflows less management fees attributable to consolidated outflows, divided by beginning of period consolidated management fee revenue) was 5 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2018, 6 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 and 7 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

Consolidated assets under management were $453.2 billion on July 31, 2018, up 12 percent from $405.6 billion of consolidated managed assets on July 31, 2017 and up 3 percent from $440.1 billion of consolidated managed assets on April 30, 2018. The year-over-year increase in consolidated assets under management reflects net inflows of $23.2 billion and market price appreciation of $24.4 billion. The sequential quarterly increase in consolidated assets under management reflects net inflows of $3.7 billion and market price appreciation of $9.4 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2018.

"In the third quarter of fiscal 2018, Eaton Vance reached new highs in managed assets, revenue and profits, both on a U.S. GAAP basis and as adjusted," said Thomas E. Faust Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our diverse range of leading investment franchises, strong investment performance and outstanding distribution and client service have enabled Eaton Vance to continue growing even as the investment industry landscape has turned more difficult."

Average consolidated assets under management were $446.0 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2018, up 13 percent from $395.2 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 and up 1 percent from $440.6 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

Excluding performance-based fees, annualized management fee rates on consolidated assets under management averaged 33.5 basis points in the third quarter of fiscal 2018, down 2 percent from 34.2 basis points in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 and up 1 percent from 33.3 basis points in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Changes in average annualized management fee rates for the compared periods primarily reflect shifts in the Company's mix of business.

Attachments 5 and 6 summarize the Company's consolidated assets under management and net flows by investment mandate and investment vehicle. Attachments 7, 8 and 9 summarize the Company's ending consolidated assets under management by investment mandate, investment vehicle and investment affiliate. Attachment 10 shows the Company's average annualized management fee rates by investment mandate.

As shown in Attachments 5 and 6, consolidated sales and other inflows were $38.0 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2018, down 5 percent from $39.8 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 and down 4 percent from $39.4 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Excluding exposure management mandates, third quarter fiscal 2018 consolidated sales and other inflows were up 4 percent from the third quarter of fiscal 2017 and down 6 percent from the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

Consolidated redemptions and other outflows were $34.2 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2018, up 11 percent from $30.7 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 and down 2 percent from $35.0 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Excluding exposure management mandates, third quarter fiscal 2018 consolidated redemptions and other outflows were up 10 percent from the third quarter of fiscal 2017 and down 5 percent from the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

As of July 31, 2018, our 49 percent-owned affiliate Hexavest Inc. (Hexavest) managed $15.2 billion of client assets, down 1 percent from $15.4 billion of managed assets on July 31, 2017 and down 4 percent from the $15.8 billion of managed assets on April 30, 2018. Hexavest had net outflows of $0.8 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 versus net inflows of $0.4 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 and net outflows of $0.2 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Attachment 11 summarizes the assets under management and net flows of Hexavest. Other than Eaton Vance-sponsored funds for which Hexavest is adviser or sub-adviser, the managed assets and flows of Hexavest are not included in Eaton Vance consolidated totals.

Financial Highlights (in thousands, except per share figures) Three Months Ended July 31, April 30, July 31, 2018 2018 2017 Revenue $ 430,602 $ 414,261 $ 393,746 Expenses 288,338 281,575 272,715 Operating income 142,264 132,686 121,031 Operating margin 33.0% 32.0% 30.7% Non-operating income (expense) (20) (5,349) (6,039) Income taxes (37,219) (34,044) (42,462) Equity in net income of affiliates, net of tax 2,750 3,113 2,323 Net income 107,775 96,406 74,853 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling and other beneficial interests (5,981) 195 (7,492) Net income attributable to Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders $ 101,794 $ 96,601 $ 67,361 Adjusted net income attributable to Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders $ 100,469 $ 94,765 $ 72,849 Earnings per diluted share $ 0.83 $ 0.78 $ 0.58 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.82 $ 0.77 $ 0.62

Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 vs. Third Quarter Fiscal 2017

In the third quarter of fiscal 2018, revenue increased 9 percent to $430.6 million from $393.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2017. Management fees were up 10 percent, as a 13 percent increase in average consolidated assets under management more than offset lower consolidated average management fee rates. Performance fees were $(0.4) million in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 versus $0.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2017. Distribution and service fee revenues collectively were up 1 percent, reflecting higher managed assets in fund share classes that are subject to these fees.

Operating expenses increased 6 percent to $288.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 from $272.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2017. Increases in compensation, amortization of deferred sales commissions, fund-related expenses and other operating expenses were partially offset by lower distribution expense. The increase in compensation expense reflects higher salaries and benefits associated with increases in headcount, higher operating income- and performance-based bonus accruals, and higher stock-based compensation, partially offset by a decrease in sales-based incentive compensation and lower costs associated with employee terminations. The increase in amortization of deferred sales commissions reflects higher commission amortization for private funds, partially offset by lower Class C commission amortization. The increase in fund-related expenses reflects increases in fund subsidies, higher sub-advisory fees paid and an increase in fund expenses borne by the Company on funds for which it earns an all-in fee, partially offset by a $1.9 million decrease in fund expenses borne by the Company related to a one-time reimbursement made by the Company to certain funds in the third quarter of fiscal 2017. Other operating expenses increased 10 percent, reflecting higher information technology and facilities expenses, partially offset by lower travel and other corporate expenses. The decrease in distribution expense primarily reflects a decrease in closed-end fund structuring fees and lower marketing and promotion costs, partially offset by an increase in intermediary marketing support payments.

Operating income increased 18 percent to $142.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 from $121.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2017. Operating margin increased to 33.0 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 from 30.7 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2017. Excluding the $3.5 million of closed-end fund structuring fees paid during the third quarter of fiscal 2017, adjusted operating income was up 14 percent year-over-year and adjusted operating margin was 31.6 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2017.

Non-operating income (expense) was negligible in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 versus $(6.0) million in the third quarter of fiscal 2017. The year-over-year change primarily reflects $5.4 million of costs incurred in connection with retiring the Company's 2017 Senior Notes in the third quarter of fiscal 2017, a $1.6 million increase in net gains and other investment income from the Company's investments in sponsored strategies, including consolidated sponsored funds, and a $0.3 million decrease in interest expense, partially offset by $1.2 million of net expense from consolidated CLO entities. The decrease in interest expense primarily reflects the retirement of the 2017 Senior Notes in the third quarter of fiscal 2017.

The Company's effective tax rate, calculated as a percentage of income before income taxes and equity in net income of affiliates, was 26.2 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 and 36.9 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2017. The Company's effective tax rate in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 is discussed in greater detail in the section captioned "Taxation" below.

Equity in net income of affiliates was $2.8 million and $2.3 million in the third quarters of fiscal 2018 and 2017, respectively, substantially all relating to the Company's investment in Hexavest.

As detailed in Attachment 3, net income attributable to non-controlling and other beneficial interests was $6.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 and $7.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2017. The year-over-year change primarily reflects a decrease in income earned by consolidated sponsored funds.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 vs. Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018

In the third quarter of fiscal 2018, revenue increased 4 percent to $430.6 million from $414.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Management fees were up 4 percent, primarily reflecting a 1 percent increase in average consolidated assets under management and the impact of three more fee days in the fiscal third quarter. Performance fees were $(0.4) million in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 and $(0.5) million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Distribution and service fee revenues collectively were up 3 percent, reflecting higher managed assets in fund share classes that are subject to these fees and the effect of three more fee days in the fiscal third quarter.

Operating expenses increased 2 percent to $288.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 from $281.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Increases in compensation, distribution expense, service fee expense, amortization of deferred sales commissions and fund-related expenses were partially offset by a decrease in other operating expenses. The increase in compensation expense reflects higher salaries associated with increases in headcount and three more payroll days in the third fiscal quarter, higher stock-based compensation, primarily driven by an increase in employee accelerations due to retirements, and higher operating income-based bonus accruals, partially offset by decreases in payroll taxes and benefits, lower sales-based incentive compensation and a decrease in performance-based bonus accruals. The increase in distribution expense primarily reflects an increase in intermediary marketing support payments and higher Class A and Class C distribution fees, primarily driven by three more fee days in the fiscal third quarter, partially offset by lower marketing and promotion costs. The increase in service fee expense primarily reflects the impact of three more fee days in the fiscal third quarter and higher average assets under management in certain fund share classes that are subject to service fee payments. The increase in amortization of deferred sales commissions reflects higher private fund commission amortization, partially offset by lower Class C commission amortization. The increase in fund-related expenses reflects higher fund subsidies. Other operating expenses decreased 2 percent, primarily reflecting lower facilities, professional services, travel and other corporate expenses, partially offset by an increase in information technology expense.

Operating income increased 7 percent to $142.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 from $132.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Operating margin increased to 33.0 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 from 32.0 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

Non-operating income (expense) was negligible in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 versus $(5.3) million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. The sequential change reflects a $7.4 million increase in net gains and other investment income from the Company's investments in sponsored strategies, including consolidated sponsored funds, partially offset by a $2.1 million decrease in income contribution from consolidated CLO entities.

The Company's effective tax rate, calculated as a percentage of income before income taxes and equity in net income of affiliates, was 26.2 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 and 26.7 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. The Company's effective tax rate in the third and second quarters of fiscal 2018 is discussed in greater detail in the section captioned "Taxation" below.

Equity in net income of affiliates was $2.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 and $3.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. In the third quarter of fiscal 2018, substantially all equity in net income of affiliates related to the Company's investment in Hexavest. Equity in net income of affiliates in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 included $2.8 million from the Company's Hexavest investment and $0.3 million from the Company's investment in a private equity partnership.

As detailed in Attachment 3, net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling and other beneficial interests was $6.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 and $(0.2) million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. The sequential change primarily reflects an increase in income earned by consolidated sponsored funds.

Taxation

On December 22, 2017, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the 2017 Tax Act) was signed into law in the U.S. Among other significant changes, the 2017 Tax Act reduced the statutory federal income tax rate for U.S. corporate taxpayers from a maximum of 35 percent to 21 percent and required the deemed repatriation of foreign earnings not previously subject to U.S. taxation. Because the lower federal income tax rate took effect two months into the Company's fiscal year, a blended federal tax rate of 23.3 percent applies to the Company for fiscal 2018 (see table below).

The Company's income tax provision in the third and second quarters of fiscal 2018 was reduced by net excess tax benefits of $1.3 million and $1.9 million, respectively, related to the exercise of stock options and vesting of restricted stock during those periods. New accounting guidance adopted in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 requires these net excess tax benefits to be recognized in earnings.

Our calculations of adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share remove the effect of the net excess tax benefits recognized in connection with the new accounting guidance. On this basis, our adjusted effective tax rate was 27.1 percent and 28.2 percent in the third and second quarters of fiscal 2018, respectively. On the same adjusted basis, the Company estimates that its effective tax rate will be approximately 27.25 to 27.75 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 and for the fiscal year as a whole. The Company's actual tax rates in the fourth quarter and for the full fiscal year may vary from these estimates due to, among other things, changes in the Company's tax policy interpretations and assumptions, as well as additional regulatory guidance that may be issued.

The following table reconciles the statutory federal income tax rate to the Company's effective tax rate for the third and second quarters of fiscal 2018:

Three Months Ended July 31, April 30, 2018 2018 Statutory U.S. federal income tax rate(2) 23.3 % 23.3 % State income taxes for current year, net of federal income tax benefits 4.4 4.3 Net income attributable to non-controlling and other beneficial interests (1.0) 0.1 Other items 0.4 0.5 Adjusted effective income tax rate(3) 27.1 28.2 Net excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation plans(4) (0.9) (1.5) Effective income tax rate 26.2 % 26.7 %

The Company continues to carefully evaluate the impact of the 2017 Tax Act, certain provisions of which will not take effect for the Company until fiscal 2019, including, but not limited to, the global intangible low-taxed income, foreign-derived intangible income and base erosion anti-abuse tax provisions.

Balance Sheet Information

As of July 31, 2018, the Company held $562.9 million of cash and cash equivalents and $257.9 million of investments in short-term debt securities with maturities between 90 days and one year. There were no outstanding borrowings under the Company's $300 million credit facility at such date. During the first nine months of fiscal 2018, the Company used $186.1 million to repurchase and retire approximately 3.4 million shares of its Non-Voting Common Stock under its repurchase authorizations. Of the current 8.0 million share repurchase authorization, approximately 2.6 million shares remain available.

About Eaton Vance Corp.

Attachment 1 Eaton Vance Corp. Summary of Results of Operations (in thousands, except per share figures) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended % % Change Change Q3 2018 Q3 2018 July 31, April 30, July 31, vs. vs. July 31, July 31, % 2018 2018 2017 Q2 2018 Q3 2017 2018 2017 Change Revenue: Management fees $ 374,553 $ 361,009 $ 339,866 4 % 10 % $ 1,101,929 $ 966,148 14 % Distribution and underwriter fees 20,099 19,801 20,114 2 - 60,393 58,991 2 Service fees 31,260 29,831 30,515 5 2 91,935 89,493 3 Other revenue 4,690 3,620 3,251 30 44 12,018 8,705 38 Total revenue 430,602 414,261 393,746 4 9 1,266,275 1,123,337 13 Expenses: Compensation and related costs 152,921 147,989 142,338 3 7 455,958 412,940 10 Distribution expense 35,045 34,534 37,160 1 (6) 105,219 100,284 5 Service fee expense 28,760 27,329 28,630 5 - 84,651 83,384 2 Amortization of deferred sales commissions 4,637 4,428 4,182 5 11 13,342 12,062 11 Fund-related expenses 15,857 15,333 14,029 3 13 46,036 36,752 25 Other expenses 51,118 51,962 46,376 (2) 10 150,319 133,528 13 Total expenses 288,338 281,575 272,715 2 6 855,525 778,950 10 Operating income 142,264 132,686 121,031 7 18 410,750 344,387 19 Non-operating income (expense): Gains (losses) and other investment income, net 7,131 (261) 5,537 NM 29 9,468 15,319 (38) Interest expense (5,906) (5,903) (6,180) - (4) (17,716) (21,592) (18) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - (5,396) NM (100) - (5,396) (100) Other income (expense) of consolidated collateralized loan obligation (CLO) entities: Gains and other investment income, net 1,847 1,259 - 47 NM 4,823 - NM Interest and other expense (3,092) (444) - 596 NM (3,630) - NM Total non-operating income (expense) (20) (5,349) (6,039) (100) (100) (7,055) (11,669) (40) Income before income taxes and equity in net income of affiliates 142,244 127,337 114,992 12 24 403,695 332,718 21 Income taxes (37,219) (34,044) (42,462) 9 (12) (119,880) (123,864) (3) Equity in net income of affiliates, net of tax 2,750 3,113 2,323 (12) 18 8,877 7,973 11 Net income 107,775 96,406 74,853 12 44 292,692 216,827 35 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling and other beneficial interests (5,981) 195 (7,492) NM (20) (16,241) (16,780) (3) Net income attributable to Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders $ 101,794 $ 96,601 $ 67,361 5 51 $ 276,451 $ 200,047 38 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.89 $ 0.84 $ 0.61 6 46 $ 2.40 $ 1.81 33 Diluted $ 0.83 $ 0.78 $ 0.58 6 43 $ 2.24 $ 1.73 29 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 114,610 115,625 111,284 (1) 3 115,157 110,540 4 Diluted 122,741 123,779 117,051 (1) 5 123,553 115,751 7 Dividends declared per share $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.28 - 11 $ 0.93 $ 0.84 11

Attachment 2 Eaton Vance Corp. Reconciliation of net income attributable to Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders to adjusted net income attributable to Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders and earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share (in thousands, except per share figures) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended % % Change Change Q3 2018 Q3 2018 July 31, April 30, July 31, vs. vs. July 31, July 31, % 2018 2018 2017 Q2 2018 Q3 2017 2018 2017 Change Net income attributable to Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders $ 101,794 $ 96,601 $ 67,361 5 % 51 % $ 276,451 $ 200,047 38 % Repatriation of undistributed earnings of foreign subsidiaries(1) 6 42 - (86) NM 3,062 - NM Net excess tax benefit from stock-based compensation plans(2) (1,331) (1,878) - (29) NM (15,071) - NM Revaluation of deferred tax amounts(3) - - - NM NM 21,653 - NM Loss on write-off of Hexavest option, net of tax(4) - - - NM NM 5,660 - NM Loss on extinguishment of debt, net of tax(5) - - 3,346 NM (100) - 3,346 (100) Closed-end fund structuring fees, net of tax(6) - - 2,139 NM (100) - 2,139 (100) Non-controlling interest value adjustments - - 3 NM (100) - (71) (100) Adjusted net income attributable to Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders $ 100,469 $ 94,765 $ 72,849 6 38 $ 291,755 $ 205,461 42 Earnings per diluted share $ 0.83 $ 0.78 $ 0.58 6 43 $ 2.24 $ 1.73 29 Repatriation of undistributed earnings of foreign subsidiaries - - - NM NM 0.02 - NM Net excess tax benefit from stock-based compensation plans (0.01) (0.01) - - NM (0.13) - NM Revaluation of deferred tax amounts - - - NM NM 0.18 - NM Loss on write-off of Hexavest option, net of tax - - - NM NM 0.05 - NM Loss on extinguishment of debt, net of tax - - 0.03 NM (100) - 0.03 (100) Closed-end fund structuring fees, net of tax - - 0.01 NM (100) - 0.02 (100) Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.82 $ 0.77 $ 0.62 6 32 $ 2.36 $ 1.78 33 (1) Reflects the recognition of incremental tax expense related to the deemed repatriation of foreign earnings considered to be indefinitely reinvested abroad and not previously subject to U.S. taxation. (2) Reflects the impact of ASU 2016-09, Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting, which was adopted in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. (3) Reflects the revaluation of deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities resulting from the enactment of the 2017 Tax Act on December 22, 2017. (4) Reflects the $6.5 million loss recognized upon expiration of the Company's option to acquire an additional 26 percent ownership interest in Hexavest, net of the associated impact to taxes of $0.8 million. (5) Reflects the $5.4 million loss on extinguishment of debt associated with retiring the Company's 2017 Senior Notes in May 2017, net of the associated impact to taxes of $2.1 million. (6) Reflects structuring fees of $3.5 million (net of the associated impact to taxes of $1.4 million) paid in connection with the July 2017 initial public offering of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust. Eaton Vance Corp. Reconciliation of operating income and operating margin to adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin (in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended % % Change Change Q3 2018 Q3 2018 July 31, April 30, July 31, vs. vs. July 31, July 31, % 2018 2018 2017 Q2 2018 Q3 2017 2018 2017 Change Operating income $ 142,264 $ 132,686 $ 121,031 7 % 18 % $ 410,750 $ 344,387 19 % Closed-end fund structuring fees - - 3,450 NM (100) - 3,450 (100) Adjusted operating income $ 142,264 $ 132,686 $ 124,481 7 14 $ 410,750 $ 347,837 18 Operating margin 33.0 % 32.0 % 30.7 % 3 7 32.4 % 30.7 % 6 Closed-end fund structuring fees - - 0.9 NM (100) - 0.3 (100) Adjusted operating margin 33.0 % 32.0 % 31.6 % 3 4 32.4 % 31.0 % 5

Attachment 3 Eaton Vance Corp. Components of net income attributable to non-controlling and other beneficial interests (in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended % % Change Change Q3 2018 Q3 2018 July 31, April 30, July 31, vs. vs. July 31, July 31, % 2018 2018 2017 Q2 2018 Q3 2017 2018 2017 Change Consolidated sponsored funds $ 1,862 $ (3,947) $ 3,124 NM % (40) % $ 4,215 $ 4,836 (13) % Majority-owned subsidiaries 4,119 3,752 4,365 10 (6) 12,026 12,015 - Non-controlling interest value adjustments - - 3 NM (100) - (71) (100) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling and other beneficial interests $ 5,981 $ (195) $ 7,492 NM (20) $ 16,241 $ 16,780 (3)

Attachment 4 Eaton Vance Corp. Balance Sheet (in thousands, except per share figures) July 31, October 31, 2018 2017 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 562,890 $ 610,555 Management fees and other receivables 218,955 200,453 Investments 1,052,663 898,192 Assets of consolidated CLO entities: Cash 88,020 - Bank loans and other investments 608,819 31,348 Other assets 6,918 - Deferred sales commissions 47,517 36,423 Deferred income taxes 40,697 67,100 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 51,056 48,989 Intangible assets, net 83,102 89,812 Goodwill 259,681 259,681 Loan to affiliate 5,000 5,000 Other assets 60,914 83,348 Total assets $ 3,086,232 $ 2,330,901 Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Permanent Equity Liabilities: Accrued compensation $ 173,279 $ 207,330 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 83,652 68,115 Dividend payable 46,109 44,634 Debt 619,469 618,843 Liabilities of consolidated CLO entities: Senior note obligations 465,306 - Line of credit 145,709 12,598 Other liabilities 31,982 - Other liabilities 105,581 116,298 Total liabilities 1,671,087 1,067,818 Commitments and contingencies Temporary Equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests 308,945 250,823 Total temporary equity 308,945 250,823 Permanent Equity: Voting Common Stock, par value $0.00390625 per share: Authorized, 1,280,000 shares Issued and outstanding, 422,935 and 442,932 shares, respectively 2 2 Non-Voting Common Stock, par value $0.00390625 per share: Authorized, 190,720,000 shares Issued and outstanding, 118,043,471 and 118,077,872 shares, respectively 461 461 Additional paid-in capital 78,214 148,284 Notes receivable from stock option exercises (9,343) (11,112) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (50,110) (47,474) Retained earnings 1,086,145 921,235 Total Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders' equity 1,105,369 1,011,396 Non-redeemable non-controlling interests 831 864 Total permanent equity 1,106,200 1,012,260 Total liabilities, temporary equity and permanent equity $ 3,086,232 $ 2,330,901