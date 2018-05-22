Eaton Vance Corp. Report for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended April 30, 2018

The Company reported adjusted earnings per diluted share(1) of $0.77 for the second quarter of fiscal 2018, an increase of 24 percent from $0.62 of adjusted earnings per diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2017 and a decrease of 1 percent from $0.78 of adjusted earnings per diluted share in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. In the second quarter of fiscal 2018, adjusted earnings differed from earnings under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP) by $0.01 per diluted share to reflect the reversal of $1.9 million of net excess tax benefits recognized from the exercise of employee stock options and vesting of restricted stock awards during the period. Adjusted earnings per diluted share matched U.S. GAAP earnings per diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2017. In the first quarter of fiscal 2018, adjusted earnings exceeded U.S. GAAP earnings by $0.15 per diluted share, reflecting effects of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the Tax Act), the adoption of new accounting guidance addressing the treatment of stock-based compensation plans and the expiration of the Company's option to acquire an additional 26 percent ownership interest in 49 percent-owned Hexavest, Inc. (Hexavest).

Net gains and other investment income related to seed capital investments contributed $0.01 and $0.02 to earnings per diluted share in the second quarters of fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2017, respectively, and were negligible in the first quarter of fiscal 2018.

Consolidated net inflows of $4.4 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 represent a 4 percent annualized internal growth rate in managed assets (consolidated net inflows divided by beginning of period consolidated assets under management). This compares to net inflows of $12.9 billion and 14 percent annualized internal growth in managed assets in the second quarter of fiscal 2017, and net inflows of $7.1 billion and annualized internal growth in managed assets of 7 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. The Company's annualized internal management fee revenue growth rate (management fees attributable to consolidated inflows less management fees attributable to consolidated outflows divided by beginning of period consolidated management fee revenue) was 7 percent in the second quarter of both fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2017, and 5 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2018.

Consolidated assets under management were $440.1 billion on April 30, 2018, up 14 percent from $387.0 billion of consolidated managed assets on April 30, 2017 and down 2 percent from $449.2 billion of consolidated managed assets on January 31, 2018. The year-over-year increase in consolidated assets under management reflects net inflows of $28.6 billion and market price appreciation of $24.5 billion. The sequential quarterly decrease in consolidated assets under management reflects net inflows of $4.4 billion and market price declines of $13.6 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

"With seven percent annualized internal growth in management fee revenue in the second quarter, Eaton Vance continues to rank among the fastest-growing U.S. public asset managers," said Thomas E. Faust Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our combination of high-performing active investment strategies, high-value specialty investment solutions and strong distribution and client service continues to position Eaton Vance for business success."

Average consolidated assets under management were $440.6 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2018, up 17 percent from $376.5 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2017 and up 2 percent from $433.5 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2018.

Excluding performance-based fees, annualized management fee rates on consolidated assets under management averaged 33.3 basis points in the second quarter of fiscal 2018, down 4 percent from 34.7 basis points in the second quarter of fiscal 2017 and down 1 percent from 33.7 basis points in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Changes in average annualized management fee rates for the compared periods primarily reflect the ongoing shift in the Company's mix of business toward lower-fee mandates.

Attachments 5 and 6 summarize the Company's consolidated assets under management and net flows by investment mandate and investment vehicle. Attachments 7, 8 and 9 summarize the Company's ending consolidated assets under management by investment mandate, investment vehicle and investment affiliate. Attachment 10 shows the Company's average annualized management fee rates by investment mandate.

As shown in Attachments 5 and 6, consolidated sales and other inflows were $39.4 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2018, up 1 percent from $39.0 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2017 and down 10 percent from $44.0 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2018.

Consolidated redemptions and other outflows were $35.0 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2018, up 35 percent from $26.0 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2017 and down 5 percent from $36.9 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2018.

As of April 30, 2018, Hexavest managed $15.8 billion of client assets, up 9 percent from $14.5 billion of managed assets on April 30, 2017 and down 5 percent from $16.7 billion of managed assets on January 31, 2018. Hexavest had net outflows of $0.2 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2018, $0.6 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2017 and $0.4 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Attachment 11 summarizes assets under management and net flow information for Hexavest. Other than Eaton Vance-sponsored funds for which Hexavest is adviser or sub-adviser, the managed assets and flows of Hexavest are not included in Eaton Vance's consolidated totals.



Financial Highlights













(in thousands, except per share figures)



































Three Months Ended



April 30,

January 31,

April 30,



2018

2018

2017

Revenue $ 414,261

$ 421,412

$ 374,632

Expenses

281,575



285,612



256,712

Operating income

132,686



135,800



117,920

Operating margin

32.0%



32.2%



31.5%

Non-operating income (expense)

(5,349)



(1,686)



1,223

Income taxes

(34,044)



(48,617)



(44,654)

Equity in net income of affiliates, net of tax

3,113



3,014



3,144

Net income

96,406



88,511



77,633

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling

















and other beneficial interests

195



(10,455)



(5,658)

Net income attributable to

















Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders $ 96,601

$ 78,056

$ 71,975

Adjusted net income attributable to

















Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders $ 94,765

$ 96,521

$ 71,974

Earnings per diluted share $ 0.78

$ 0.63

$ 0.62

Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.77

$ 0.78

$ 0.62

Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 vs. Second Quarter Fiscal 2017

In the second quarter of fiscal 2018, revenue increased 11 percent to $414.3 million from $374.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2017. Management fees were up 12 percent, as a 17 percent increase in average consolidated assets under management more than offset lower consolidated average management fee rates. Performance fees were $(0.5) million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 and negligible in the second quarter of fiscal 2017. Distribution and service fee revenues collectively were down 1 percent, reflecting lower managed assets in fund share classes that are subject to these fees.

Operating expenses increased 10 percent to $281.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 from $256.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2017. Increases in compensation, distribution expense, amortization of deferred sales commissions, fund-related expenses and other operating expenses were partially offset by a decrease in service fee expense. The increase in compensation expense reflects higher salaries and benefits associated with increases in headcount, higher operating income- and performance-based bonus accruals and higher stock-based compensation, partially offset by a decrease in sales-based incentive compensation. The increase in distribution expense reflects an increase in intermediary marketing support payments, higher distribution fees on certain share classes and higher marketing and promotion costs. The increase in amortization of deferred sales commissions reflects higher commission amortization for private funds, partially offset by lower Class C commission amortization. The increase in fund-related expenses reflects increases in fund subsidies, higher sub-advisory fees paid and an increase in fund expenses borne by the Company on funds for which it earns an all-in fee. Other operating expenses increased 14 percent, reflecting higher facilities, information technology, professional services and travel expenses. The decrease in service fee expense reflects lower average assets under management in fund share classes subject to service fee payments.

Expenses in connection with the Company's NextSharesTM exchange-traded managed funds (NextShares) initiative totaled $1.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 and $1.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2017.

Operating income increased 13 percent to $132.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 from $117.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2017. Operating margin increased to 32.0 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 from 31.5 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2017.

Non-operating expense totaled $5.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 versus $1.2 million of non-operating income in the second quarter of fiscal 2017. The year-over-year change reflects a $9.5 million decrease in net gains and other investment income from the Company's investments in sponsored strategies, including consolidated sponsored funds, partially offset by a $2.2 million decrease in interest expense and $0.8 million of income contribution from a consolidated warehouse-stage CLO entity that the Company began consolidating in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. Net gains and other investment income in the second quarter of fiscal 2017 included a $1.9 million gain recognized upon the release from escrow of payments received in connection with the sale of the Company's equity interest in Lloyd George Management (BVI) Ltd. in fiscal 2011. The decrease in interest expense year-over-year primarily reflects the May 2017 retirement of $250 million aggregate principal amount of the Company's 6.5 percent senior notes due October 2017 and the April 2017 issuance of $300 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.5 percent senior notes due April 2027.

The Company's effective tax rate, calculated as a percentage of income before income taxes and equity in net income of affiliates, was 26.7 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 and 37.5 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2017. The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 is discussed in greater detail in the section captioned "Taxation" below.

Equity in net income of affiliates was $3.1 million in the second quarter of both fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2017. Equity in net income of affiliates in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 included $2.8 million from the Company's investment in Hexavest and $0.3 million from the Company's investment in a private equity partnership. Equity in net income of affiliates in the second quarter of fiscal 2017 included $3.0 million from the Company's Hexavest investment and $0.1 million from the Company's private equity partnership investment.

As detailed in Attachment 3, net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling and other beneficial interests was $(0.2) million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 and $5.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2017. The year-over-year change primarily reflects a decrease in income earned by consolidated sponsored funds.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 vs. First Quarter Fiscal 2018

In the second quarter of fiscal 2018, revenue decreased 2 percent to $414.3 million from $421.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Management fees were down 1 percent, as the impact of three fewer fee days and lower consolidated average management fee rates in the fiscal second quarter outweighed a 2 percent increase in average consolidated assets under management. Performance fees were $(0.5) million in both the second and first quarters of fiscal 2018. Distribution and service fee revenues collectively were down 3 percent, reflecting lower managed assets in fund share classes that are subject to these fees and the effect of three fewer fee days in the fiscal second quarter.

Operating expenses decreased 1 percent to $281.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 from $285.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Decreases in compensation, distribution expense and service fee expense were partially offset by increases in amortization of deferred sales commissions, fund-related expenses and other operating expenses. The decrease in compensation expense reflects lower stock-based compensation, lower salaries, primarily driven by fewer payroll days in the second fiscal quarter, a decrease in operating income-based bonus accruals and a decrease in sales-based incentive compensation. The decrease in distribution expense primarily reflects reduced intermediary marketing support payments, lower Class C distribution fees, primarily driven by three fewer fee days in the fiscal second quarter, and lower marketing and promotion costs. The decrease in service fee expense reflects lower average assets under management in fund share classes subject to service fee payments and the impact of three fewer fee days in the fiscal second quarter. The increase in amortization of deferred sales commissions reflects higher private fund commission amortization, partially offset by lower Class C commission amortization. The increase in fund-related expenses reflects an increase in sub-advisory fees paid and fund subsidies, partially offset by a decrease in fund expenses borne by the Company on funds for which it earns an all-in fee. Other operating expenses increased 10 percent, primarily reflecting higher facilities, professional services, travel and information technology expenses.

Expenses in connection with the Company's NextShares initiative totaled $1.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 and $1.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2018.

Operating income decreased 2 percent to $132.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 from $135.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Operating margin decreased to 32.0 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 from 32.2 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2018.

Non-operating expense totaled $5.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 versus $1.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. The sequential change reflects a $2.9 million decrease in net gains and other investment income from the Company's investments in sponsored strategies, including consolidated sponsored funds, and a $0.8 million decrease in income contribution from a consolidated warehouse-stage CLO entity that the Company began consolidating in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. Net gains and other investment income in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 included a $6.5 million charge to reflect the expiration during the period of the Company's option to acquire an additional 26 percent ownership interest in Hexavest under the terms of the option agreement entered into when the Company acquired its Hexavest position in 2012.

The Company's effective tax rate, calculated as a percentage of income before income taxes and equity in net income of affiliates, was 26.7 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 and 36.3 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. The Company's effective tax rate for the second and first quarters of fiscal 2018 is discussed in greater detail in the section captioned "Taxation" below.

Equity in net income of affiliates was $3.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 and $3.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Equity in net income of affiliates in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 included $2.8 million from the Company's investment in Hexavest and $0.3 million from the Company's investment in a private equity partnership. Equity in net income of affiliates in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 included $2.8 million from the Company's Hexavest investment and $0.2 million from the Company's private equity partnership investment.

As detailed in Attachment 3, net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling and other beneficial interests was $(0.2) million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 and $10.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. The sequential change primarily reflects a decrease in income earned by consolidated sponsored funds.

Taxation

On December 22, 2017, the Tax Act was signed into law in the U.S. Among other significant changes, the Tax Act reduced the statutory federal income tax rate for U.S. corporate taxpayers from a maximum of 35 percent to 21 percent and required the deemed repatriation of foreign earnings not previously subject to U.S. taxation. Because the lower federal income tax rate took effect two months into the Company's fiscal year, a blended federal tax rate of 23.3 percent applies to the Company for fiscal 2018 (see table below).

The Company's income tax provision in the second and first quarters of fiscal 2018 was reduced by net excess tax benefits of $1.9 million and $11.9 million, respectively, related to the exercise of stock options and vesting of restricted stock during those periods. New accounting guidance adopted in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 requires these net excess tax benefits to be recognized in earnings. The Company's income tax provision for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 also included a non-recurring charge of $24.7 million to reflect the estimated effect of the Tax Act. The non-recurring charge included $21.7 million from the revaluation of the Company's deferred tax assets and liabilities and $3.0 million for the deemed repatriation of foreign-sourced net earnings not previously subject to U.S. taxation.

Our calculations of adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share remove the effect of the net excess tax benefits recognized in the second and first quarters of fiscal 2018 in connection with the new accounting guidance and the non-recurring impact of the tax reform recognized in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. On this basis, our adjusted effective tax rate was 28.2 percent and 26.7 percent in the second and first quarters of fiscal 2018, respectively. On the same adjusted basis, the Company estimates that its quarterly effective tax rate will be approximately 27.5 to 28.0 percent for the balance of fiscal 2018 and for the fiscal year as a whole. The Company's actual tax rates in fiscal 2018 may vary from these estimates due to, among other things, changes in the Company's tax policy interpretations and assumptions, as well as additional regulatory guidance that may be issued.

The following table reconciles the statutory federal income tax rate to the Company's effective tax rate for the second and first quarters of fiscal 2018:





Three Months Ended



April 30,

January 31,





2018

2018



Statutory U.S. federal income tax rate(2) 23.3 % 23.3 %

State income taxes for current year, net of federal income tax benefits 4.3

4.3



Net income attributable to non-controlling and other beneficial interests 0.1

(1.8)



Other items 0.5

0.9



Adjusted effective income tax rate(3) 28.2

26.7



Non-recurring impact of U.S. tax reform



18.4



Net excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation plans(4) (1.5)

(8.8)



Effective income tax rate 26.7 % 36.3 %

The Company continues to carefully evaluate the impact of the Tax Act, certain provisions of which will not take effect for the Company until fiscal 2019, including, but not limited to, the global intangible low-taxed income, foreign-derived intangible income and base erosion anti-abuse tax provisions.

Balance Sheet Information

As of April 30, 2018, the Company held $511.7 million of cash and cash equivalents and $279.7 million of investments in short-term debt securities with maturities between 90 days and one year. There were no outstanding borrowings under the Company's $300 million credit facility at such date. During the first six months of fiscal 2018, the Company used $109.5 million to repurchase and retire approximately 2.0 million shares of its Non-Voting Common Stock under its repurchase authorizations. Of the current 8.0 million share repurchase authorization, approximately 4.1 million shares remain available.

______________________________

(1)Although the Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, management believes that certain non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, specifically, adjusted net income attributable to Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders and adjusted earnings per diluted share, while not a substitute for U.S. GAAP financial measures, may be effective indicators of the Company's performance over time. Non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should not be construed to be superior to U.S. GAAP measures. In calculating these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, net income attributable to Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders and earnings per diluted share are adjusted to exclude items management deems non-operating or non-recurring in nature or otherwise outside the ordinary course of business. These adjustments may include the add back of adjustments made in connection with changes in the estimated redemption value of non-controlling interests in our affiliates redeemable at other than fair value (non-controlling interest value adjustments) and, when applicable, other items such as closed-end fund structuring fees, special dividends, costs associated with retiring debt, tax settlements, tax impact of stock-based compensation shortfalls or windfalls and non-recurring charges for the effect of the U.S. tax law changes. Management and our Board of Directors, as well as certain of our outside investors, consider these adjusted numbers a measure of the Company's underlying operating performance. Management believes adjusted net income attributable to Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders and adjusted earnings per diluted share are important indicators of our operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, our core operating results, and may provide a useful baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying business.

(2)Statutory U.S. federal income tax rate is a blend of 35 percent and 21 percent based on the number of days in the Company's fiscal year before and after the January 1, 2018 effective date of the reduction in the federal corporate income tax rate pursuant to the Tax Act. Based on current law, the Company's fiscal 2019 statutory U.S. federal income tax rate will be 21 percent.

(3)Represents the Company's effective income tax rate, excluding the tax impact of stock-based compensation shortfalls or windfalls, which recently-adopted accounting guidance requires to be recognized in earnings, and the non-recurring tax impact of U.S. tax law changes recognized in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Management believes that the Company's adjusted effective income tax rate is an important indicator of our operations because it excludes items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, our core operating results, and may provide a useful baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying business. The Company estimates that its adjusted effective income tax rate for fiscal 2019 will be approximately 25.3 to 25.8 percent.

(4)This amount reflects the impact of Accounting Standard Update (ASU) 2016-09, Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting, which was adopted in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. The Company anticipates that the adoption of this guidance may cause fluctuations in the Company's effective tax rate, particularly in the first quarter of each fiscal year, when most of the Company's annual stock-based awards vest.





































Attachment 1

Eaton Vance Corp.

Summary of Results of Operations

(in thousands, except per share figures)

















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



















% %

































Change Change

































Q2 2018 Q2 2018





















April 30, January 31, April 30, vs. vs.

April 30, April 30, %







2018 2018 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2017

2018 2017 Change

Revenue:





































Management fees $ 361,009 $ 366,367 $ 321,629 (1) % 12 %

$ 727,376 $ 626,282 16 %



Distribution and underwriter fees

19,801

20,493

19,918 (3)

(1)





40,294

38,877 4





Service fees

29,831

30,844

30,067 (3)

(1)





60,675

58,978 3





Other revenue

3,620

3,708

3,018 (2)

20





7,328

5,454 34







Total revenue

414,261

421,412

374,632 (2)

11





835,673

729,591 15



Expenses:





































Compensation and related costs

147,989

155,048

135,467 (5)

9





303,037

270,602 12





Distribution expense

34,534

35,640

32,007 (3)

8





70,174

63,124 11





Service fee expense

27,329

28,562

27,827 (4)

(2)





55,891

54,754 2





Amortization of deferred sales commissions 4,428

4,277

4,026 4

10





8,705

7,880 10





Fund-related expenses

15,333

14,846

11,848 3

29





30,179

22,723 33





Other expenses

51,962

47,239

45,537 10

14





99,201

87,152 14







Total expenses

281,575

285,612

256,712 (1)

10





567,187

506,235 12



Operating income

132,686

135,800

117,920 (2)

13





268,486

223,356 20



Non-operating income (expense):





































Gains (losses) and other investment income, net

(261)

2,598

9,288 NM

NM





2,337

9,782 (76)





Interest expense

(5,903)

(5,907)

(8,065) -

(27)





(11,810)

(15,412) (23)





Other income (expense) of consolidated





































collateralized loan obligation (CLO) entity:





































Gains and other investment income, net 1,259

1,717

- (27)

NM





2,976

- NM







Interest expense

(444)

(94)

- 372

NM





(538)

- NM







Total non-operating income (expense)

(5,349)

(1,686)

1,223 217

NM





(7,035)

(5,630) 25













































Income before income taxes and equity



































in net income of affiliates 127,337

134,114

119,143 (5)

7





261,451

217,726 20



Income taxes

(34,044)

(48,617)

(44,654) (30)

(24)





(82,661)

(81,402) 2



Equity in net income of affiliates, net of tax

3,113

3,014

3,144 3

(1)





6,127

5,650 8



Net income

96,406

88,511

77,633 9

24





184,917

141,974 30



Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling

































and other beneficial interests

195

(10,455)

(5,658) NM

NM





(10,260)

(9,288) 10



Net income attributable to



































Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders $ 96,601 $ 78,056 $ 71,975 24

34



$ 174,657 $ 132,686 32













































Earnings per share:



































Basic $ 0.84 $ 0.68 $ 0.65 24

29



$ 1.51 $ 1.20 26





Diluted $ 0.78 $ 0.63 $ 0.62 24

26



$ 1.41 $ 1.15 23













































Weighted average shares outstanding:





































Basic

115,625

115,282

110,875 -

4





115,448

110,375 5





Diluted

123,779

123,941

115,962 -

7





123,912

115,188 8













































Dividends declared per share $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.28 -

11



$ 0.62 $ 0.56 11



































Attachment 2 Eaton Vance Corp. Reconciliation of net income attributable to Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders to adjusted net income attributable to Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders and earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share (in thousands, except per share figures)









































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended















% %





























Change Change





























Q2 2018 Q2 2018















April 30, January 31, April 30, vs. vs.

April 30, April 30, %

2018 2018 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2017

2018 2017 Change





































Net income attributable to Eaton Vance



































Corp. shareholders $ 96,601 $ 78,056 $ 71,975 24 % 34 %

$ 174,657 $ 132,686 32 %





































Repatriation of undistributed earnings of



































foreign subsidiaries(1)

42

3,014

- (99)

NM





3,056

- NM







































Net excess tax benefit from stock-based



































compensation plans(2)

(1,878)

(11,862)

- (84)

NM





(13,740)

- NM







































Revaluation of deferred tax amounts(3)

-

21,653

- (100)

NM





21,653

- NM







































Loss on write-off of Hexavest option, net of tax(4)

-

5,660

- (100)

NM





5,660

- NM







































Non-controlling interest value adjustments

-

-

(1) NM

(100)





-

(74) (100)







































Adjusted net income attributable to Eaton



































Vance Corp. shareholders $ 94,765 $ 96,521 $ 71,974 (2)

32



$ 191,286 $ 132,612 44







































Earnings per diluted share $ 0.78 $ 0.63 $ 0.62 24

26



$ 1.41 $ 1.15 23







































Repatriation of undistributed earnings of



































foreign subsidiaries

-

0.02

- (100)

NM





0.02

- NM







































Net excess tax benefit from stock-based



































compensation plans

(0.01)

(0.09)

- (89)

NM





(0.11)

- NM







































Revaluation of deferred tax amounts

-

0.17

- (100)

NM





0.17

- NM







































Loss on write-off of Hexavest option, net of tax

-

0.05

- (100)

NM





0.05

- NM







































Non-controlling interest value adjustments

-

-

- NM

NM





-

- NM











































































Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.77 $ 0.78 $ 0.62 (1)

24



$ 1.54 $ 1.15 34







































(1) Reflects the recognition of incremental tax expense related to the deemed repatriation of foreign earnings considered to be indefinitely reinvested abroad and not previously subject to U.S. taxation.





































(2) Reflects the impact of ASU 2016-09, Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting, which was adopted in the first quarter of fiscal 2018.





































(3) Reflects the revaluation of deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities resulting from the enactment of the Tax Act on December 22, 2017.

(4) Reflects the $6.5 million loss recognized upon expiration of the Company's option to acquire an additional 26 percent ownership interest in Hexavest, net of the associated impact to taxes of $0.8 million.





























Attachment 3 Eaton Vance Corp. Components of net income attributable to non-controlling and other beneficial interests (in thousands)









































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended















% %





























Change Change





























Q2 2018 Q2 2018

















April 30, January 31, April 30, vs. vs.

April 30, April 30, %

2018 2018 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2017

2018 2017 Change





































Consolidated sponsored funds $ (3,947) $ 6,300 $ 1,727 NM % NM %

$ 2,353 $ 1,712 37 %



































Majority-owned subsidiaries

3,752

4,155

3,932 (10)

(5)





7,907

7,650 3







































Non-controlling interest value adjustments

-

-

(1) NM

(100)





-

(74) (100)







































Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling



































and other beneficial interests $ (195) $ 10,455 $ 5,658 NM

NM



$ 10,260 $ 9,288 10















Attachment 4

Eaton Vance Corp.

Balance Sheet

(in thousands, except per share figures)









April 30,



October 31,





2018



2017

Assets

























Cash and cash equivalents $ 511,747

$ 610,555

Management fees and other receivables

205,940



200,453

Investments

1,090,360



898,192

Assets of consolidated CLO entity:











Cash

1,573



-

Bank loan investments

133,867



31,348

Other assets

308



-

Deferred sales commissions

43,520



36,423

Deferred income taxes

37,394



67,100

Equipment and leasehold improvements, net

50,264



48,989

Intangible assets, net

85,334



89,812

Goodwill

259,681



259,681

Loan to affiliate

5,000



5,000

Other assets

73,220



83,348

Total assets $ 2,498,208

$ 2,330,901















Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Permanent Equity

























Liabilities:

























Accrued compensation $ 119,078

$ 207,330

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

77,196



68,115

Dividend payable

45,223



44,634

Debt

619,261



618,843

Liabilities of consolidated CLO entity:











Line of credit

89,686



12,598

Other liabilities

18,624



-

Other liabilities

100,512



116,298

Total liabilities

1,069,580



1,067,818















Commitments and contingencies

























Temporary Equity:











Redeemable non-controlling interests

335,301



250,823

Total temporary equity

335,301



250,823















Permanent Equity:











Voting Common Stock, par value $0.00390625 per share:











Authorized, 1,280,000 shares











Issued and outstanding, 442,932 and 442,932 shares, respectively

2



2

Non-Voting Common Stock, par value $0.00390625 per share:











Authorized, 190,720,000 shares











Issued and outstanding, 119,199,508 and 118,077,872 shares, respectively

466



461

Additional paid-in capital

124,814



148,284

Notes receivable from stock option exercises

(9,376)



(11,112)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(44,473)



(47,474)

Retained earnings

1,021,041



921,235

Total Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders' equity

1,092,474



1,011,396

Non-redeemable non-controlling interests

853



864

Total permanent equity

1,093,327



1,012,260

Total liabilities, temporary equity and permanent equity $ 2,498,208

$ 2,330,901











































Attachment 5 Eaton Vance Corp. Consolidated Assets under Management and Net Flows by Investment Mandate(1) (in millions)



































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



April 30,

January 31,

April 30,

April 30,

April 30,



2018

2018

2017

2018

2017 Equity assets – beginning of period(2) $ 122,595

$ 113,472

$ 99,538

$ 113,472

$ 89,981

Sales and other inflows

5,913



5,876



4,998



11,789



10,210

Redemptions/outflows

(5,265)



(5,320)



(4,203)



(10,585)



(10,058)

Net flows

648



556



795



1,204



152

Assets acquired(3)

-



-



-



-



5,704

Exchanges

(5)



3



9



(2)



53

Market value change

(5,481)



8,564



4,324



3,083



8,776 Equity assets – end of period $ 117,757

$ 122,595

$ 104,666

$ 117,757

$ 104,666 Fixed income assets – beginning of period(4)

72,663



70,797



65,136



70,797



60,607

Sales and other inflows(5)

6,164



6,327



5,633



12,491



11,325

Redemptions/outflows

(3,925)



(3,937)



(4,490)



(7,862)



(8,828)

Net flows

2,239



2,390



1,143



4,629



2,497

Assets acquired(3)

-



-



-



-



4,170

Exchanges

(7)



18



(38)



11



(145)

Market value change

(871)



(542)



640



(1,413)



(248) Fixed income assets – end of period $ 74,024

$ 72,663

$ 66,881

$ 74,024

$ 66,881 Floating-rate income assets – beginning of period

39,793



38,819



34,051



38,819



32,107

Sales and other inflows

4,561



2,274



4,337



6,835



9,307

Redemptions/outflows

(2,205)



(1,655)



(1,543)



(3,860)



(4,849)

Net flows

2,356



619



2,794



2,975



4,458

Exchanges

18



(3)



34



15



154

Market value change

115



358



78



473



238 Floating-rate income assets – end of period $ 42,282

$ 39,793

$ 36,957

$ 42,282

$ 36,957 Alternative assets – beginning of period

13,248



12,637



10,775



12,637



10,687

Sales and other inflows

1,864



1,714



1,089



3,578



2,187

Redemptions/outflows

(1,344)



(1,034)



(745)



(2,378)



(1,685)

Net flows

520



680



344



1,200



502

Exchanges

(2)



(6)



(5)



(8)



(7)

Market value change

(260)



(63)



98



(323)



30 Alternative assets – end of period $ 13,506

$ 13,248

$ 11,212

$ 13,506

$ 11,212 Portfolio implementation assets – beginning of period

110,442



99,615



80,129



99,615



71,426

Sales and other inflows

5,791



5,108



5,806



10,899



12,291

Redemptions/outflows

(3,542)



(3,755)



(3,384)



(7,297)



(6,470)

Net flows

2,249



1,353



2,422



3,602



5,821

Exchanges

1



(16)



-



(15)



-

Market value change

(5,522)



9,490



3,825



3,968



9,129 Portfolio implementation assets – end of period $ 107,170

$ 110,442

$ 86,376

$ 107,170

$ 86,376 Exposure management assets – beginning of period

90,488



86,976



74,110



86,976



71,572

Sales and other inflows

15,083



22,652



17,103



37,735



38,559

Redemptions/outflows

(18,688)



(21,155)



(11,668)



(39,843)



(31,248)

Net flows

(3,605)



1,497



5,435



(2,108)



7,311

Market value change

(1,550)



2,015



1,376



465



2,038 Exposure management assets – end of period $ 85,333

$ 90,488

$ 80,921

$ 85,333

$ 80,921 Total assets under management – beginning of period

449,229



422,316



363,739



422,316



336,380

Sales and other inflows(5)

39,376



43,951



38,966



83,327



83,879

Redemptions/outflows

(34,969)



(36,856)



(26,033)



(71,825)



(63,138)

Net flows

4,407



7,095



12,933



11,502



20,741

Assets acquired(3)

-



-



-



-



9,874

Exchanges

5



(4)



-



1



55

Market value change

(13,569)



19,822



10,341



6,253



19,963 Total assets under management – end of period $ 440,072

$ 449,229

$ 387,013

$ 440,072

$ 387,013































(1) Consolidated Eaton Vance Corp. See Attachment 11 for directly managed assets and flows of 49 percent-owned Hexavest Inc., which are not included in the table above.































(2) Includes balanced and multi-asset mandates.































(3) Represents managed assets gained in the acquisition of the business assets of Calvert Investments on December 30, 2016. Equity assets acquired and total assets acquired exclude $2.1 billion of managed assets of Calvert Equity Fund, sub-advised by Atlanta Capital and previously included in the Company's consolidated assets under management.































(4) Includes cash management mandates.































(5) Includes $0.8 billion of managed assets gained in assuming the fixed income business assets of the former Oechsle International Advisors, LLC on January 31, 2018.

























Attachment 6 Eaton Vance Corp. Consolidated Assets under Management and Net Flows by Investment Vehicle(1) (in millions)



































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



April 30,

January 31,

April 30,

April 30,

April 30,



2018

2018

2017

2018

2017 Fund assets – beginning of period(2) $ 164,554

$ 156,853

$ 141,802

$ 156,853

$ 125,722

Sales and other inflows

11,796



10,516



9,959



22,312



20,928

Redemptions/outflows

(8,672)



(8,814)



(7,901)



(17,486)



(17,305)

Net flows

3,124



1,702



2,058



4,826



3,623

Assets acquired(3)

-



-



-



-



9,821

Exchanges(4)

5



(4)



69



1



2,184

Market value change

(4,814)



6,003



3,412



1,189



5,991 Fund assets – end of period $ 162,869

$ 164,554

$ 147,341

$ 162,869

$ 147,341 Institutional separate accounts – beginning of period

169,406



159,986



139,309



159,986



136,451

Sales and other inflows(5)

19,956



25,681



20,592



45,637



45,225

Redemptions/outflows

(21,733)



(23,334)



(14,426)



(45,067)



(37,875)

Net flows

(1,777)



2,347



6,166



570



7,350

Assets acquired(3)

-



-



-



-



40

Exchanges(4)

246



80



-



326



(2,055)

Market value change

(4,059)



6,993



3,569



2,934



7,258 Institutional separate accounts – end of period $ 163,816

$ 169,406

$ 149,044

$ 163,816

$ 149,044 High-net-worth separate accounts – beginning of period

43,693



39,715



30,514



39,715



25,806

Sales and other inflows

2,232



2,063



2,161



4,295



6,724

Redemptions/outflows

(1,454)



(1,461)



(937)



(2,915)



(2,546)

Net flows

778



602



1,224



1,380



4,178

Exchanges

(197)



(37)



(49)



(234)



(35)

Market value change

(2,120)



3,413



1,536



1,293



3,276 High-net-worth separate accounts – end of period $ 42,154

$ 43,693

$ 33,225

$ 42,154

$ 33,225 Retail managed accounts – beginning of period

71,576



65,762



52,114



65,762



48,401

Sales and other inflows

5,392



5,691



6,254



11,083



11,002

Redemptions/outflows

(3,110)



(3,247)



(2,769)



(6,357)



(5,412)

Net flows

2,282



2,444



3,485



4,726



5,590

Assets acquired(3)

-



-



-



-



13

Exchanges

(49)



(43)



(20)



(92)



(39)

Market value change

(2,576)



3,413



1,824



837



3,438 Retail managed accounts – end of period $ 71,233

$ 71,576

$ 57,403

$ 71,233

$ 57,403 Total assets under management – beginning of period

449,229



422,316



363,739



422,316



336,380

Sales and other inflows(5)

39,376



43,951



38,966



83,327



83,879

Redemptions/outflows

(34,969)



(36,856)



(26,033)



(71,825)



(63,138)

Net flows

4,407



7,095



12,933



11,502



20,741

Assets acquired(3)

-



-



-



-



9,874

Exchanges

5



(4)



-



1



55

Market value change

(13,569)



19,822



10,341



6,253



19,963 Total assets under management – end of period $ 440,072

$ 449,229

$ 387,013

$ 440,072

$ 387,013































(1) Consolidated Eaton Vance Corp. See Attachment 11 for directly managed assets and flows of 49 percent-owned Hexavest Inc., which are not included in the table above.































(2) Includes assets in cash management funds.































(3) Represents managed assets gained in the acquisition of the business assets of Calvert Investments on December 30, 2016. Fund assets acquired and total assets acquired exclude $2.1 billion of managed assets of Calvert Equity Fund, sub-advised by Atlanta Capital and previously included in the Company's consolidated assets under management.































(4) Reflects the reclassification from institutional separate accounts to funds of $2.1 billion of managed assets of Calvert Equity Fund sub-advised by Atlanta Capital upon the Company's acquisition of the business assets of Calvert on December 30, 2016.































(5) Includes $0.8 billion of managed assets gained in assuming the fixed income business assets of the former Oechsle International Advisors, LLC on January 31, 2018.























Attachment 7 Eaton Vance Corp. Consolidated Assets under Management by Investment Mandate(1) (in millions)

































April 30,



January 31,

%



April 30,

%





2018



2018

Change



2017

Change Equity(2) $ 117,757

$ 122,595

-4%

$ 104,666

13% Fixed income(3)

74,024



72,663

2%



66,881

11% Floating-rate income

42,282



39,793

6%



36,957

14% Alternative

13,506



13,248

2%



11,212

20% Portfolio implementation

107,170



110,442

-3%



86,376

24% Exposure management

85,333



90,488

-6%



80,921

5% Total $ 440,072

$ 449,229

-2%

$ 387,013

14%



























(1) Consolidated Eaton Vance Corp. See Attachment 11 for directly managed assets and flows of 49 percent-owned Hexavest Inc., which are not included in the table above.



























(2) Includes balanced and multi-asset mandates.



























(3) Includes cash management mandates.

















































Attachment 8 Eaton Vance Corp. Consolidated Assets under Management by Investment Vehicle(1) (in millions)

































April 30,



January 31,

%



April 30,

%





2018



2018

Change



2017

Change Open-end funds(2) $ 101,682

$ 101,956

0%

$ 92,441

10% Closed-end funds(3)

24,635



25,424

-3%



24,119

2% Private funds(4)

36,552



37,174

-2%



30,781

19% Institutional separate accounts

163,816



169,406

-3%



149,044

10% High-net-worth separate accounts

42,154



43,693

-4%



33,225

27% Retail managed accounts

71,233



71,576

0%



57,403

24% Total $ 440,072

$ 449,229

-2%

$ 387,013

14%



























(1) Consolidated Eaton Vance Corp. See Attachment 11 for directly managed assets and flows of 49 percent-owned Hexavest Inc., which are not included in the table above.



























(2) Includes assets in NextShares funds.



























(3) Includes unit investment trusts.



























(4) Includes privately offered equity, fixed income and floating-rate income funds and CLO entities.

















































Attachment 9 Eaton Vance Corp. Consolidated Assets under Management by Investment Affiliate(1) (in millions)

































April 30,



January 31,

%



April 30,

%





2018



2018

Change



2017

Change Eaton Vance Management(2) $ 173,269

$ 171,788

1%

$ 154,985

12% Parametric

231,452



241,653

-4%



201,493

15% Atlanta Capital(3)

23,593



24,156

-2%



20,631

14% Calvert(3)

11,758



11,632

1%



9,904

19% Total $ 440,072

$ 449,229

-2%

$ 387,013

14%



























(1) Consolidated Eaton Vance Corp. See Attachment 11 for directly managed assets and flows of 49 percent-owned Hexavest Inc., which are not included in the table above.



























(2) Includes managed assets of Eaton Vance-sponsored funds and separate accounts managed by Hexavest and unaffiliated third-party advisers under Eaton Vance supervision.



























(3) Consistent with the Company's policies for reporting the managed assets and flows of investment portfolios for which multiple Eaton Vance affiliates have management responsibilities, the managed assets of Atlanta Capital indicated above include the assets of Calvert Equity Fund, for which Atlanta Capital serves as sub-adviser. The total managed assets of Calvert, including assets sub-advised by other Eaton Vance affiliates, were $14.0 billion as of both April 30, 2018 and January 31, 2018, and $12.1 billion as of April 30, 2017.

Attachment 10 Eaton Vance Corp. Average Annualized Management Fee Rates by Investment Mandate(1) (in basis points on average managed assets)





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended







% %















Change Change















Q2 2018 Q2 2018









April 30, January 31, April 30, vs. vs.

April 30, April 30, %

2018 2018 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2017

2018 2017 Change Equity 59.4 60.4 62.1 -2% -4%

60.2 62.4 -4% Fixed income 35.8 36.6 38.5 -2% -7%

36.2 38.7 -6% Floating-rate income 50.8 51.4 51.6 -1% -2%

51.0 51.8 -2% Alternative 68.8 67.8 63.2 1% 9%

68.4 63.0 9% Portfolio implementation 14.1 15.0 14.5 -6% -3%

14.6 14.6 0% Exposure management 5.1 5.0 5.1 2% 0%

5.1 5.1 0% Consolidated average

















annualized fee rates 33.3 33.7 34.7 -1% -4%

33.6 34.9 -4%



















(1) Excludes performance-based fees, which were $(0.5) million for both the three months ended April 30, 2018 and January 31, 2018, negligible for the three months ended April 30, 2017, $(1.0) million for the six months ended April 30, 2018 and $0.1 million for the six months ended April 30, 2017.

Attachment 11 Eaton Vance Corp. Hexavest Inc. Assets under Management and Net Flows (in millions)







































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





April 30,

January 31,

April 30,

April 30,

April 30,





2018

2018

2017

2018

2017 Eaton Vance distributed:



























Eaton Vance sponsored funds – beginning of period(1) $ 193

$ 182

$ 255

$ 182

$ 231 Sales and other inflows

5



5



13



10



33 Redemptions/outflows

(11)



(6)



(19)



(17)



(27) Net flows

(6)



(1)



(6)



(7)



6 Market value change

(8)



12



13



4



25 Eaton Vance sponsored funds – end of period $ 179

$ 193

$ 262

$ 179

$ 262 Eaton Vance distributed separate accounts –



























beginning of period(2) $ 3,264

$ 3,092

$ 2,666

$ 3,092

$ 2,492 Sales and other inflows

62



78



121



140



270 Redemptions/outflows

(103)



(115)



(826)



(218)



(880) Net flows

(41)



(37)



(705)



(78)



(610) Market value change

(136)



209



177



73



256 Eaton Vance distributed separate accounts – end of period $ 3,087

$ 3,264

$ 2,138

$ 3,087

$ 2,138 Total Eaton Vance distributed – beginning of period $ 3,457

$ 3,274

$ 2,921

$ 3,274

$ 2,723 Sales and other inflows

67



83



134



150



303 Redemptions/outflows

(114)



(121)



(845)



(235)



(907) Net flows

(47)



(38)



(711)



(85)



(604) Market value change

(144)



221



190



77



281 Total Eaton Vance distributed – end of period $ 3,266

$ 3,457

$ 2,400

$ 3,266

$ 2,400 Hexavest directly distributed – beginning of period(3) $ 13,271

$ 12,748

$ 11,538

$ 12,748

$ 11,021 Sales and other inflows

311



165



274



476



601 Redemptions/outflows

(485)



(500)



(201)



(985)



(605) Net flows

(174)



(335)



73



(509)



(4) Market value change

(595)



858



454



263



1,048 Hexavest directly distributed – end of period $ 12,502

$ 13,271

$ 12,065

$ 12,502

$ 12,065 Total Hexavest managed assets – beginning of period $ 16,728

$ 16,022

$ 14,459

$ 16,022

$ 13,744 Sales and other inflows

378



248



408



626



904 Redemptions/outflows

(599)



(621)



(1,046)



(1,220)



(1,512) Net flows

(221)



(373)



(638)



(594)



(608) Market value change

(739)



1,079



644



340



1,329 Total Hexavest managed assets – end of period $ 15,768

$ 16,728

$ 14,465

$ 15,768

$ 14,465

































(1) Managed assets and flows of Eaton Vance-sponsored pooled investment vehicles for which Hexavest is adviser or sub-adviser. Eaton Vance receives management fees (and in some cases also distribution fees) on these assets, which are included in Eaton Vance's consolidated assets under management and flows in Attachments 5 through 9.

































(2) Managed assets and flows of Eaton Vance-distributed separate accounts managed by Hexavest. Eaton Vance receives distribution fees, but not management fees, on these assets, which are not included in Eaton Vance's consolidated assets under management and flows in Attachments 5 through 9.

































(3) Managed assets and flows of pre-transaction Hexavest clients and post-transaction Hexavest clients in Canada. Eaton Vance receives no management fees or distribution fees on these assets, which are not included in Eaton Vance's consolidated assets under management and flows in Attachments 5 through 9.

