Eaton Vance Corp. Report for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended April 30, 2019

BOSTON, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) today reported earnings per diluted share of $0.89 for the second quarter of fiscal 2019, an increase of 14 percent from $0.78 of earnings per diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 and an increase of 19 percent from $0.75 of earnings per diluted share in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

The Company reported adjusted earnings per diluted share(1) of $0.89 for the second quarter of fiscal 2019, an increase of 16 percent from $0.77 of adjusted earnings per diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 and an increase of 22 percent from $0.73 of adjusted earnings per diluted share in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Earnings under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP) matched adjusted earnings in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Earnings under U.S. GAAP exceeded adjusted earnings by $0.01 per diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 and $0.02 per diluted share in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, reflecting the reversal of net excess tax benefits related to stock‐based awards of $1.9 million and $2.9 million, respectively.

Net gains and other investment income related to seed capital investments contributed $0.03 and $0.01 to earnings per diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2018, respectively, and were negligible in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Net income from consolidated collateralized loan obligation (CLO) entities contributed $0.07 to earnings per diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, was negligible in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 and reduced earnings by $0.02 per diluted share in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Consolidated net inflows of $4.6 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 represent a 4 percent annualized internal growth rate in managed assets (consolidated net inflows divided by beginning of period consolidated assets under management). This compares to net inflows of $4.4 billion and 4 percent annualized internal growth in managed assets in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 and net inflows of $1.5 billion and annualized internal growth in managed assets of 1 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Excluding exposure management mandates, the Company's annualized internal growth rate in managed assets was 3 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, 9 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 and 2 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

The Company's annualized internal management fee revenue growth rate (management fees attributable to consolidated inflows less management fees attributable to consolidated outflows divided by beginning of period consolidated management fee revenue) was 1 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, 6 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 and -4 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. These growth rates reflect the Company's retrospective adoption of Accounting Standard Update (ASU) 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, on November 1, 2018, which provides for management fee revenue to be recorded net of associated subsidy expenses.

Consolidated assets under management were $469.9 billion on April 30, 2019, up 7 percent from $440.1 billion of consolidated managed assets on April 30, 2018 and up 6 percent from $444.7 billion of consolidated managed assets on January 31, 2019. The year-over-year increase in consolidated assets under management reflects net inflows of $11.9 billion and market price appreciation of $17.9 billion. The sequential quarterly increase in consolidated assets under management reflects net inflows of $4.6 billion and market price appreciation of $20.7 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

"Strong market returns and continued net inflows combined to drive Eaton Vance's consolidated assets under management to record levels in the second quarter of fiscal 2019," said Thomas E. Faust Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "While improved from the prior quarter, the Company's operating income continues to be adversely affected by declines in managed assets of certain higher-fee strategies and spending in support of business growth."

Average consolidated assets under management were $456.2 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, up 4 percent from $440.6 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 and up 4 percent from $437.4 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

As shown in Attachment 10, excluding performance-based fees, annualized management fee rates on consolidated assets under management averaged 31.8 basis points in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, down 3 percent from 32.8 basis points in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 and down 1 percent from 32.0 basis points in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Changes in average annualized management fee rates for the compared periods primarily reflect shifts in the Company's mix of business. Average annualized management fee rates for prior year periods have been restated to reflect the retrospective adoption of ASU 2014-09 on November 1, 2018 as described above.

Attachments 5 and 6 summarize the Company's consolidated assets under management and net flows by investment mandate and investment vehicle. Attachments 7, 8 and 9 summarize the Company's ending consolidated assets under management by investment mandate, investment vehicle and investment affiliate. Attachment 10 shows the Company's average annualized management fee rates by investment mandate.

As shown in Attachments 5 and 6, consolidated sales and other inflows were $36.8 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, down 7 percent from $39.4 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 and down 18 percent from $44.7 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Consolidated redemptions and other outflows were $32.2 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, down 8 percent from $35.0 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 and down 25 percent from $43.2 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

As of April 30, 2019, the Company's 49 percent-owned affiliate Hexavest Inc. (Hexavest) managed $13.9 billion of client assets, down 12 percent from $15.8 billion of managed assets on April 30, 2018 and up 5 percent from $13.2 billion of managed assets on January 31, 2019. Hexavest had net inflows of $0.2 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 versus net outflows of $0.2 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 and net outflows of $0.7 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Attachment 11 summarizes the assets under management and net flows of Hexavest. Other than Eaton Vance-sponsored funds for which Hexavest is the adviser or sub-adviser, the managed assets and flows of Hexavest are not included in Eaton Vance consolidated totals.

Financial Highlights(2)













(in thousands, except per share figures)































Three Months Ended

April 30, January 31, April 30,

2019 2019 2018 Revenue

411,861

$ 406,416

$ 412,700

Expenses

284,688



285,286



280,014

Operating income

127,173



121,130



132,686

Operating margin

30.9 %

29.8 %

32.2 % Non-operating income (expense)

20,291



(3,193)



(5,349)

Income taxes

(37,069)



(27,625)



(34,044)

Equity in net income of affiliates, net of tax

2,735



1,948



3,113

Net income

113,130



92,260



96,406

Net (income) loss attributable to non-

















controlling and other beneficial interests

(11,323)



(5,459)



195

Net income attributable to

















Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders $ 101,807

$ 86,801

$ 96,601

Adjusted net income attributable to

















Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders $ 101,530

$ 83,852

$ 94,765

Earnings per diluted share $ 0.89

$ 0.75

$ 0.78

Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.89

$ 0.73

$ 0.77



Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 vs. Second Quarter Fiscal 2018(2)

Revenue totaled $411.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to $412.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Management fees were up 1 percent, as a 4 percent increase in average consolidated assets under management more than offset lower consolidated average management fee rates. Performance fees were $1.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and $(0.5) million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Distribution and service fee revenues were collectively down 7 percent, reflecting lower managed assets in fund share classes that are subject to these fees.

Operating expenses increased 2 percent to $284.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 from $280.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Increases in compensation, service fee expense, amortization of deferred sales commissions, fund-related expenses and other operating expenses were partially offset by a decrease in distribution expense. The increase in compensation reflects higher salaries and benefits associated with increases in headcount, higher stock-based compensation and $1.6 million of costs associated with employee terminations recognized in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, partially offset by lower sales-based incentive compensation and operating income-based bonus accruals. The increase in service fee expense reflects higher private fund service fee payments, partially offset by lower Class C service fee payments. The increase in amortization of deferred sales commissions reflects higher private fund and Class C commission amortization. The increase in fund-related expenses reflects higher sub-advisory fees paid and an increase in fund expenses borne by the Company on funds for which it earns an all-in fee. Other operating expenses increased 3 percent, primarily reflecting higher information technology spending, partially offset by lower travel and other corporate expenses. The decrease in distribution expense primarily reflects lower Class C distribution fee payments.

Operating income decreased 4 percent to $127.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 from $132.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Operating margin decreased to 30.9 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 from 32.2 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

Non-operating income totaled $20.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 versus $5.3 million of non-operating expense in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. The year-over-year change reflects a $15.5 million increase in net gains and other investment income from the Company's investments in sponsored strategies, including consolidated sponsored funds, and a $10.1 million increase in income contribution from consolidated CLO entities.

The Company's effective tax rate, calculated as a percentage of income before income taxes and equity in net income of affiliates, was 25.1 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and 26.7 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. The Company's effective tax rate is discussed in greater detail in the section captioned "Taxation" below.

Equity in net income of affiliates was $2.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and $3.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. In the second quarter of fiscal 2019, substantially all equity in net income of affiliates related to the Company's investment in Hexavest. Equity in net income of affiliates in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 included $2.8 million from the Company's Hexavest investment and $0.3 million from the Company's investment in a private equity partnership.

As detailed in Attachment 3, net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling and other beneficial interests was $11.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and $(0.2) million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. The year-over-year change primarily reflects an increase in income earned by consolidated sponsored funds.

The Company's weighted average basic shares outstanding were 110.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and 115.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018, a decrease of 5 percent. The year-over-year reduction reflects share repurchases in excess of new shares issued upon the vesting of restricted stock awards and the exercise of employee stock options. On a diluted basis, the Company's weighted average shares outstanding were 114.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and 123.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018, a decrease of 8 percent. The decline in weighted average diluted shares outstanding further reflects a decrease in the dilutive effect of in-the-money options and unvested restricted stock awards due to lower market prices of the Company's shares.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 vs. First Quarter Fiscal 2019

In the second quarter of fiscal 2019, revenue increased 1 percent to $411.9 million from $406.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Management fees were up 2 percent, as a 4 percent increase in average consolidated assets under management outweighed the impact of three fewer fee days and lower consolidated average management fee rates. Performance fees were $1.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and $(0.3) million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Distribution and service fee revenues were collectively down 5 percent, reflecting lower managed assets in fund share classes that are subject to these fees.

Operating expenses totaled $284.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to $285.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, reflecting decreases in compensation and distribution expense, partially offset by increases in service fee expense, fund-related expenses and other operating expenses. The decrease in compensation expense reflects lower salaries and benefits and stock-based compensation, driven by fewer payroll days in the second fiscal quarter, and lower sales-based incentive compensation, partially offset by higher performance- and operating income-based bonus accruals and $1.6 million of costs recognized in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 associated with employee terminations. The decrease in distribution expense reflects lower Class C distribution fee payments, partially offset by higher up-front sales commission expense. The increase in service fee expense reflects higher Class A and private fund service fee payments, partially offset by lower Class C service fee payments. The increase in fund-related expenses primarily reflects higher sub-advisory fees paid. Other operating expenses increased 1 percent, primarily reflecting higher information technology and professional services expenses, partially offset by lower facilities and other corporate expenses.

Operating income increased 5 percent to $127.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 from $121.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Operating margin increased to 30.9 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 from 29.8 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Non-operating income totaled $20.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 versus $3.2 million of non-operating expense in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. The sequential change primarily reflects a $9.4 million increase in net gains and other investment income from the Company's investments in sponsored strategies, including consolidated sponsored funds, and a $13.9 million increase in income contribution from consolidated CLO entities.

The Company's effective tax rate, calculated as a percentage of income before income taxes and equity in net income of affiliates, was 25.1 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and 23.4 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. The Company's effective tax rate is discussed in greater detail in the section captioned "Taxation" below.

Equity in net income of affiliates was $2.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and $1.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. In both the second and first quarters of fiscal 2019, substantially all equity in net income of affiliates related to the Company's investment in Hexavest.

As detailed in Attachment 3, net income attributable to non-controlling and other beneficial interests was $11.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and $5.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. The sequential change primarily reflects an increase in income earned by consolidated sponsored funds.

The Company's weighted average basic shares outstanding were 110.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and 112.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, a decrease of 2 percent. The sequential reduction reflects share repurchases in excess of new shares issued upon the vesting of restricted stock awards and the exercise of employee stock options. On a diluted basis, the Company's weighted average shares outstanding were 114.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and 115.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, a decrease of 1 percent. The change in weighted average diluted shares outstanding in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 also reflects an increase in the dilutive effect of in-the-money options due to higher market prices of the Company's shares.

Taxation

The following table reconciles the statutory federal income tax rate to the Company's effective tax rate for the second and first quarters of fiscal 2019 and the second quarter of fiscal 2018:





Three Months Ended



April 30,

January 31,

April 30,





2019

2019

2018



Statutory U.S. federal income tax rate(3) 21.0 % 21.0 % 23.3 %

State income taxes for current year, net of federal income tax benefits 4.5

4.6

4.3



Net income attributable to non-controlling and other beneficial interests (0.9)

(1.0)

0.1



Other items 0.7

1.3

0.5



Adjusted effective income tax rate(4) 25.3

25.9

28.2



Net excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation plans(5) (0.2)

(2.5)

(1.5)



Effective income tax rate 25.1 % 23.4 % 26.7 %

The income tax provision for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and the first quarter of fiscal 2019 includes $0.7 million and $0.6 million, respectively, of charges associated with certain provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (2017 Tax Act) taking effect for the Company in fiscal 2019, relating principally to limitations on the deductibility of executive compensation.

The Company's income tax provision was reduced by net excess tax benefits related to the exercise of employee stock options and vesting of restricted stock awards during the period totaling $0.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, $1.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 and $2.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

The Company's calculations of adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share remove the tax impact of stock-based compensation shortfalls or windfalls recognized in connection with the accounting guidance adopted in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. On this basis, the Company's adjusted effective tax rate was 25.3 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, 28.2 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 and 25.9 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. On the same adjusted basis, the Company estimates that its effective tax rate will be approximately 25.9 to 26.4 percent for the balance of fiscal 2019 and for the fiscal year as a whole. The Company's actual adjusted effective tax rate for fiscal 2019 may vary from this estimate due to changes in the Company's tax policy interpretations and assumptions, additional regulatory guidance that may be issued and other factors.

Balance Sheet Information

As of April 30, 2019, the Company held cash and cash equivalents of $525.0 million and its investments included $203.3 million of short-term debt securities with maturities between 90 days and one year. There were no outstanding borrowings under the Company's $300 million credit facility at such date. During the first six months of fiscal 2019, the Company used $183.5 million to repurchase and retire approximately 4.7 million shares of its Non-Voting Common Stock under its repurchase authorizations. Of the current 8.0 million share repurchase authorization, approximately 2.6 million shares remain available.

Attachment 1 Eaton Vance Corp. Summary of Results of Operations(1) (in thousands, except per share figures)









































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended















% %





























Change Change





























Q2 2019 Q2 2019

















April 30, January 31, April 30, vs. vs.

April 30, April 30, %



2019 2019 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2018

2019 2018 Change Revenue:

































Management fees $ 359,384 $ 350,750 $ 356,076 2 % 1 %

$ 710,134 $ 717,933 (1) % Distribution and underwriter fees

20,054

23,090

24,157 (13)

(17)





43,144

49,104 (12)

Service fees

29,586

29,360

29,453 1

-





58,946

59,814 (1)

Other revenue

2,837

3,216

3,014 (12)

(6)





6,053

6,085 (1)



Total revenue

411,861

406,416

412,700 1

-





818,277

832,936 (2)

Expenses:

































Compensation and related costs

153,542

153,888

147,989 -

4





307,430

303,037 1

Distribution expense

35,930

37,508

40,598 (4)

(11)





73,438

82,467 (11)

Service fee expense

25,921

25,517

25,679 2

1





51,438

52,520 (2)

Amortization of deferred sales commissions

5,571

5,547

4,428 -

26





11,118

8,705 28

Fund-related expenses

9,960

9,645

9,358 3

6





19,605

18,520 6

Other expenses

53,764

53,181

51,962 1

3





106,945

99,201 8



Total expenses

284,688

285,286

280,014 -

2





569,974

564,450 1

Operating income

127,173

121,130

132,686 5

(4)





248,303

268,486 (8)

Non-operating income (expense):

































Gains (losses) and other investment income, net

15,206

5,833

(261) 161

NM





21,039

2,337 800

Interest expense

(5,888)

(6,131)

(5,903) (4)

-





(12,019)

(11,810) 2

Other income (expense) of consolidated



































collateralized loan obligation (CLO) entities:



































Gains and other investment income, net

21,794

5,441

1,259 301

NM





27,235

2,976 815



Interest and other expense

(10,821)

(8,336)

(444) 30

NM





(19,157)

(538) NM



Total non-operating income (expense)

20,291

(3,193)

(5,349) NM

NM





17,098

(7,035) NM







































Income before income taxes and equity

































in net income of affiliates

147,464

117,937

127,337 25

16





265,401

261,451 2

Income taxes

(37,069)

(27,625)

(34,044) 34

9





(64,694)

(82,661) (22)

Equity in net income of affiliates, net of tax

2,735

1,948

3,113 40

(12)





4,683

6,127 (24)

Net income

113,130

92,260

96,406 23

17





205,390

184,917 11

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling

































and other beneficial interests

(11,323)

(5,459)

195 107

NM





(16,782)

(10,260) 64

Net income attributable to

































Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders $ 101,807 $ 86,801 $ 96,601 17

5



$ 188,608 $ 174,657 8







































Earnings per share:

































Basic $ 0.92 $ 0.77 $ 0.84 19

10



$ 1.69 $ 1.51 12

Diluted $ 0.89 $ 0.75 $ 0.78 19

14



$ 1.64 $ 1.41 16







































Weighted average shares outstanding:

































Basic

110,379

112,255

115,625 (2)

(5)





111,315

115,448 (4)

Diluted

114,249

115,516

123,779 (1)

(8)





114,795

123,912 (7)







































Dividends declared per share $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.31 -

13



$ 0.70 $ 0.62 13







































(1) Prior year amounts have been restated to reflect the Company's retrospective adoption of ASU 2014-09 on November 1, 2018. Fund subsidies previously included as a component of

fund-related expenses are now presented as a contra-revenue component of management fees. In addition, certain front-end load sales commissions that were previously reported

on a net basis as a component of distribution expense are now reported on a gross basis in distribution and underwriter fee revenue and distribution expense. The adoption of

ASU 2014-09 had no impact on net income or earnings per share.



























Attachment 2 Eaton Vance Corp. Reconciliation of net income attributable to Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders to adjusted net income attributable to Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders and earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share (in thousands, except per share figures)













































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

















% %

































Change Change

































Q2 2019 Q2 2019

















April 30, January 31, April 30,

vs. vs.

April 30, April 30,

%

2019 2019 2018

Q1 2019 Q2 2018

2019 2018

Change









































Net income attributable to Eaton Vance







































Corp. shareholders $ 101,807 $ 86,801 $ 96,601

17 % 5 %

$ 188,608 $ 174,657

8 %









































Net excess tax benefit from stock-based







































compensation plans(1)

(277)

(2,949)

(1,878)

(91)

(85)





(3,226)

(13,740)

(77)











































Revaluation of deferred tax amounts(2)

-

-

-

NM

NM





-

21,653

(100)











































Repatriation of undistributed earnings of







































foreign subsidiaries(3)

-

-

42

NM

(100)





-

3,056

(100)











































Loss on write-off of Hexavest option, net of tax(4)

-

-

-

NM

NM





-

5,660

(100)











































Adjusted net income attributable to Eaton







































Vance Corp. shareholders $ 101,530 $ 83,852 $ 94,765

21

7



$ 185,382 $ 191,286

(3)











































Earnings per diluted share $ 0.89 $ 0.75 $ 0.78

19

14



$ 1.64 $ 1.41

16











































Net excess tax benefit from stock-based







































compensation plans

-

(0.02)

(0.01)

(100)

(100)





(0.03)

(0.11)

(73)











































Revaluation of deferred tax amounts

-

-

-

NM

NM





-

0.17

(100)











































Repatriation of undistributed earnings of







































foreign subsidiaries

-

-

-

NM

NM





-

0.02

(100)











































Loss on write-off of Hexavest option, net of tax

-

-

-

NM

NM





-

0.05

(100)





















































































Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.89 $ 0.73 $ 0.77

22

16



$ 1.61 $ 1.54

5











































(1) Reflects the impact of ASU 2016-09, Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting, which was adopted in the first quarter of fiscal 2018.









































(2) Reflects the revaluation of deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities resulting from the enactment of the 2017 Tax Act on December 22, 2017.









































(3) Reflects the recognition of incremental tax expense related to the deemed repatriation of foreign earnings considered to be indefinitely reinvested abroad and not previously subject to U.S. taxation.









































(4) Reflects the $6.5 million loss recognized upon expiration of the Company's option to acquire an additional 26 percent ownership interest in Hexavest, net of the associated impact to taxes of $0.8 million.