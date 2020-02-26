Eaton Vance Corp. Report for the Three Month Period Ended January 31, 2020

BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) today reported earnings per diluted share of $0.91 for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, an increase of 21 percent from $0.75 of earnings per diluted share in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 and a decrease of 5 percent from $0.96 of earnings per diluted share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

The Company reported adjusted earnings per diluted share(1) of $0.86 for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, an increase of 18 percent from $0.73 of adjusted earnings per diluted share in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 and a decrease of 9 percent from $0.95 of adjusted earnings per diluted share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Earnings under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP) exceeded adjusted earnings by $0.05 per diluted share in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, $0.02 per diluted share in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 and $0.01 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, reflecting the reversal of net excess tax benefits related to stock‐based compensation awards of $4.9 million, $2.9 million and $1.5 million, respectively.

On a combined basis, net gains and other investment income related to seed capital investments and other income and expense amounts related to consolidated collateralized loan obligation (CLO) entities contributed $0.03 to earnings per diluted share in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, reduced earnings by $0.02 per diluted share in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 and contributed $0.08 to earnings per diluted share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

Consolidated net inflows of $6.1 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 represent 5 percent annualized internal growth in managed assets (consolidated net inflows divided by beginning of period consolidated assets under management). This compares to net inflows of $1.5 billion and 1 percent annualized internal growth in managed assets in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 and net inflows of $9.8 billion and 8 percent annualized internal growth in managed assets in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Excluding Parametric overlay services (formerly "exposure management"), the Company's annualized internal growth in managed assets was 5 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, 2 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 and 3 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

The Company's annualized internal management fee revenue growth (management fees attributable to consolidated inflows less management fees attributable to consolidated outflows, divided by beginning of period consolidated management fee revenue) was 5 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, -4 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 and 2 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

Consolidated assets under management were a record $518.2 billion on January 31, 2020, up 17 percent from $444.7 billion of consolidated managed assets on January 31, 2019 and up 4 percent from $497.4 billion of consolidated managed assets on October 31, 2019. The year-over-year increase in consolidated assets under management reflects net inflows of $28.6 billion and market price appreciation of $45.0 billion. The sequential quarterly increase in consolidated assets under management reflects net inflows of $6.1 billion and market price appreciation of $14.6 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

"Continuing strong net flows across equity, fixed income and Parametric custom portfolio mandates and much-improved floating-rate income and alternative category net flows combined to produce solid internal growth in management fee revenue for Eaton Vance in the first quarter of fiscal 2020," said Thomas E. Faust Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Compared to asset management industry peers, our growth profile continues to stand apart."

Average consolidated assets under management were $509.9 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, up 17 percent from $437.4 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 and up 4 percent from $488.9 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

As shown in Attachment 10, excluding performance-based fees, annualized management fee rates on consolidated assets under management averaged 30.8 basis points in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, down 4 percent from 32.0 basis points in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 and substantially unchanged from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Changes in average annualized management fee rates for the compared periods primarily reflect shifts in the Company's mix of business.

Attachments 5 and 6 summarize the Company's consolidated assets under management and net flows by investment mandate and investment vehicle reporting categories. Attachments 7, 8 and 9 summarize the Company's ending consolidated assets under management by investment mandate, investment vehicle and investment affiliate. Attachment 10 shows the Company's average annualized management fee rates by investment mandate. Prior-period consolidated assets under management, net flows and average annualized management fee rates by investment mandate included in Attachments 5, 7 and 10 have been revised to reflect the reclassification of benchmark-based fixed income separate accounts from fixed income to Parametric custom portfolios. Prior-period consolidated assets under management by investment affiliate included in Attachment 9 have been revised to reflect the shift in management responsibilities for the Company's systematically managed fixed income strategies from Eaton Vance Management to Parametric in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and the adoption of a new policy to report the managed assets of investment portfolios overseen by multiple Eaton Vance affiliates based on the strategy's primary identity. None of these reclassifications affected the Company's overall consolidated assets under management, net flows or average annualized management fee rates for any of the reported periods.

As shown in Attachments 5 and 6, consolidated sales and other inflows were $46.3 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, up 4 percent from $44.7 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 and down 1 percent from $46.6 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

Consolidated redemptions and other outflows were $40.2 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, down 7 percent from $43.2 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 and up 9 percent from $36.8 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

As of January 31, 2020, the Company's 49 percent-owned affiliate Hexavest Inc. (Hexavest) managed $13.0 billion of client assets, down 2 percent from $13.2 billion of managed assets on January 31, 2019 and down 3 percent from $13.4 billion of managed assets on October 31, 2019. Hexavest had net outflows of $0.5 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, net outflows of $0.7 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 and net outflows of $0.4 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Attachment 11 summarizes the assets under management and net flows of Hexavest. Other than Eaton Vance-sponsored funds for which Hexavest is the adviser or sub-adviser, the managed assets and flows of Hexavest are not included in our consolidated totals.

Financial Highlights







(in thousands, except per share figures)























Three Months Ended

January 31, October 31, January 31,

2020 2019 2019 Revenue $ 452,554 $ 433,740 $ 406,416 Expenses

317,835

298,307

285,286 Operating income

134,719

135,433

121,130 Operating margin

29.8%

31.2%

29.8% Non-operating income (expense)

8,369

15,599

(3,193) Income taxes

(32,578)

(34,254)

(27,625) Equity in net income of affiliates, net of tax

2,325

2,172

1,948 Net income

112,835

118,950

92,260 Net income attributable to non-controlling











and other beneficial interests

(8,850)

(9,744)

(5,459) Net income attributable to











Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders $ 103,985 $ 109,206 $ 86,801 Adjusted net income attributable to











Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders $ 99,125 $ 107,665 $ 83,852 Earnings per diluted share $ 0.91 $ 0.96 $ 0.75 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.86 $ 0.95 $ 0.73

First Quarter Fiscal 2020 vs. First Quarter Fiscal 2019

In the first quarter of fiscal 2020, revenue increased 11 percent to $452.6 million from $406.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Management fees were up 13 percent, as a 17 percent increase in average consolidated assets under management more than offset lower consolidated average management fee rates. Performance fees were $0.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and $(0.3) million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Distribution and service fee revenues were collectively up 6 percent, reflecting higher managed assets in fund share classes that are subject to these fees.

Operating expenses increased 11 percent to $317.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 from $285.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, reflecting increases in compensation, distribution expense, service fee expense, amortization of deferred sales commissions, fund-related expenses and other operating expenses. The increase in compensation reflects higher salaries and benefits associated with increases in headcount and higher operating income-based and investment performance-based bonus accruals, partially offset by lower sales-based incentive compensation. The increase in compensation also reflects higher stock-based compensation expense driven by accelerated vesting of restricted stock awards and accelerated recognition of employee stock option expense in connection with employee retirements in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The increase in distribution expense primarily reflects higher marketing and promotion costs and an increase in up-front sales commission expense, partially offset by lower Class C distribution fee payments. The increase in service fee expense reflects higher Class A and private fund service fee payments, partially offset by lower Class C service fee payments. The increase in amortization of deferred sales commissions reflects higher private fund commission amortization, partially offset by lower Class C commission amortization. The increase in fund-related expenses reflects higher sub-advisory fees paid. Other operating expenses increased 11 percent, primarily reflecting increases in information technology spending, higher professional services expenses and higher travel expenses, partially offset by a decrease in amortization expense related to certain intangible assets that were fully amortized during the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Operating income increased 11 percent to $134.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 from $121.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. The Company's operating margin was 29.8 percent in both the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Non-operating income totaled $8.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 versus $3.2 million of non-operating expense in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. The year-over-year change primarily reflects a $10.3 million increase in net gains and other investment income from the Company's investments in sponsored strategies, including consolidated sponsored funds, and a $1.1 million decrease in net expense contribution from consolidated CLO entities.

The Company's effective tax rate, calculated as a percentage of income before income taxes and equity in net income of affiliates, was 22.8 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and 23.4 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted to remove the effect of net excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation plans, the Company's effective tax rate, calculated on the same basis, was 26.2 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and 25.9 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. The Company's effective tax rate is discussed in greater detail under "Taxation" below.

Equity in net income of affiliates was $2.3 million and $1.9 million in the first quarters of fiscal 2020 and 2019, respectively, substantially all relating to the Company's investment in Hexavest.

As detailed in Attachment 3, net income attributable to non-controlling and other beneficial interests was $8.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and $5.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. The year-over-year change reflects an increase in income earned by consolidated sponsored funds and the Company's accelerated repurchase of certain profit and capital interests in Parametric entities held by current and former employees, which settled at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

The Company's weighted average basic shares outstanding were 109.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and 112.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, a decrease of 3 percent. The year-over-year reduction reflects share repurchases in excess of new shares issued upon the vesting of restricted stock awards and the exercise of employee stock options. On a diluted basis, the Company's weighted average shares outstanding were 114.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and 115.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, a decrease of 1 percent. The change in weighted average diluted shares outstanding in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 also reflects an increase in the dilutive effect of in-the-money options and unvested restricted stock awards due to higher market prices of the Company's shares.

First Quarter Fiscal 2020 vs. Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019

In the first quarter of fiscal 2020, revenue increased 4 percent to $452.6 million from $433.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Management fees were up 4 percent, reflecting a 4 percent increase in average consolidated assets under management and substantially unchanged average annualized management fee rates. Performance fees were $0.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Distribution and service fee revenues were collectively up 4 percent, reflecting higher managed assets in fund share classes that are subject to these fees.

Operating expenses increased 7 percent to $317.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 from $298.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, reflecting increases in compensation, distribution expense, service fee expense, amortization of deferred sales commissions and other operating expenses. The increase in compensation reflects higher salary and benefit expenses associated with a slight increase in headcount, year-end compensation increases for continuing employees, higher performance-based and operating income-based bonus accruals, and seasonal increases in benefit costs and payroll taxes, partially offset by lower severance expenses. The increase in compensation also reflects higher stock-based compensation expense driven by accelerated vesting of restricted stock awards and accelerated recognition of employee stock option expense in connection with employee retirements in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The increase in distribution expense reflects higher marketing and promotion costs and an increase in up-front sales commission expense. The increase in service fee expense reflects higher Class A and private fund service fee payments. The increase in amortization of deferred sales commissions reflects higher private fund commission amortization. Other operating expenses increased 9 percent, primarily reflecting increases in information technology spending, higher professional services expenses, higher travel expenses and increases in charitable contributions. Fund-related expenses in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 were substantially unchanged from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, reflecting higher sub-advisory fees paid and an offsetting decline in fund expenses borne by the Company.

Operating income decreased 1 percent to $134.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 from $135.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. The Company's operating margin decreased to 29.8 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 from 31.2 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

Non-operating income totaled $8.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and $15.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. The sequential change reflects an $8.2 million decrease in income contribution from consolidated CLO entities, partially offset by a $0.9 million increase in net gains and other investment income from the Company's investments in sponsored strategies, including consolidated sponsored funds. The decrease in income contribution from consolidated CLO entities is primarily attributable to the sale of the Company's subordinated interests in a CLO entity in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, which resulted in the deconsolidation of the CLO entity.

The Company's effective tax rate, calculated as a percentage of income before income taxes and equity in net income of affiliates, was 22.8 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and 22.7 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted to remove the effect of net excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation plans, the Company's effective tax rate, calculated on the same basis, was 26.2 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and 23.7 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. The Company's effective tax rate is discussed in greater detail under "Taxation" below.

Equity in net income of affiliates was $2.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, substantially all relating to the Company's investment in Hexavest.

As detailed in Attachment 3, net income attributable to non-controlling and other beneficial interests was $8.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and $9.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. The sequential change reflects an increase in income earned by consolidated sponsored funds and the Company's accelerated repurchase of certain profit and capital interests in Parametric entities held by current and former employees, which settled at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

The Company's weighted average basic shares outstanding were 109.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and 108.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, an increase of 1 percent. The sequential increase reflects new shares issued upon the vesting of restricted stock awards and the exercise of employee stock options in excess of share repurchases. On a diluted basis, the Company's weighted average shares outstanding increased to 114.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 from 113.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, an increase of 1 percent. The increase in weighted average diluted shares outstanding further reflects an increase in the dilutive effect of in-the-money options and unvested restricted stock awards due to higher market prices of the Company's shares.

Taxation

The following table reconciles the statutory federal income tax rate to the Company's effective tax rate:



Three Months Ended

January 31, October 31, January 31,

2020 2019 2019 Statutory U.S. federal income tax rate 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 % State income taxes for current year, net of federal income tax benefits 4.9

4.5

4.6

Net income attributable to non-controlling and other beneficial interests (0.5)

(1.7)

(1.0)

Other items 0.8

(0.1)

1.3

Adjusted effective income tax rate(2) 26.2

23.7

25.9

Net excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation plans (3.4)

(1.0)

(2.5)

Effective income tax rate 22.8 % 22.7 % 23.4 %

The Company's income tax provision for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, first quarter of fiscal 2019 and fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 includes $1.3 million, $0.6 million and $0.7 million, respectively, of charges associated with certain provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that took effect for the Company in fiscal 2019, relating principally to limitations on the deductibility of executive compensation.

The Company's income tax provision was reduced by net excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation awards totaling $4.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, $2.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 and $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

The Company's calculations of adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share remove the tax impact of stock-based compensation shortfalls or windfalls. On this basis, the Company's adjusted effective tax rate was 26.2 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, 25.9 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 and 23.7 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. On the same adjusted basis, the Company estimates that its effective tax rate will be approximately 26.5 to 27.0 percent for the balance of fiscal 2020 and for the fiscal year as a whole. The Company's actual adjusted effective tax rate for fiscal 2020 may vary from this estimate due to changes in the Company's tax policy interpretations and assumptions, additional regulatory guidance that may be issued and other factors.

Balance Sheet Information

As of January 31, 2020, the Company held cash and cash equivalents of $544.1 million and its investments included $280.6 million of short-term debt securities with maturities between 90 days and one year. There were no outstanding borrowings under the Company's $300 million credit facility at such date. During the first three months of fiscal 2020, the Company used $66.6 million to repurchase and retire approximately 1.4 million shares of its Non-Voting Common Stock under its repurchase authorizations. Of the current 8.0 million share repurchase authorization, approximately 4.9 million shares remain available.

Attachment 1

Eaton Vance Corp.

Summary of Results of Operations

(in thousands, except per share figures)































Three Months Ended

















% %

















Change Change

















Q1 2020 Q1 2020





January 31, October 31, January 31, vs. vs.





2020 2019 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2019

Revenue:





















Management fees $ 394,801 $ 378,062 $ 350,750 4 % 13 %

Distribution and underwriter fees

21,578

21,187

23,090 2

(7)



Service fees

33,939

32,272

29,360 5

16



Other revenue

2,236

2,219

3,216 1

(30)





Total revenue

452,554

433,740

406,416 4

11



Expenses:





















Compensation and related costs

171,982

160,441

153,888 7

12



Distribution expense

40,003

38,731

37,508 3

7



Service fee expense

29,755

28,287

25,517 5

17



Amortization of deferred sales commissions

5,968

5,831

5,547 2

8



Fund-related expenses

11,067

11,037

9,645 -

15



Other expenses

59,060

53,980

53,181 9

11





Total expenses

317,835

298,307

285,286 7

11



Operating income

134,719

135,433

121,130 (1)

11



Non-operating income (expense):





















Gains and other investment income, net

16,090

15,155

5,833 6

176



Interest expense

(5,888)

(5,888)

(6,131) -

(4)



Other income (expense) of consolidated























collateralized loan obligation (CLO) entities:























Gains and other investment income, net

15,563

24,777

5,441 (37)

186





Interest and other expense

(17,396)

(18,445)

(8,336) (6)

109





Total non-operating income (expense)

8,369

15,599

(3,193) (46)

NM





























Income before income taxes and equity





















in net income of affiliates

143,088

151,032

117,937 (5)

21



Income taxes

(32,578)

(34,254)

(27,625) (5)

18



Equity in net income of affiliates, net of tax

2,325

2,172

1,948 7

19



Net income

112,835

118,950

92,260 (5)

22



Net income attributable to non-controlling





















and other beneficial interests

(8,850)

(9,744)

(5,459) (9)

62



Net income attributable to





















Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders $ 103,985 $ 109,206 $ 86,801 (5)

20





























Earnings per share:





















Basic $ 0.95 $ 1.00 $ 0.77 (5)

23



Diluted $ 0.91 $ 0.96 $ 0.75 (5)

21





























Weighted average shares outstanding:





















Basic

109,380

108,690

112,255 1

(3)



Diluted

114,688

113,702

115,516 1

(1)





























Dividends declared per share $ 0.375 $ 0.375 $ 0.350 -

7



Attachment 2 Eaton Vance Corp. Reconciliation of net income attributable to Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders to adjusted net income attributable to Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders and earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share (in thousands, except per share figures)





























Three Months Ended

















% %

















Change Change

















Q1 2020 Q1 2020

January 31, October 31, January 31,

vs. vs.

2020 2019 2019

Q4 2019 Q1 2019

























Net income attributable to Eaton Vance























Corp. shareholders $ 103,985 $ 109,206 $ 86,801

(5) % 20 %

























Net excess tax benefit from stock-based























compensation plans

(4,860)

(1,541)

(2,949)

215

65



























Adjusted net income attributable to Eaton























Vance Corp. shareholders $ 99,125 $ 107,665 $ 83,852

(8)

18





















































Earnings per diluted share $ 0.91 $ 0.96 $ 0.75

(5)

21



























Net excess tax benefit from stock-based























compensation plans

(0.05)

(0.01)

(0.02)

400

150





















































Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.86 $ 0.95 $ 0.73

(9)

18



















Attachment 3 Eaton Vance Corp. Components of net income attributable to non-controlling and other beneficial interests (in thousands)





























Three Months Ended

















% %

















Change Change

















Q1 2020 Q1 2020



January 31, October 31, January 31,

vs. vs.

2020 2019 2019

Q4 2019 Q1 2019

























Consolidated sponsored funds $ 7,177 $ 6,759 $ 2,422

6 % 196 %























Majority-owned subsidiaries

1,673

2,985

3,037

(44)

(45)



























Net income attributable to non-controlling























and other beneficial interests $ 8,850 $ 9,744 $ 5,459

(9)

62















Attachment 4

Eaton Vance Corp.

Balance Sheet

(in thousands, except per share figures)









January 31,



October 31,(1)





2020



2019

Assets

























Cash and cash equivalents $ 544,114

$ 557,668

Management fees and other receivables

237,579



237,864

Investments

1,095,103



1,060,739

Assets of consolidated CLO entities:











Cash

21,439



48,704

Bank loans and other investments

1,290,583



1,704,270

Other assets

13,658



28,039

Deferred sales commissions

59,256



55,211

Deferred income taxes

43,907



62,661

Equipment and leasehold improvements, net

72,245



72,798

Operating lease right-of-use assets

265,618



-

Intangible assets, net

74,885



75,907

Goodwill

259,681



259,681

Loan to affiliate

5,000



5,000

Other assets

65,369



85,087

Total assets $ 4,048,437

$ 4,253,629















Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Permanent Equity

























Liabilities:

























Accrued compensation $ 88,271

$ 240,722

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

79,941



89,984

Dividend payable

52,630



55,177

Debt

620,722



620,513

Operating lease liabilities

314,846



-

Liabilities of consolidated CLO entities:











Senior and subordinated note obligations

1,218,216



1,617,095

Other liabilities

30,847



51,122

Other liabilities

61,853



108,982

Total liabilities

2,467,326



2,783,595















Commitments and contingencies

























Temporary Equity:











Redeemable non-controlling interests

336,087



285,915

Total temporary equity

336,087



285,915















Permanent Equity:











Voting Common Stock, par value $0.00390625 per share:











Authorized, 1,280,000 shares











Issued and outstanding, 478,643 and 422,935 shares, respectively

2



2

Non-Voting Common Stock, par value $0.00390625 per share:











Authorized, 190,720,000 shares











Issued and outstanding, 114,257,084 and 113,143,567 shares, respectively

446



442

Notes receivable from stock option exercises

(7,354)



(8,447)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(58,701)



(58,317)

Retained earnings

1,310,631



1,250,439

Total permanent equity

1,245,024



1,184,119

Total liabilities, temporary equity and permanent equity $ 4,048,437

$ 4,253,629





























Attachment 5 Eaton Vance Corp. Consolidated Assets under Management and Net Flows by Investment Mandate(1) (in millions)























Three Months Ended



January 31,

October 31,

January 31,



2020

2019

2019 Equity assets – beginning of period(2) $ 131,895

$ 128,996

$ 115,772

Sales and other inflows

7,806



6,833



6,220

Redemptions/outflows

(6,182)



(4,861)



(5,461)

Net flows

1,624



1,972



759

Exchanges

3



(9)



(108)

Market value change

5,186



936



567 Equity assets – end of period $ 138,708

$ 131,895

$ 116,990 Fixed income assets – beginning of period(3)

62,378



60,968



54,339

Sales and other inflows

5,086



5,334



6,545

Redemptions/outflows

(3,947)



(4,193)



(4,866)

Net flows

1,139



1,141



1,679

Exchanges

23



161



326

Market value change

722



108



566 Fixed income assets – end of period $ 64,262

$ 62,378

$ 56,910 Floating-rate income assets – beginning of period

35,103



38,339



44,837

Sales and other inflows

1,689



1,289



3,566

Redemptions/outflows

(3,046)



(3,890)



(6,478)

Net flows

(1,357)



(2,601)



(2,912)

Exchanges

(27)



(67)



(266)

Market value change

117



(568)



(716) Floating-rate income assets – end of period $ 33,836

$ 35,103

$ 40,943 Alternative assets – beginning of period(4)

8,372



9,031



12,139

Sales and other inflows

675



405



1,044

Redemptions/outflows

(593)



(970)



(3,264)

Net flows

82



(565)



(2,220)

Exchanges

-



(88)



(27)

Market value change

99



(6)



99 Alternative assets – end of period $ 8,553

$ 8,372

$ 9,991 Parametric custom portfolios assets – beginning of period(5)

164,895



159,067



134,345

Sales and other inflows

9,745



8,358



10,164

Redemptions/outflows

(6,221)



(5,496)



(5,300)

Net flows

3,524



2,862



4,864

Exchanges

1



2



75

Market value change

6,898



2,964



1,766 Parametric custom portfolios assets – end of period $ 175,318

$ 164,895

$ 141,050 Parametric overlay services assets – beginning of period(6)

94,789



86,379



77,871

Sales and other inflows

21,313



24,388



17,122

Redemptions/outflows

(20,199)



(17,400)



(17,808)

Net flows

1,114



6,988



(686)

Market value change

1,611



1,422



1,583 Parametric overlay services assets – end of period $ 97,514

$ 94,789

$ 78,768 Total assets under management – beginning of period

497,432



482,780



439,303

Sales and other inflows

46,314



46,607



44,661

Redemptions/outflows

(40,188)



(36,810)



(43,177)

Net flows

6,126



9,797



1,484

Exchanges

-



(1)



-

Market value change

14,633



4,856



3,865 Total assets under management – end of period $ 518,191

$ 497,432

$ 444,652





(1) Consolidated Eaton Vance Corp. See Attachment 11 for directly managed assets and flows of 49 percent-owned Hexavest, which are not included in the table above.



(2) Includes balanced and other multi‐asset mandates. Excludes equity mandates reported as Parametric custom portfolios.



(3) Includes cash management mandates. Excludes benchmark-based fixed income separate accounts reported as Parametric custom portfolios. Amounts for periods prior to fiscal 2020 have been revised to reflect the reclassification of benchmark-based fixed income separate accounts from fixed income to Parametric custom portfolios.



(4) Consists of absolute return, commodity and currency mandates.



(5) Equity, fixed income and multi-asset separate accounts managed by Parametric for which customization is a primary feature; other Parametric strategies may also be customized. Formerly "portfolio implementation." Amounts for periods prior to fiscal 2020 have been revised to reflect the reclassification of benchmark-based fixed income separate accounts from fixed income to Parametric custom portfolios.



(6) Formerly "exposure management."













Attachment 6 Eaton Vance Corp. Consolidated Assets under Management and Net Flows by Investment Vehicle(1) (in millions)























Three Months Ended



January 31,

October 31,

January 31,



2020

2019

2019 Funds – beginning of period $ 174,068

$ 173,433

$ 164,968

Sales and other inflows

11,496



10,020



13,723

Redemptions/outflows

(9,161)



(9,613)



(15,425)

Net flows

2,335



407



(1,702)

Exchanges

-



(1)



(98)

Market value change

4,136



229



(418) Funds – end of period $ 180,539

$ 174,068

$ 162,750 Institutional separate accounts – beginning of period

173,331



165,311



153,996

Sales and other inflows

23,605



27,342



20,829

Redemptions/outflows

(25,449)



(21,782)



(22,329)

Net flows

(1,844)



5,560



(1,500)

Exchanges

-



4



98

Market value change

3,771



2,456



2,630 Institutional separate accounts – end of period $ 175,258

$ 173,331

$ 155,224 Individual separate accounts – beginning of period

150,033



144,036



120,339

Sales and other inflows

11,213



9,245



10,109

Redemptions/outflows

(5,578)



(5,415)



(5,423)

Net flows

5,635



3,830



4,686

Exchanges

-



(4)



-

Market value change

6,726



2,171



1,653 Individual separate accounts – end of period $ 162,394

$ 150,033

$ 126,678 Total assets under management – beginning of period

497,432



482,780



439,303

Sales and other inflows

46,314



46,607



44,661

Redemptions/outflows

(40,188)



(36,810)



(43,177)

Net flows

6,126



9,797



1,484

Exchanges

-



(1)



-

Market value change

14,633



4,856



3,865 Total assets under management – end of period $ 518,191

$ 497,432

$ 444,652





(1) Consolidated Eaton Vance Corp. See Attachment 11 for directly managed assets and flows of 49 percent‐owned Hexavest, which are not included in the table above.























Attachment 7 Eaton Vance Corp. Consolidated Assets under Management by Investment Mandate(1) (in millions)

































January 31,



October 31,

%



January 31,

%





2020



2019

Change



2019

Change Equity(2) $ 138,708

$ 131,895

5%

$ 116,990

19% Fixed income(3)

64,262



62,378

3%



56,910

13% Floating-rate income

33,836



35,103

-4%



40,943

-17% Alternative(4)

8,553



8,372

2%



9,991

-14% Parametric custom portfolios(5)

175,318



164,895

6%



141,050

24% Parametric overlay services(6)

97,514



94,789

3%



78,768

24% Total $ 518,191

$ 497,432

4%

$ 444,652

17%





(1) Consolidated Eaton Vance Corp. See Attachment 11 for directly managed assets and flows of 49 percent‐owned Hexavest, which are not included in the table above.



(2) Includes balanced and other multi‐asset mandates. Excludes equity mandates reported as Parametric custom portfolios.



(3) Includes cash management mandates. Excludes benchmark-based fixed income separate accounts reported as Parametric custom portfolios. Amounts for periods prior to fiscal 2020 have been revised to reflect the reclassification of benchmark-based fixed income separate accounts from fixed income to Parametric custom portfolios.



(4) Consists of absolute return, commodity and currency mandates.



(5) Equity, fixed income and multi-asset separate accounts managed by Parametric for which customization is a primary feature; other Parametric strategies may also be customized. Formerly "portfolio implementation." Amounts for periods prior to fiscal 2020 have been revised to reflect the reclassification of benchmark-based fixed income separate accounts from fixed income to Parametric custom portfolios.



(6) Formerly "exposure management."



















































Attachment 8 Eaton Vance Corp. Consolidated Assets under Management by Investment Vehicle(1) (in millions)

































January 31,



October 31,

%



January 31,

%





2020



2019

Change



2019

Change Open-end funds $ 108,290

$ 105,043

3%

$ 99,846

8% Closed-end funds

24,873



24,284

2%



23,633

5% Private funds(2)

47,376



44,741

6%



39,271

21% Institutional separate accounts

175,258



173,331

1%



155,224

13% Individual separate accounts

162,394



150,033

8%



126,678

28% Total $ 518,191

$ 497,432

4%

$ 444,652

17%





(1) Consolidated Eaton Vance Corp. See Attachment 11 for directly managed assets and flows of 49 percent‐owned Hexavest, which are not included in the table above.



(2) Includes privately offered equity, fixed and floating-rate income, and alternative funds and CLO entities.



















































Attachment 9 Eaton Vance Corp. Consolidated Assets under Management by Investment Affiliate(1)(2) (in millions)

































January 31,



October 31,

%



January 31,

%





2020



2019

Change



2019

Change Eaton Vance Management(3)(4) $ 149,994

$ 146,628

2%

$ 143,473

5% Parametric(4)

320,848



306,907

5%



264,945

21% Atlanta Capital(5)

25,552



24,100

6%



20,833

23% Calvert(6)

21,797



19,797

10%



15,401

42% Total $ 518,191

$ 497,432

4%

$ 444,652

17%





(1) Consolidated Eaton Vance Corp. See Attachment 11 for directly managed assets and flows of 49 percent-owned Hexavest, which are not included in the table above.



(2) In the first quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company changed its policy for reporting managed assets of investment portfolios overseen by multiple Eaton Vance affiliates to base classification on the strategy's primary identity. In conjunction with this change, managed assets of $3.5 billion and $2.4 billion as of October 31, 2019 and January 31, 2019, respectively, were reclassified from Atlanta Capital to Calvert and managed assets of $2.8 billion and $2.6 billion as of October 31, 2019 and January 31, 2019, respectively, were reclassified from Parametric to Eaton Vance Management.



(3) Includes managed assets of Eaton Vance-sponsored funds and separate accounts managed by Hexavest and unaffiliated third-party advisers under Eaton Vance supervision.



(4) In the first quarter of fiscal 2020, management responsibilities for the Company's systematically managed fixed income strategies were shifted from Eaton Vance Management to Parametric. Managed assets of the reassigned strategies were $43.9 billion as of October 31, 2019 and $37.4 billion as of January 31, 2019.



(5) Excludes managed assets of Calvert Equity Fund, which is sub-advised by Atlanta Capital. Including Calvert Equity Fund, the managed assets of Atlanta Capital were $29.5 billion, $27.6 billion and $23.2 billion, respectively, as of January 31, 2020, October 31, 2019 and January 31, 2019.



(6) Includes managed assets of Calvert Equity Fund, which is sub-advised by Atlanta Capital, and Calvert-sponsored funds managed by unaffiliated third-party advisers under Calvert supervision.

Attachment 10 Eaton Vance Corp. Average Annualized Management Fee Rates by Investment Mandate(1) (in basis points on average managed assets)













Three Months Ended







% %







Change Change







Q1 2020 Q1 2020

January 31, October 31, January 31, vs. vs.

2020 2019 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 Equity(2) 57.0 56.2 56.9 1% 0% Fixed income(3) 41.4 41.6 41.8 0% -1% Floating-rate income 49.9 49.3 50.0 1% 0% Alternative(4) 64.5 62.7 58.3 3% 11% Parametric custom portfolios(5) 15.2 14.8 14.4 3% 6% Parametric overlay services(6) 4.9 4.9 5.2 0% -6% Total 30.8 30.8 32.0 0% -4%





(1) Excludes performance-based fees, which were $0.2 million in the three months ended January 31, 2020, $0.1 million in the three months ended October 31, 2019 and $(0.3) million in the three months ended January 31, 2019.



(2) Includes balanced and other multi‐asset mandates. Excludes equity mandates reported as Parametric custom portfolios.



(3) Includes cash management mandates. Excludes benchmark-based fixed income separate accounts reported as Parametric custom portfolios. Amounts for periods prior to fiscal 2020 have been revised to reflect the reclassification of benchmark-based fixed income separate accounts from fixed income to Parametric custom portfolios.



(4) Consists of absolute return, commodity and currency mandates.



(5) Includes equity, fixed income and multi-asset separate accounts managed by Parametric for which customization is a primary feature; other Parametric strategies may also be customized. Formerly "portfolio implementation." Amounts for periods prior to fiscal 2020 have been revised to reflect the reclassification of benchmark-based fixed income separate accounts from fixed income to Parametric custom portfolios.



(6) Formerly "exposure management."

Attachment 11 Eaton Vance Corp. Hexavest Inc. Assets under Management and Net Flows (in millions)



























Three Months Ended





January 31,

October 31,

January 31,





2020

2019

2019 Eaton Vance distributed:















Eaton Vance sponsored funds – beginning of period(1) $ 152

$ 170

$ 159

Sales and other inflows

3



1



40

Redemptions/outflows

(26)



(24)



(25)

Net flows

(23)



(23)



15

Market value change

1



5



3 Eaton Vance sponsored funds – end of period $ 130

$ 152

$ 177 Eaton Vance distributed separate accounts –















beginning of period(2) $ 1,563

$ 1,745

$ 2,169

Sales and other inflows

6



2



21

Redemptions/outflows

(22)



(226)



(140)

Net flows

(16)



(224)



(119)

Market value change

19



42



15 Eaton Vance distributed separate accounts – end of period $ 1,566

$ 1,563

$ 2,065 Total Eaton Vance distributed – beginning of period $ 1,715

$ 1,915

$ 2,328

Sales and other inflows

9



3



61

Redemptions/outflows

(48)



(250)



(165)

Net flows

(39)



(247)



(104)

Market value change

20



47



18 Total Eaton Vance distributed – end of period $ 1,696

$ 1,715

$ 2,242 Hexavest directly distributed – beginning of period(3) $ 11,640

$ 11,474

$ 11,467

Sales and other inflows

96



140



519

Redemptions/outflows

(554)



(321)



(1,134)

Net flows

(458)



(181)



(615)

Market value change

114



347



136 Hexavest directly distributed – end of period $ 11,296

$ 11,640

$ 10,988 Total Hexavest managed assets – beginning of period $ 13,355

$ 13,389

$ 13,795

Sales and other inflows

105



143



580

Redemptions/outflows

(602)



(571)



(1,299)

Net flows

(497)



(428)



(719)

Market value change

134



394



154 Total Hexavest managed assets – end of period $ 12,992

$ 13,355

$ 13,230





(1) Managed assets and flows of Eaton Vance-sponsored funds for which Hexavest is adviser or sub-adviser. Eaton Vance receives management fees (and in some cases also distribution fees) on these assets, which are included in the consolidated assets under management, flows and average annualized management fee rates reported in Attachments 5 through 10.



(2) Managed assets and flows of Eaton Vance-distributed separate accounts managed by Hexavest. Eaton Vance receives distribution fees, but not management fees, on these assets, which are not included in the consolidated assets under management, flows and average annualized management fee rates reported in Attachments 5 through 10.



(3) Managed assets and flows of pre-transaction Hexavest clients and post-transaction Hexavest clients in Canada. Eaton Vance receives no management fees or distribution fees on these assets, which are not included in the consolidated assets under management, flows and average annualized management fee rates reported in Attachments 5 through 10.

___________________________ (1) Although the Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, management believes that certain non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, specifically, adjusted net income attributable to Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders and adjusted earnings per diluted share, while not a substitute for U.S. GAAP financial measures, may be effective indicators of the Company's performance over time. Non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should not be construed to be superior to U.S. GAAP measures. In calculating these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, net income attributable to Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders and earnings per diluted share are adjusted to exclude items management deems non-operating or non-recurring in nature, or otherwise outside the ordinary course of business. These adjustments may include, when applicable, the add back of closed-end fund structuring fees, costs associated with special dividends, debt repayments and tax settlements, the tax impact of stock-based compensation shortfalls or windfalls, and non-recurring charges for the effect of tax law changes. Management and our Board of Directors, as well as certain of our outside investors, consider these adjusted numbers a measure of the Company's underlying operating performance. Management believes adjusted net income attributable to Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders and adjusted earnings per diluted share are important indicators of our operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, our core operating results, and may provide a useful baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying business.



(2) Represents the Company's effective income tax rate, excluding the tax impact of stock-based compensation shortfalls or windfalls. Management believes that the Company's adjusted effective income tax rate is an important indicator of our operations because it excludes items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, our core operating results, and may provide a useful baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying business.

