Eaton Vance Corp. Report for the Three Month Period Ended January 31, 2021

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) today reported earnings of $0.74 per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, which compares to earnings of $0.91 per diluted share in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and $(0.31) per diluted share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

The Company reported record quarterly adjusted earnings([1]) of $0.94 per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, an increase of 11 percent from $0.85 of adjusted earnings per diluted share in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and an increase of 7 percent from $0.88 of adjusted earnings per diluted share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2021, adjusted earnings exceeded earnings under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP) by $0.20 per diluted share, reflecting the reversal of $70.6 million of compensation expenses and other costs recognized in connection with the proposed acquisition of Eaton Vance by Morgan Stanley announced on October 8, 2020, the reversal of $27.3 million of net excess tax benefits related to stock–based compensation awards, the reversal of $20.1 million of net gains of consolidated sponsored funds and consolidated collateralized loan obligation (CLO) entities (collectively, consolidated investment entities) and the Company's other seed capital investments, and the add-back of $2.2 million of management fees and expenses of consolidated investment entities. Earnings under U.S. GAAP exceeded adjusted earnings by $0.06 per diluted share in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, reflecting the reversal of $4.9 million of net excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation awards, the reversal of $3.6 million of net gains of consolidated investment entities and other seed capital investments, and the add-back of $2.4 million of management fees and expenses of consolidated investment entities. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, adjusted earnings exceeded earnings under U.S. GAAP by $1.19 per diluted share, reflecting the reversal of $114.9 million of compensation expenses and other costs recognized in connection with the proposed acquisition of Eaton Vance by Morgan Stanley, the reversal of a $21.8 million impairment loss recognized on the Company's investment in Hexavest Inc. (Hexavest), the reversal of $2.9 million of net excess tax benefits related to stock–based compensation awards, the reversal of $1.8 million of net losses of consolidated investment entities and other seed capital investments, and the add-back of $1.7 million of management fees and expenses of consolidated investment entities.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company had record quarterly consolidated net inflows of $20.0 billion, representing 16 percent annualized internal growth in managed assets (consolidated net flows divided by beginning of period consolidated assets under management). This compares to net inflows of $6.1 billion and 5 percent annualized internal growth in managed assets in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and net inflows of $5.2 billion and 4 percent annualized internal growth in managed assets in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Excluding Parametric overlay services, the Company had net inflows of $6.9 billion and 7 percent annualized internal growth in managed assets in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, net inflows of $5.0 billion and 5 percent annualized internal growth in managed assets in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, and net inflows of $4.8 billion and 5 percent annualized internal growth in managed assets in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

The Company's internal management fee revenue growth (management fees attributable to consolidated inflows less management fees attributable to consolidated outflows, divided by beginning of period consolidated management fee revenue) was 8 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and 5 percent in both the first quarter and the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Consolidated assets under management were a record $584.2 billion on January 31, 2021, up 13 percent from $518.2 billion of consolidated managed assets on January 31, 2020 and $515.7 billion of consolidated managed assets on October 31, 2020. The year-over-year increase in consolidated assets under management reflects $18.6 billion of net inflows, $45.1 billion of price appreciation in managed assets and $2.3 billion of new managed assets gained in the acquisition of the business assets of WaterOak Advisors, LLC (WaterOak) on October 16, 2020. The sequential increase in consolidated assets under management in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 reflects $20.0 billion of quarterly net inflows and $48.5 billion of price appreciation in managed assets.

"In what we expect will be Eaton Vance's last quarterly reporting period as an independent public company, the Company set new records for consolidated net inflows, consolidated ending assets under management, adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per diluted share," said Thomas E. Faust Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We approach the Company's acquisition by Morgan Stanley with strong momentum across our businesses, and look forward to building on that strength as part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management."

Average consolidated assets under management were $562.2 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, up 10 percent from $509.9 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and up 9 percent from $516.7 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Attachments 5 and 6 summarize the Company's consolidated assets under management and net flows by investment mandate and investment vehicle reporting categories. Among investment mandate reporting categories, consolidated net inflows in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 were $13.1 billion for Parametric overlay services, $3.5 billion for fixed income, $2.4 billion for Parametric custom portfolios, $608 million for floating-rate income, $214 million for equity and $191 million for alternative mandates. Annualized internal growth in managed assets for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was 55 percent for Parametric overlay services, 19 percent for fixed income, 10 percent for alternative, 8 percent for floating-rate income, 6 percent for Parametric custom portfolios and 1 percent for equity mandates. Annualized internal growth in management fee revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was 51 percent for Parametric overlay services, 21 percent for fixed income, 11 percent for Parametric custom portfolios, 10 percent for alternative, 6 percent for floating-rate income and -1 percent for equity mandates.

By investment affiliate, consolidated net inflows in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 were $14.9 billion for Parametric, $4.0 billion for Eaton Vance Management (EVM), $1.6 billion for Calvert and $(517) million for Atlanta Capital. Annualized internal growth in managed assets for the first quarter of 2021 was 24 percent for Calvert, 19 percent for Parametric, 10 percent for EVM and -8 percent for Atlanta Capital. Annualized internal growth in management fee revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was 26 percent for Calvert, 9 percent for EVM, 7 percent for Parametric and -13 percent for Atlanta Capital.

Attachments 7, 8 and 9 summarize the Company's ending consolidated assets under management by investment mandate, investment vehicle and investment affiliate. Attachment 10 shows the Company's average annualized management fee rates by investment mandate.

As of January 31, 2021, managed assets of the Company's 49 percent-owned affiliate Hexavest were $4.3 billion, down 67 percent from $13.0 billion of managed assets on January 31, 2020 and down 26 percent from $5.8 billion of managed assets on October 31, 2020. Hexavest had net outflows of $2.2 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, $0.5 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and $0.9 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Attachment 11 summarizes the assets under management and net flows of Hexavest. Other than Eaton Vance-sponsored funds for which Hexavest is the adviser or sub-adviser, the managed assets and flows of Hexavest are not included in our consolidated totals.













(1) Adjusted financial measures represent non-U.S GAAP financial measures. See Attachment 2 for reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures and other important disclosures.

Financial Highlights







(in thousands, except per share figures)



























Three Months Ended



January 31, October 31, January 31,



2021 2020 2020 U.S. GAAP Financial Measures:











Revenue $ 488,946 $ 451,081 $ 452,554 Expenses $ 409,424 $ 464,737 $ 317,835 Operating income (loss) $ 79,522 $ (13,656) $ 134,719 Operating margin

16.3%

(3.0)%

29.8% Net income (loss) attributable to











Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders $ 89,914 $ (35,934) $ 103,985 Earnings (loss) per diluted share $ 0.74 $ (0.31) $ 0.91













Adjusted Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures: (1)











Revenue $ 490,917 $ 452,485 $ 454,479 Expenses $ 327,459 $ 309,344 $ 316,548 Operating income $ 163,458 $ 143,141 $ 137,931 Operating margin

33.3%

31.6%

30.3% Net income attributable to











Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders $ 115,269 $ 101,503 $ 97,947 Earnings per diluted share $ 0.94 $ 0.88 $ 0.85













Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:











Basic

116,220

110,701

109,380 Diluted

122,279

115,878

114,688















(1) See Attachment 2 for reconciliations between the U.S. GAAP and adjusted non-U.S. GAAP financial measures identified here as well as other important disclosures.

First Quarter Fiscal 2021 vs. First Quarter Fiscal 2020

In the first quarter of fiscal 2021, revenue increased 8 percent to $488.9 million from $452.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Management fees were up 9 percent, as a 10 percent increase in average consolidated assets under management more than offset a 1 percent decrease in the Company's consolidated average annualized management fee rate. Performance fees were $0.2 million in both the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Distribution and service fee revenues in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 were collectively up 2 percent from the first quarter of fiscal 2020, reflecting higher average managed assets in fund share classes that are subject to these fees.

Operating expenses increased 29 percent to $409.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 from $317.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, reflecting increases in compensation expense, service fee expense, amortization of deferred sales commissions, fund-related expenses and other operating expenses, partially offset by a decrease in distribution expense. The increase in compensation expense primarily reflects $39.6 million of stock-based and other compensation costs and associated payroll taxes recognized in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 in connection with the proposed acquisition of Eaton Vance by Morgan Stanley. The increase in compensation expense further reflects higher salary and benefit expense associated with increases in headcount, higher operating income-based and investment performance-based bonus accruals, and higher sales-based incentive compensation, partially offset by lower severance expenses. The increase in service fee expense reflects higher private fund and Class A service fee payments, partially offset by lower Class C service fee payments. The increase in amortization of deferred sales commissions reflects higher private fund commission amortization. The increase in fund-related expenses reflects higher sub-advisory fees paid, partially offset by a reduction in fund expenses borne by the Company. Other operating expenses increased 69 percent, primarily reflecting higher professional service expenses driven by proxy solicitation fees and other legal and consulting costs associated with the proposed acquisition of Eaton Vance by Morgan Stanley, and an increase in information technology spending, partially offset by lower travel expenses. The decline in distribution expense reflects lower Class C distribution fee payments, up-front sales commission expense, promotional costs and finder's fees, partially offset by higher intermediary marketing support payments. Excluding expenses in connection with the proposed acquisition of Eaton Vance by Morgan Stanley and other adjustments as shown in Attachment 2, operating expenses in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 were $327.5 million, an increase of 3 percent from operating expenses of $316.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Operating income decreased to $79.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 from $134.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, primarily reflecting $81.0 million of compensation expense and other costs recognized in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 in connection with the proposed acquisition of Eaton Vance by Morgan Stanley. The Company's operating margin decreased to 16.3 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 from 29.8 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

As shown in Attachment 2, the Company's operating income on an adjusted basis was a quarterly record of $163.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, an increase of 19 percent from $137.9 million of adjusted operating income in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company's adjusted operating margin increased to 33.3 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 from 30.3 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Non-operating income totaled $41.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and $8.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The year-over-year increase reflects a $25.1 million improvement in net income (expense) of consolidated CLO entities, primarily driven by gains realized upon the sale of the Company's interests in four CLO entities that the Company no longer consolidates, but continues to manage, and a $7.7 million increase in net gains and other investment income of consolidated sponsored funds and the Company's investments in other sponsored strategies.

The Company's effective tax rate, calculated as a percentage of income before income taxes and equity in net income of affiliates, was 7.5 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and 22.8 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company's effective tax rate is discussed in greater detail under "Taxation" below.

Equity in net income of affiliates was $0.6 million and $2.3 million in the first quarters of fiscal 2021 and 2020, respectively, substantially all relating to the Company's investment in Hexavest.

As detailed in Attachment 3, net income attributable to non-controlling and other beneficial interests was $22.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and $8.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The year-over-year change primarily reflects an increase in income earned by consolidated sponsored funds.

The Company's weighted average basic shares outstanding were 116.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and 109.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, an increase of 6 percent. The year-over-year increase reflects new shares issued upon the vesting of restricted stock awards and the exercise of employee stock options. On a diluted basis, the Company's weighted average shares outstanding were 122.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and 114.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, an increase of 7 percent. The change in weighted average diluted shares outstanding further reflects an increase in the dilutive effect of in-the-money options due to higher market prices of the Company's non-voting common stock, partially offset by a decrease in the dilutive effect of restricted stock awards due to the accelerated vesting of restricted stock awards in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 in connection with the proposed acquisition of Eaton Vance by Morgan Stanley.

First Quarter Fiscal 2021 vs. Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020

In the first quarter of fiscal 2021, revenue increased 8 percent to $488.9 million from $451.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Management fees were up 9 percent, primarily reflecting a 9 percent increase in average consolidated assets under management. Performance fees were $0.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, versus $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Distribution and service fee revenues in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 were collectively up 7 percent from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, reflecting higher average managed assets in fund share classes that are subject to these fees.

Operating expenses decreased 12 percent to $409.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 from $464.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, reflecting lower compensation expense, partially offset by increases in distribution expense, service fee expense, amortization of deferred sales commissions, fund-related expenses and other operating expenses. The decrease in compensation expense primary reflects a reduction in stock-based compensation expense due to the acceleration of $146.0 million of expense recognized in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 in connection with the proposed acquisition of Eaton Vance by Morgan Stanley, partially offset by $39.6 million of stock-based and other compensation costs and associated payroll taxes recognized in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 in connection with the proposed acquisition. The decrease in compensation expense further reflects lower operating income-based bonus accruals, partially offset by higher sales-based incentive compensation, higher performance-based bonus accruals and higher salary and benefit expense associated with year-end compensation increases for continuing employees and slightly higher headcount, and seasonal increases in benefit costs and payroll taxes. The increase in distribution expense reflects higher intermediary marketing support payments, partially offset by a decrease in promotion costs and lower Class C distribution fee payments. The increase in service fee expense reflects higher private fund and Class A service fee payments. The increase in fund-related expenses reflects higher sub-advisory fees paid. Other operating expenses increased 52 percent, primarily reflecting higher professional service expenses driven by increases in proxy solicitation fees and other legal costs associated with the proposed acquisition of Eaton Vance by Morgan Stanley. Excluding expenses in connection with the proposed acquisition of Eaton Vance by Morgan Stanley and other adjustments as shown in Attachment 2, operating expenses in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 were $327.5 million, an increase of 6 percent from operating expenses of $309.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Operating income (loss) increased to $79.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 from $(13.7) million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. The sequential change primarily reflects a $73.4 million decrease in compensation expense and other costs recognized in connection with the proposed acquisition of Eaton Vance by Morgan Stanley. The Company's operating margin increased to 16.3 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 from (3.0) percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

As shown in Attachment 2, the Company's $163.5 million of adjusted operating income in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $143.1 million of adjusted operating income in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, an increase of 14 percent. The Company's adjusted operating margin increased to 33.3 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 from 31.6 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Non-operating income totaled $41.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 versus $7.1 million of non-operating expense in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. The sequential change reflects a $28.6 million improvement in net income (expense) of consolidated CLO entities, primarily driven by gains realized upon the sale of the Company's interests in four CLO entities that the Company no longer consolidates, but continues to manage, and a $19.8 million increase in net gains and other investment income of consolidated sponsored funds and the Company's investments in other sponsored strategies.

The Company's effective tax rate, calculated as a percentage of income (loss) before income taxes and equity in net income of affiliates, was 7.5 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and 36.6 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company's effective tax rate is discussed in greater detail under "Taxation" below.

Equity in net income (loss) of affiliates was $0.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and $(20.8) million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, respectively. In both the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, substantially all of the Company's equity in net income of affiliates related to the Company's investment in Hexavest. Equity in net income (loss) of affiliates in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 included a $21.8 million impairment loss recognized on the Company's investment in Hexavest.

As detailed in Attachment 3, net income attributable to non-controlling and other beneficial interests was $22.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. The sequential change primarily reflects an increase in income earned by consolidated sponsored funds.

The Company's weighted average basic shares outstanding were 116.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and 110.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, an increase of 5 percent. The increase reflects new shares issued upon the vesting of restricted stock awards and the exercise of employee stock options. On a diluted basis, the Company's weighted average shares outstanding were 122.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and 115.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, an increase of 6 percent. The change in weighted average diluted shares outstanding further reflects an increase in the dilutive effect of in-the-money options due to higher market prices of the Company's non-voting common stock, partially offset by a decrease in the dilutive effect of restricted stock awards due to the accelerated vesting of restricted stock awards in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 in connection with the proposed acquisition of Eaton Vance by Morgan Stanley.

Taxation

The following table reconciles the U.S. statutory federal income tax rate to the Company's effective income tax rate:





Three Months Ended



January 31, October 31, January 31,



2021 2020 2020 Statutory U.S. federal income tax rate 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 % State income tax, net of federal income tax benefits 4.0

5.8

4.9

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling











and other beneficial interests (3.6)

2.0

(0.5)

Non-deductible costs related to the proposed











acquisition of Eaton Vance by Morgan Stanley 8.4

-

-

Other items 0.3

(6.0)

0.8

Net excess tax benefits from stock-based











compensation plans(1) (22.6)

13.8

(3.4)

Effective income tax rate 7.5 % 36.6 % 22.8 %















(1) Represents net excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation plans. Amounts have been reduced for executive compensation limitations under Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code.

The net loss experienced by the Company in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 resulted in a tax benefit being recognized during the quarter.

The Company's income tax provision was reduced by net excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation awards totaling $27.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, $4.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and $2.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company's income tax provision is also impacted by other items, which include non-deductible executive compensation, prior period adjustments primarily related to the filing of tax returns and other differences in the treatment of certain items for book and tax purposes.

As shown in Attachment 2, the Company's calculations of adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share remove compensation expenses and other costs related to the proposed acquisition of Eaton Vance by Morgan Stanley, remove the impairment losses recognized in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 on the Company's investment in 49 percent-owned affiliate Hexavest, exclude gains (losses) and other investment income (expense) of consolidated investment entities and other seed capital investments, add back the management fees and expenses of consolidated investment entities and exclude the tax impact of stock-based compensation shortfalls or windfalls. On this basis, the Company's adjusted effective tax rate was 25.8 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, 27.6 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and 26.2 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Balance Sheet Information

As of January 31, 2021, the Company held cash and cash equivalents of $606.1 million and its investments included $20.4 million of short-term debt securities with maturities between 90 days and one year. There were no outstanding borrowings under the Company's $300 million credit facility at such date.

Proposed Acquisition of Eaton Vance by Morgan Stanley

As described above, Eaton Vance and Morgan Stanley announced on October 8, 2020 that they have entered into a definitive agreement for Morgan Stanley to acquire Eaton Vance. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Eaton Vance shareholders will receive $28.25 per share in cash and 0.5833 shares of Morgan Stanley common stock per share of Eaton Vance common stock held. The merger agreement contains an election procedure whereby each Eaton Vance shareholder may elect to receive the merger consideration all in cash or all in stock, subject to proration and adjustment.

The merger agreement also provides for Eaton Vance shareholders to receive a special cash dividend of $4.25 per share of Eaton Vance common stock held. On November 23, 2020, the Eaton Vance Board of Directors declared the $4.25 per share special dividend, which was paid on December 18, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 4, 2020.

Eaton Vance and Morgan Stanley currently expect to complete the proposed transaction no later than early in the second quarter of 2021. Subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of necessary regulatory approvals and client consents, the transaction could close as soon as March 1, 2021.

About Eaton Vance Corp.

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Calvert and Hexavest, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. As of January 31, 2021, Eaton Vance had consolidated assets under management of $584.2 billion. Exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns across market cycles have been hallmarks of Eaton Vance since 1924. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements that are not historical facts, referred to as "forward-looking statements." The Company's actual future results may differ significantly from those stated in any forward-looking statements, depending on factors such as changes in securities or financial markets or general economic conditions, the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy or capital markets, the completion of the proposed transaction with Morgan Stanley and the anticipated terms and timing, including obtaining required regulatory approvals, anticipated tax treatment, unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, expansion and growth of the combined company's operations and other conditions to the completion of the acquisition, client sales and redemption activity, the continuation of investment advisory, administration, distribution and service contracts, and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

















Attachment 1 Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share figures)



























Three Months Ended















% %















Change Change















Q1 2021 Q1 2021



January 31, October 31, January 31, vs. vs.



2021 2020 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 Revenue:



















Management fees $ 430,315 $ 396,268 $ 394,801 9 % 9 % Distribution and underwriter fees

18,211

18,215

21,578 -

(16)

Service fees

38,598

34,906

33,939 11

14

Other revenue

1,822

1,692

2,236 8

(19)



Total revenue

488,946

451,081

452,554 8

8

Expenses:



















Compensation and related costs

221,402

315,847

171,982 (30)

29

Distribution expense

35,630

35,436

40,003 1

(11)

Service fee expense

34,218

30,542

29,755 12

15

Amortization of deferred sales commissions

6,501

6,400

5,968 2

9

Fund-related expenses

12,125

10,932

11,067 11

10

Other expenses

99,548

65,580

59,060 52

69



Total expenses

409,424

464,737

317,835 (12)

29

Operating income (loss)

79,522

(13,656)

134,719 NM

(41)

Non-operating income (expense):



















Gains and other investment income, net

23,816

3,994

16,090 496

48

Interest expense

(5,921)

(5,800)

(5,888) 2

1

Other income (expense) of consolidated





















collateralized loan obligation (CLO) entities:





















Gains and other investment income, net

41,768

10,961

15,563 281

168



Interest and other expense

(18,467)

(16,246)

(17,396) 14

6



Total non-operating income (expense)

41,196

(7,091)

8,369 NM

392

























Income (loss) before income taxes and equity



















in net income (loss) of affiliates

120,718

(20,747)

143,088 NM

(16)

Income tax benefit (expense)

(9,009)

7,594

(32,578) NM

(72)

Equity in net income (loss) of affiliates, net of tax

628

(20,793)

2,325 NM

(73)

Net income (loss)

112,337

(33,946)

112,835 NM

-

Net income attributable to non-controlling



















and other beneficial interests

(22,423)

(1,988)

(8,850) NM

153

Net income (loss) attributable to



















Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders $ 89,914 $ (35,934) $ 103,985 NM

(14)

























Earnings (loss) per share:



















Basic $ 0.77 $ (0.32) $ 0.95 NM

(19)

Diluted $ 0.74 $ (0.31) $ 0.91 NM

(19)

























Weighted average shares outstanding:



















Basic

116,220

110,701

109,380 5

6

Diluted

122,279

115,878

114,688 6

7

























Dividends declared per share $ 4.625 $ 0.375 $ 0.375 NM

NM



Attachment 2

Non-U.S. GAAP Information and Reconciliations

Management believes that certain non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, specifically, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income attributable to Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders and adjusted earnings per diluted share, while not a substitute for U.S. GAAP financial measures, may be effective indicators of the Company's performance over time. Non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should not be construed to be superior to U.S. GAAP measures. In calculating these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, operating income, net income attributable to Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders and earnings per diluted share are adjusted to exclude items management deems non-operating or non-recurring in nature, or otherwise outside the ordinary course of business. These adjustments may include, when applicable, the add back of closed-end fund structuring fees, costs associated with debt repayments and tax settlements, the tax impact of stock-based compensation shortfalls or windfalls, impairment charges, costs in connection with the proposed acquisition of Eaton Vance by Morgan Stanley and other acquisition-related items, and non-recurring charges for the effect of tax law changes. Adjustments to operating income also include the add-back of management fee revenue received from consolidated sponsored funds and consolidated collateralized loan obligation (CLO) entities (collectively, consolidated investment entities) that are eliminated in consolidation and the non-management expenses of consolidated sponsored funds recognized in consolidation. Adjustments to net income attributable to Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders include the after-tax impact of these adjustments to operating income and the elimination of gains (losses) and other investment income (expense) of consolidated investment entities and other seed capital investments included in non-operating income (expense), as determined net of tax and non-controlling and other beneficial interests. Management and our Board of Directors, as well as certain of our outside investors, consider the adjusted numbers a measure of the Company's underlying operating performance. Management believes adjusted operating income, adjusted net income attributable to Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders and adjusted earnings per diluted share are important indicators of our operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, our core operating results, and may provide a useful baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying business.

Effective in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company's calculation of non-U.S. GAAP financial measures was revised to reflect the treatment of consolidated investment entities and other seed capital investments described in the previous paragraph. All prior period non-U.S. GAAP financial measures have been updated to reflect this change.

Reconciliation of operating income (loss) to adjusted operating income: (in thousands, except as noted)





























Three Months Ended

















% %

















Change Change

















Q1 2021 Q1 2021

January 31, October 31, January 31,

vs. vs.

2021 2020 2020

Q4 2020 Q1 2020

























Total revenue $ 488,946 $ 451,081 $ 452,554

8 % 8 %























Management fees of consolidated sponsored























funds and consolidated CLO entities(1)

1,971

1,404

1,925

40

2





















































Adjusted total revenue $ 490,917 $ 452,485 $ 454,479

8

8



























Total expenses $ 409,424 $ 464,737 $ 317,835

(12) % 29 %























Non-management expenses of consolidated























sponsored funds(2)

(922)

(942)

(1,287)

(2)

(28)

























Accelerated stock-based compensation expense























related to the proposed acquisition of Eaton Vance























by Morgan Stanley(3)

(5,702)

(145,993)

-

(96)

NM



























Other compensation expenses related to the proposed























acquisition of Eaton Vance by Morgan Stanley(4)

(33,943)

-

-

NM

NM



























Other costs related to the proposed acquisition of























Eaton Vance by Morgan Stanley(5)

(41,398)

(8,458)

-

389

NM





















































Adjusted total expenses $ 327,459 $ 309,344 $ 316,548

6

3



























Operating income (loss) $ 79,522 $ (13,656) $ 134,719

NM % (41) %























Management fees of consolidated sponsored























funds and consolidated CLO entities(1)

1,971

1,404

1,925

40

2

























Non-management expenses of consolidated























sponsored funds(2)

922

942

1,287

(2)

(28)

























Accelerated stock-based compensation expense























related to the proposed acquisition of Eaton Vance























by Morgan Stanley(3)

5,702

145,993

-

(96)

NM

























Other compensation expenses related to the proposed























acquisition of Eaton Vance by Morgan Stanley(4)

33,943

-

-

NM

NM



























Other costs related to the proposed acquisition of























Eaton Vance by Morgan Stanley(5)

41,398

8,458

-

389

NM





















































Adjusted operating income $ 163,458 $ 143,141 $ 137,931

14

19

Operating margin

16.3 % (3.0) % 29.8 % NM

(45)

Adjusted operating margin

33.3 % 31.6 % 30.3 % 5

10

























Attachment 2 (continued)

























Reconciliation of income (loss) before income taxes and equity in net income (loss) of affiliates to adjusted income before income taxes and equity in net income (loss) of affiliates and income tax expense (benefit) to adjusted income tax expense: (in thousands, except as noted)





























Three Months Ended

















% %

















Change Change

















Q1 2021 Q1 2021

January 31, October 31, January 31,

vs. vs.

2021 2020 2020

Q4 2020 Q1 2020

























Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in net























income (loss) of affiliates $ 120,718 $ (20,747) $ 143,088

NM % (16) %

























Management fees of consolidated sponsored























funds and consolidated CLO entities, pre-tax(1)

1,971

1,404

1,925

40

2



























Non-management expenses of consolidated























sponsored funds, pre-tax(2)

922

942

1,287

(2)

(28)



























Accelerated stock-based compensation expense























related to the proposed acquisition of Eaton























Vance by Morgan Stanley, pre-tax(3)

5,702

145,993

-

(96)

NM

























Other compensation expenses related to the























proposed acquisition of Eaton Vance by























Morgan Stanley, pre-tax(4)

33,943

-

-

NM

NM



























Other costs related to the proposed acquisition of























Eaton Vance by Morgan Stanley, pre-tax(5)

41,398

8,458

-

389

NM



























Net gains and other investment income related























to consolidated sponsored funds and other























seed capital investments, pre-tax(6)

(24,298)

(3,861)

(13,811)

529

76



























Other (income) expense of consolidated CLO























entities, pre-tax(7)

(23,301)

5,285

1,833

NM

NM



























Adjusted income before income taxes and equity























in net income (loss) of affiliates $ 157,055 $ 137,474 $ 134,322

14

17



























Income tax expense (benefit) $ 9,009 $ (7,594) $ 32,578

NM % (72) %

























Management fees of consolidated sponsored























funds and consolidated CLO entities(1)

505

359

497

41

2



























Non-management expenses of consolidated























sponsored funds(2)

236

241

332

(2)

(29)



























Accelerated stock-based compensation expense























related to the proposed acquisition of Eaton























Vance by Morgan Stanley(3)

1,461

37,345

-

(96)

NM

























Other compensation expenses related to the























proposed acquisition of Eaton Vance by























Morgan Stanley(4)

8,700

-

-

NM

NM



























Other costs related to the proposed acquisition of























Eaton Vance by Morgan Stanley(5)

286

2,164

-

(87)

NM



























Net gains and other investment income related























to consolidated sponsored funds and other























seed capital investments(6)

(959)

(722)

(1,715)

33

(44)



























Other (income) expense of consolidated CLO























entities(7)

(5,972)

1,352

474

NM

NM



























Net excess tax benefits from stock-based























compensation plans(8)

27,281

2,872

4,860

850

461



























Adjusted income tax expense $ 40,547 $ 36,017 $ 37,026

13

10

Effective income tax rate

7.5 % 36.6 % 22.8 % (80)

(67)

Adjusted effective income tax rate

25.8 % 26.2 % 27.6 % (2)

(7)





























Attachment 2 (continued)

























Reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders to adjusted net income attributable to Eaton Vance Corp. shareholders and earnings (loss) per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share: (in thousands, except per share figures)





























Three Months Ended

















% %

















Change Change

















Q1 2021 Q1 2021

January 31, October 31, January 31,

vs. vs.

2021 2020 2020

Q4 2020 Q1 2020

























Net income (loss) attributable to Eaton Vance























Corp. shareholders $ 89,914 $ (35,934) $ 103,985

NM % (14) %

























Management fees of consolidated sponsored























funds and consolidated CLO entities, net of tax(1)

1,466

1,045

1,428

40

3



























Non-management expenses of consolidated























sponsored funds, net of tax(2)

686

701

955

(2)

(28)



























Accelerated stock-based compensation expense























related to the proposed acquisition of Eaton























Vance by Morgan Stanley, net of tax(3)

4,241

108,648

-

(96)

NM



























Other compensation expenses related to the























proposed acquisition of Eaton Vance by























Morgan Stanley, net of tax(4)

25,243

-

-

NM

NM

























Other costs related to the proposed acquisition of























Eaton Vance by Morgan Stanley, net of tax(5)

41,112

6,294

-

553

NM



























Net gains and other investment income























related to consolidated sponsored funds and























other seed capital investments, net of tax(6)

(2,783)

(2,100)

(4,920)

33

(43)



























Other (income) expense of consolidated CLO























entities, net of tax(7)

(17,329)

3,933

1,359

NM

NM



























Net excess tax benefit from stock-based(8)























compensation plans

(27,281)

(2,872)

(4,860)

850

461



























Impairment loss(9)

-

21,788

-

(100)

NM



























Adjusted net income attributable to Eaton























Vance Corp. shareholders $ 115,269 $ 101,503 $ 97,947

14

18





















































Earnings (loss) per diluted share $ 0.74 $ (0.31) $ 0.91

NM

(19)



























Management fees of consolidated sponsored























funds and consolidated CLO entities, net of tax

0.01

0.01

0.01

-

-



























Non-management expenses of consolidated























sponsored funds, net of tax

-

0.01

0.01

(100)

(100)



























Accelerated stock-based compensation expense























related to the proposed acquisition of Eaton























Vance by Morgan Stanley, net of tax

0.03

0.94

-

(97)

NM

























Other compensation expenses related to the























proposed acquisition of Eaton Vance by























Morgan Stanley, net of tax

0.21

-

-

NM

NM



























Other costs related to the proposed acquisition of























Eaton Vance by Morgan Stanley, net of tax

0.33

0.05

-

560

NM



























Net gains and other investment income























related to consolidated sponsored funds and























other seed capital investments, net of tax

(0.02)

(0.02)

(0.04)

-

(50)



























Other (income) expense of consolidated CLO























entities, net of tax

(0.14)

0.03

0.01

NM

NM



























Net excess tax benefit from stock-based























compensation plans

(0.22)

(0.02)

(0.05)

NM

340



























Impairment loss

-

0.19

-

(100)

NM





















































Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.94 $ 0.88 $ 0.85

7

11













































Notes to Reconciliations:















































































(1) Represents management fees eliminated upon the consolidation of sponsored funds and CLO entities.









































(2) Represents expenses of consolidated sponsored funds.









































(3) Represents stock-based compensation expense accelerated pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement with Morgan Stanley and

associated payroll taxes.









































(4) Other compensation pertains to bonus payments made to employees in lieu of the special divided on outstanding and unvested stock

options and on shares of restricted stock withheld for tax purposes. Amount includes associated payroll taxes.









































(5) Primarily represents proxy solicitation fees and legal and consulting costs related to the proposed acquisition of Eaton Vance by

Morgan Stanley.









































(6) Represents gains, losses and other investment income earned on investments in sponsored strategies, whether accounted for as

consolidated funds, separate accounts or equity investments, as well as the gains and losses recognized on derivatives used to hedge

these investments. Stated amounts are net of non-controlling interests where applicable.









































(7) Represents other income and expenses of consolidated CLO entities.









































(8) Represents net excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation plans. Amounts have been reduced for executive compensation

limitations under Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code.









































(9) Represents an impairment loss recognized on the Company's investment in 49 percent-owned affiliate Hexavest.

















Attachment 3 Components of net income attributable to non-controlling and other beneficial interests (in thousands)





























Three Months Ended

















% %

















Change Change

















Q1 2021 Q1 2021



January 31, October 31, January 31,

vs. vs.

2021 2020 2020

Q4 2020 Q1 2020

























Consolidated sponsored funds $ 20,555 $ 1,040 $ 7,177

NM % 186 %























Majority-owned subsidiaries

1,868

948

1,673

97

12



























Net income attributable to non-controlling























and other beneficial interests $ 22,423 $ 1,988 $ 8,850

NM

153















Attachment 4

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(in thousands, except share figures)









January 31,



October 31,





2021



2020

Assets

























Cash and cash equivalents $ 606,101

$ 799,384

Management fees and other receivables

279,858



249,806

Investments

558,376



783,246

Assets of consolidated CLO entities:











Cash

19,674



91,795

Bank loans and other investments

399,234



2,064,133

Other assets

7,555



28,044

Deferred sales commissions

62,780



60,655

Deferred income taxes

21,215



33,423

Equipment and leasehold improvements, net

72,171



71,830

Operating lease right-of-use assets

248,923



253,109

Intangible assets, net

118,782



120,175

Goodwill

259,681



259,681

Loan to affiliate

5,000



5,000

Other assets

140,376



129,017

Total assets $ 2,799,726

$ 4,949,298















Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Permanent Equity

























Liabilities:

























Accrued compensation $ 111,577

$ 246,129

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

116,403



83,991

Dividend payable

43,977



42,988

Debt

621,556



621,348

Operating lease liabilities

296,796



301,419

Liabilities of consolidated CLO entities:











Senior and subordinated note obligations

396,778



1,616,243

Line of credit

-



43,625

Other liabilities

13,058



399,562

Other liabilities

61,045



47,454

Total liabilities

1,661,190



3,402,759















Commitments and contingencies

























Temporary Equity:











Redeemable non-controlling interests

197,842



222,854

Total temporary equity

197,842



222,854















Permanent Equity:











Voting Common Stock, par value $0.00390625 per share:











Authorized, 1,280,000 shares











Issued and outstanding, 464,716 and 464,716 shares, respectively

2



2

Non-Voting Common Stock, par value $0.00390625 per share:











Authorized, 190,720,000 shares











Issued and outstanding, 117,010,114 and 114,196,609 shares, respectively

457



446

Additional paid-in capital

285,910



176,461

Notes receivable from stock option exercises

(6,288)



(7,086)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(59,448)



(63,276)

Retained earnings

720,061



1,217,138

Total permanent equity

940,694



1,323,685

Total liabilities, temporary equity and permanent equity $ 2,799,726

$ 4,949,298





























Attachment 5

Consolidated Assets under Management and Net Flows by Investment Mandate(1)

(in millions)



























Three Months Ended





January 31,

October 31,

January 31,





2021

2020

2020 Equity assets – beginning of period(2) $ 135,174

$ 133,008

$ 131,895



Sales and other inflows

7,248



5,904



7,806



Redemptions/outflows

(7,034)



(7,016)



(6,182)



Net flows

214



(1,112)



1,624



Assets acquired(3)

-



2,163



-



Exchanges

90



(101)



3



Market value change

17,057



1,216



5,186 Equity assets – end of period $ 152,535

$ 135,174

$ 138,708 Fixed income assets – beginning of period(4)

73,271



68,955



62,378



Sales and other inflows

8,757



8,546



5,086



Redemptions/outflows

(5,298)



(3,952)



(3,947)



Net flows

3,459



4,594



1,139



Assets acquired(3)

-



104



-



Exchanges

21



37



23



Market value change

1,889



(419)



722 Fixed income assets – end of period $ 78,640

$ 73,271

$ 64,262 Floating-rate income assets – beginning of period

28,960



28,569



35,103



Sales and other inflows

2,319



1,578



1,689



Redemptions/outflows

(1,711)



(1,458)



(3,046)



Net flows

608



120



(1,357)



Exchanges

(19)



(22)



(27)



Market value change

916



293



117 Floating-rate income assets – end of period $ 30,465

$ 28,960

$ 33,836 Alternative assets – beginning of period(5)

7,424



7,467



8,372



Sales and other inflows

742



470



675



Redemptions/outflows

(551)



(560)



(593)



Net flows

191



(90)



82



Exchanges

(5)



(1)



-



Market value change

91



48



99 Alternative assets – end of period $ 7,701

$ 7,424

$ 8,553 Parametric custom portfolios assets – beginning of period(6)

176,435



175,039



164,895



Sales and other inflows

12,356



8,680



9,745



Redemptions/outflows

(9,927)



(7,359)



(6,221)



Net flows

2,429



1,321



3,524



Exchanges

9



86



1



Market value change

23,776



(11)



6,898 Parametric custom portfolios assets – end of period $ 202,649

$ 176,435

$ 175,318 Parametric overlay services assets – beginning of period

94,473



94,350



94,789



Sales and other inflows

37,035



21,238



21,313



Redemptions/outflows

(23,935)



(20,879)



(20,199)



Net flows

13,100



359



1,114



Exchanges

(107)



-



-



Market value change

4,745



(236)



1,611 Parametric overlay services assets – end of period $ 112,211

$ 94,473

$ 97,514 Total assets under management – beginning of period

515,737



507,388



497,432



Sales and other inflows

68,457



46,416



46,314



Redemptions/outflows

(48,456)



(41,224)



(40,188)



Net flows

20,001



5,192



6,126



Assets acquired(3)

-



2,267



-



Exchanges

(11)



(1)



-



Market value change

48,474



891



14,633 Total assets under management – end of period $ 584,201

$ 515,737

$ 518,191





















(1) Consolidated Eaton Vance Corp. See Attachment 11 for directly managed assets and flows of 49 percent-owned Hexavest, which are not included in the table above.





















(2) Includes balanced and other multi–asset mandates. Excludes equity mandates reported as Parametric custom portfolios.





















(3) Represents managed assets gained in the acquisition of the business assets of WaterOak Advisors, LLC (WaterOak) on October 16, 2020.





















(4) Includes cash management mandates. Excludes benchmark-based fixed income separate accounts reported as Parametric custom portfolios.





















(5) Consists of absolute return and commodity mandates.





















(6) Equity, fixed income and multi-asset separate accounts managed by Parametric for which customization is a primary feature; other Parametric strategies may also be customized.















Attachment 6

Consolidated Assets under Management and Net Flows by Investment Vehicle(1)

(in millions)



























Three Months Ended





January 31,

October 31,

January 31,





2021

2020

2020 Funds – beginning of period $ 181,420

$ 176,215

$ 174,068



Sales and other inflows

15,435



13,549



11,496



Redemptions/outflows

(10,828)



(9,283)



(9,161)



Net flows

4,607



4,266



2,335



Assets acquired(2)

-



237



-



Exchanges

10



(4)



-



Market value change

15,000



706



4,136 Funds – end of period $ 201,037

$ 181,420

$ 180,539 Institutional separate accounts – beginning of period

163,677



163,818



173,331



Sales and other inflows

39,658



25,051



23,605



Redemptions/outflows

(27,903)



(25,070)



(25,449)



Net flows

11,755



(19)



(1,844)



Exchanges

(29)



63



-



Market value change

14,263



(185)



3,771 Institutional separate accounts – end of period $ 189,666

$ 163,677

$ 175,258 Individual separate accounts – beginning of period

170,640



167,355



150,033



Sales and other inflows

13,364



7,816



11,213



Redemptions/outflows

(9,725)



(6,871)



(5,578)



Net flows

3,639



945



5,635



Assets acquired(2)

-



2,030



-



Exchanges

8



(60)



-



Market value change

19,211



370



6,726 Individual separate accounts – end of period $ 193,498

$ 170,640

$ 162,394 Total assets under management – beginning of period

515,737



507,388



497,432



Sales and other inflows

68,457



46,416



46,314



Redemptions/outflows

(48,456)



(41,224)



(40,188)



Net flows

20,001



5,192



6,126



Assets acquired(2)

-



2,267



-



Exchanges

(11)



(1)



-



Market value change

48,474



891



14,633 Total assets under management – end of period $ 584,201

$ 515,737

$ 518,191





















(1) Consolidated Eaton Vance Corp. See Attachment 11 for directly managed assets and flows of 49 percent–owned Hexavest, which are not included in the table above.





















(2) Represents managed assets gained in the acquisition of the business assets of WaterOak on October 16, 2020.

























Attachment 7

Consolidated Assets under Management by Investment Mandate(1)

(in millions)





































January 31,



October 31,

%



January 31,

%







2021



2020

Change



2020

Change Equity(2) $ 152,535

$ 135,174

13%

$ 138,708

10% Fixed income(3)

78,640



73,271

7%



64,262

22% Floating-rate income

30,465



28,960

5%



33,836

-10% Alternative(4)

7,701



7,424

4%



8,553

-10% Parametric custom portfolios(5)

202,649



176,435

15%



175,318

16% Parametric overlay services

112,211



94,473

19%



97,514

15% Total $ 584,201

$ 515,737

13%

$ 518,191

13%





























(1) Consolidated Eaton Vance Corp. See Attachment 11 for directly managed assets and flows of 49 percent–owned Hexavest, which are not included in the table above.





























(2) Includes balanced and other multi–asset mandates. Excludes equity mandates reported as Parametric custom portfolios.





























(3) Includes cash management mandates. Excludes benchmark-based fixed income separate accounts reported as Parametric custom portfolios.





























(4) Consists of absolute return and commodity mandates.





























(5) Equity, fixed income and multi-asset separate accounts managed by Parametric for which customization is a primary feature; other Parametric strategies may also be customized.





















































Attachment 8

Consolidated Assets under Management by Investment Vehicle(1)

(in millions)





































January 31,



October 31,

%



January 31,

%







2021



2020

Change



2020

Change Open-end funds $ 120,161

$ 108,576

11%

$ 108,290

11% Closed-end funds

24,793



23,098

7%



24,873

0% Private funds(2)

56,083



49,746

13%



47,376

18% Institutional separate accounts

189,666



163,677

16%



175,258

8% Individual separate accounts

193,498



170,640

13%



162,394

19% Total $ 584,201

$ 515,737

13%

$ 518,191

13%





























(1) Consolidated Eaton Vance Corp. See Attachment 11 for directly managed assets and flows of 49 percent–owned Hexavest, which are not included in the table above.





























(2) Includes privately offered equity, fixed and floating-rate income, and alternative funds and CLO entities.





















































Attachment 9

Consolidated Assets under Management by Investment Affiliate(1)(2)

(in millions)





































January 31,



October 31,

%



January 31,

%







2021



2020

Change



2020

Change

Eaton Vance Management(3)(4) $ 169,278

$ 154,394

10%

$ 149,994

13%

Parametric

356,621



310,183

15%



320,848

11%

Atlanta Capital

27,698



24,963

11%



25,552

8%

Calvert(5)

30,604



26,197

17%



21,797

40%

Total $ 584,201

$ 515,737

13%

$ 518,191

13%





























(1) Consolidated Eaton Vance Corp. See Attachment 11 for directly managed assets and flows of 49 percent-owned Hexavest, which are not included in the table above.





























(2) The Company's policy for reporting managed assets of investment portfolios overseen by multiple Eaton Vance affiliates is to base the classification on the strategy's primary identity.





























(3) Includes managed assets of Eaton Vance-sponsored funds and separate accounts managed by Hexavest and unaffiliated third-party advisers under Eaton Vance supervision.





























(4) Includes managed assets gained in the acquisition of the business assets of WaterOak on October 16, 2020.





























(5) Includes managed assets of Calvert Equity Fund, which is sub-advised by Atlanta Capital, and Calvert-sponsored funds managed by unaffiliated third-party advisers under Calvert supervision.







Attachment 10

Average Annualized Management Fee Rates by Investment Mandate(1)(2)

(in basis points on average managed assets)

















Three Months Ended









% %









Change Change









Q1 2021 Q1 2021



January 31, October 31, January 31, vs. vs.



2021 2020 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2020

Equity(3) 57.3 56.4 57.0 2% 1%

Fixed income(4) 40.2 40.4 41.4 0% -3%

Floating-rate income 48.9 49.1 49.9 0% -2%

Alternative(5) 68.3 70.5 64.5 -3% 6%

Parametric custom portfolios(6) 16.0 15.5 15.2 3% 5%

Parametric overlay services 4.8 5.1 4.9 -6% -2%

Total 30.4 30.5 30.8 0% -1%













(1) Excludes performance-based fees, which were $0.2 million in the three months ended January 31, 2021, $1.5 million in the three months ended October 31, 2020 and $0.2 million in the three months ended January 31, 2020.













(2) Excludes management fees earned on consolidated investment entities that are eliminated in consolidation, which were $2.0 million in the three months ended January 31, 2021, $1.4 million in the three months ended October 31, 2020 and $1.9 million in the three months ended January 31, 2020. The managed assets and flows of consolidated investment entities are reflected in our consolidated totals.













(3) Includes balanced and other multi–asset mandates. Excludes equity mandates reported as Parametric custom portfolios.













(4) Includes cash management mandates. Excludes benchmark-based fixed income separate accounts reported as Parametric custom portfolios.













(5) Consists of absolute return and commodity mandates.













(6) Equity, fixed income and multi-asset separate accounts managed by Parametric for which customization is a primary feature; other Parametric strategies may also be customized.



Attachment 11

Hexavest Inc. Assets under Management and Net Flows

(in millions)































Three Months Ended







January 31,

October 31,

January 31,







2021

2020

2020 Eaton Vance distributed:















Eaton Vance sponsored funds – beginning of period(1) $ 56

$ 93

$ 152



Sales and other inflows

1



1



3



Redemptions/outflows

(7)



(37)



(26)



Net flows

(6)



(36)



(23)



Market value change

7



(1)



1 Eaton Vance sponsored funds – end of period $ 57

$ 56

$ 130 Eaton Vance distributed separate accounts –

















beginning of period(2) $ 479

$ 584

$ 1,563



Sales and other inflows

-



-



6



Redemptions/outflows

(265)



(94)



(22)



Net flows

(265)



(94)



(16)



Market value change

66



(11)



19 Eaton Vance distributed separate accounts – end of period $ 280

$ 479

$ 1,566 Total Eaton Vance distributed – beginning of period $ 535

$ 677

$ 1,715



Sales and other inflows

1



1



9



Redemptions/outflows

(272)



(131)



(48)



Net flows

(271)



(130)



(39)



Market value change

73



(12)



20 Total Eaton Vance distributed – end of period $ 337

$ 535

$ 1,696 Hexavest directly distributed – beginning of period(3) $ 5,311

$ 6,129

$ 11,640



Sales and other inflows

13



23



96



Redemptions/outflows

(1,933)



(751)



(554)



Net flows

(1,920)



(728)



(458)



Market value change

607



(90)



114 Hexavest directly distributed – end of period $ 3,998

$ 5,311

$ 11,296 Total Hexavest managed assets – beginning of period $ 5,846

$ 6,806

$ 13,355



Sales and other inflows

14



24



105



Redemptions/outflows

(2,205)



(882)



(602)



Net flows

(2,191)



(858)



(497)



Market value change

680



(102)



134 Total Hexavest managed assets – end of period $ 4,335

$ 5,846

$ 12,992























(1) Managed assets and flows of Eaton Vance-sponsored funds for which Hexavest is adviser or sub-adviser. Eaton Vance receives management fees (and in some cases also distribution fees) on these assets, which are included in the consolidated assets under management, flows and average annualized management fee rates reported in Attachments 5 through 10.























(2) Managed assets and flows of Eaton Vance-distributed separate accounts managed by Hexavest. Eaton Vance receives distribution fees, but not management fees, on these assets, which are not included in the consolidated assets under management, flows and average annualized management fee rates reported in Attachments 5 through 10.























(3) Managed assets and flows of pre-transaction Hexavest clients and post-transaction Hexavest clients in Canada. Eaton Vance receives no management fees or distribution fees on these assets, which are not included in the consolidated assets under management, flows and average annualized management fee rates reported in Attachments 5 through 10.

