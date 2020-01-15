Eaton Vance Corp. Reports December 31, 2019 Assets under Management

BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) today reported consolidated assets under management of $518.6 billion on December 31, 2019. This compares to $497.4 billion on October 31, 2019, the close of the Company's fiscal year.





Assets under Management



(in billions)



December 31,

October 31,



2019

2019 By investment vehicle:







Funds(1)

$ 180.6

$ 174.1 Institutional separate accounts

177.6

173.3 Individual separate accounts

160.4

150.0 Total

$ 518.6

$ 497.4









By investment mandate:







Equity(2)

$ 139.6

$ 131.9 Fixed income(3)

95.9

94.1 Floating-rate income

34.2

35.1 Alternative

8.6

8.3 Portfolio implementation

142.6

133.2 Exposure management

97.7

94.8 Total

$ 518.6

$ 497.4









By investment affiliate:







Eaton Vance Management

$ 192.2

$ 187.7 Parametric

279.3

265.8 Atlanta Capital

29.4

27.6 Calvert

17.7

16.3 Total

$ 518.6

$ 497.4









(1) Fund assets include assets of cash management funds.



(2) Includes balanced and other multi-asset mandates.



(3) Includes cash management mandates.







Eaton Vance Corp. regularly reports assets under management as of the end of each fiscal quarter (January, April, July and October) and each calendar quarter.

Eaton Vance provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Calvert and Hexavest, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. Exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns across market cycles have been hallmarks of Eaton Vance since 1924. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.



