Eaton Vance Corp. Reports June 30, 2020 Assets under Management

BOSTON, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) today reported consolidated assets under management of $486.4 billion on June 30, 2020. This compares to $465.3 billion on April 30, 2020, the close of the Company's second fiscal quarter.

Eaton Vance Corp. regularly reports assets under management as of the end of each fiscal quarter (January, April, July and October) and each calendar quarter.

Eaton Vance provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Calvert and Hexavest, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. Exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns across market cycles have been hallmarks of Eaton Vance since 1924. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.





















Assets under Management







(in billions)







June 30,

April 30,







2020

2020



By investment vehicle:











Funds

$ 170.4

$ 160.4



Institutional separate accounts

155.5

154.8



Individual separate accounts

160.5

150.1



Total

$ 486.4

$ 465.3

















By investment mandate:











Equity(1)

$ 128.1

$ 122.3



Fixed income(2)

66.0

61.4



Floating-rate income

28.4

27.8



Alternative(3)

7.5

7.2



Parametric custom portfolios(4)

168.0

158.7



Parametric overlay services

88.4

87.9



Total

$ 486.4

$ 465.3

















By investment affiliate:











Eaton Vance Management

$ 142.0

$ 133.9



Parametric

297.0

287.4



Atlanta Capital

24.1

22.7



Calvert

23.3

21.3



Total

$ 486.4

$ 465.3

















(1) Includes balanced and other multi-asset mandates. Excludes equity mandates reported as Parametric custom portfolios.

(2) Includes cash management mandates. Excludes benchmark-based fixed income separate accounts reported as Parametric custom portfolios.

(3) Consists of absolute return, commodity and currency mandates.





(4) Equity, fixed income and multi-asset separate accounts managed by Parametric for which customization is a primary feature; other Parametric strategies may also be customized.















