Eaton Vance Corp. Reports March 31, 2018 Assets Under Management

BOSTON, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) today reported consolidated assets under management of $433.9 billion on March 31, 2018. This compares to $449.2 billion on January 31, 2018, the close of the company's first fiscal quarter.
|
Assets under management
|
(in billions)
|
March 31,
|
January 31,
|
2018
|
2018
|
By investment vehicle:
|
Funds
|
$ 162.4
|
$ 164.5
|
Institutional separate accounts
|
158.6
|
169.4
|
High-net-worth separate accounts
|
42.0
|
43.7
|
Retail managed accounts
|
70.9
|
71.6
|
Total
|
$ 433.9
|
$ 449.2
|
By investment mandate:
|
Equity(1)
|
$ 117.1
|
$ 122.6
|
Fixed income(2)
|
73.8
|
72.7
|
Floating-rate income
|
41.5
|
39.8
|
Alternative
|
13.7
|
13.2
|
Portfolio implementation
|
105.8
|
110.4
|
Exposure management
|
82.0
|
90.5
|
Total
|
$ 433.9
|
$ 449.2
|
By investment affiliate:
|
Eaton Vance Management
|
$ 172.2
|
$ 171.7
|
Parametric
|
226.3
|
241.7
|
Atlanta Capital
|
23.7
|
24.2
|
Calvert Research and Management
|
11.7
|
11.6
|
Total
|
$ 433.9
|
$ 449.2
|
(1) Includes balanced and multi-asset mandates.
|
(2) Includes cash management mandates.
Eaton Vance Corp. regularly reports assets under management as of the end of each fiscal quarter (January, April, July and October) and each calendar quarter.
Eaton Vance is a leading global asset manager whose history dates to 1924. With offices in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, Eaton Vance and its affiliates offer individuals and institutions a broad array of investment strategies and wealth management solutions. The company's long record of providing exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns through a variety of market conditions has made Eaton Vance the investment manager of choice for many of today's most discerning investors. For more information about Eaton Vance, visit eatonvance.com.
