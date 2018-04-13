Eaton Vance Corp. Reports March 31, 2018 Assets Under Management















Assets under management



(in billions)



March 31,

January 31,



2018

2018 By investment vehicle:







Funds

$ 162.4

$ 164.5 Institutional separate accounts

158.6

169.4 High-net-worth separate accounts

42.0

43.7 Retail managed accounts

70.9

71.6 Total

$ 433.9

$ 449.2









By investment mandate:







Equity(1)

$ 117.1

$ 122.6 Fixed income(2)

73.8

72.7 Floating-rate income

41.5

39.8 Alternative

13.7

13.2 Portfolio implementation

105.8

110.4 Exposure management

82.0

90.5 Total

$ 433.9

$ 449.2









By investment affiliate:







Eaton Vance Management

$ 172.2

$ 171.7 Parametric

226.3

241.7 Atlanta Capital

23.7

24.2 Calvert Research and Management

11.7

11.6 Total

$ 433.9

$ 449.2









(1) Includes balanced and multi-asset mandates.



(2) Includes cash management mandates.

















Eaton Vance Corp. regularly reports assets under management as of the end of each fiscal quarter (January, April, July and October) and each calendar quarter.

Eaton Vance is a leading global asset manager whose history dates to 1924. With offices in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, Eaton Vance and its affiliates offer individuals and institutions a broad array of investment strategies and wealth management solutions. The company's long record of providing exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns through a variety of market conditions has made Eaton Vance the investment manager of choice for many of today's most discerning investors. For more information about Eaton Vance, visit eatonvance.com.

