Eaton Vance Corp. Reports March 31, 2018 Assets Under Management

News provided by

Eaton Vance Corp.

11:56 ET

BOSTON, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) today reported consolidated assets under management of $433.9 billion on March 31, 2018. This compares to $449.2 billion on January 31, 2018, the close of the company's first fiscal quarter.








Assets under management


(in billions)


March 31,

January 31,


2018

2018

By investment vehicle:



Funds

$            162.4

$                164.5

Institutional separate accounts

158.6

169.4

High-net-worth separate accounts

42.0

43.7

Retail managed accounts

70.9

71.6

  Total

$            433.9

$                449.2





By investment mandate:



Equity(1)

$            117.1

$                122.6

Fixed income(2)

73.8

72.7

Floating-rate income

41.5

39.8

Alternative

13.7

13.2

Portfolio implementation

105.8

110.4

Exposure management

82.0

90.5

  Total

$            433.9

$                449.2





By investment affiliate:



Eaton Vance Management

$            172.2

$                171.7

Parametric

226.3

241.7

Atlanta Capital

23.7

24.2

Calvert Research and Management

11.7

11.6

  Total

$            433.9

$                449.2





(1) Includes balanced and multi-asset mandates.

(2) Includes cash management mandates.







Eaton Vance Corp. regularly reports assets under management as of the end of each fiscal quarter (January, April, July and October) and each calendar quarter.

Eaton Vance is a leading global asset manager whose history dates to 1924. With offices in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, Eaton Vance and its affiliates offer individuals and institutions a broad array of investment strategies and wealth management solutions. The company's long record of providing exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns through a variety of market conditions has made Eaton Vance the investment manager of choice for many of today's most discerning investors. For more information about Eaton Vance, visit eatonvance.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eaton-vance-corp-reports-march-31-2018-assets-under-management-300629614.html

SOURCE Eaton Vance Corp.

Related Links

http://www.eatonvance.com

Also from this source

Apr 11, 2018, 14:42 ET Eaton Vance Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Feb 27, 2018, 08:40 ET Eaton Vance Corp. Report for the Three Month Period Ended January...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Eaton Vance Corp. Reports March 31, 2018 Assets Under Management

News provided by

Eaton Vance Corp.

11:56 ET