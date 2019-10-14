Eaton Vance Corp. Reports September 30, 2019 Assets under Management

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) today reported consolidated assets under management of $489.7 billion on September 30, 2019. This compares to $482.8 billion on July 31, 2019, the close of the company's third fiscal quarter.





Assets under Management



(in billions)



September 30,

July 31,



2019

2019 By investment vehicle:







Funds(1)

$ 173.4

$ 173.5 Institutional separate accounts

169.9

165.3 Individual separate accounts

146.4

144.0 Total

$ 489.7

$ 482.8









By investment mandate:







Equity(2)

$ 130.4

$ 129.0 Fixed income(3)

93.3

91.4 Floating-rate income

36.6

38.4 Alternative

8.5

9.0 Portfolio implementation

129.7

128.6 Exposure management

91.2

86.4 Total

$ 489.7

$ 482.8









By investment affiliate:







Eaton Vance Management

$ 188.1

$ 188.1 Parametric

258.3

252.5 Atlanta Capital

27.5

27.0 Calvert Research and Management

15.8

15.2 Total

$ 489.7

$ 482.8









(1) Fund assets include assets of cash management funds.



(2) Includes balanced and other multi-asset mandates.



(3) Includes cash management mandates.







Eaton Vance Corp. regularly reports assets under management as of the end of each fiscal quarter (January, April, July and October) and each calendar quarter.

Eaton Vance provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Hexavest and Calvert, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. Exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns across market cycles have been hallmarks of Eaton Vance since 1924. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.

