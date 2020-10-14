Eaton Vance Corp. Reports September 30, 2020 Assets under Management

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) today reported consolidated assets under management of $517.0 billion on September 30, 2020. This compares to $507.4 billion on July 31, 2020, the close of the Company's third fiscal quarter.





Assets under Management





(in billions)





September 30,

July 31,





2020

2020

By investment vehicle:









Funds

$ 182.0

$ 176.2

Institutional separate accounts

164.1

163.8

Individual separate accounts

170.9

167.4

Total

$ 517.0

$ 507.4













By investment mandate:









Equity(1)

$ 135.5

$ 133.0

Fixed income(2)

72.1

69.0

Floating-rate income

29.3

28.6

Alternative(3)

7.5

7.5

Parametric custom portfolios(4)

179.5

175.0

Parametric overlay services

93.1

94.3

Total

$ 517.0

$ 507.4













By investment affiliate:









Eaton Vance Management

$ 152.4

$ 147.2

Parametric

313.5

310.5

Atlanta Capital

25.2

25.0

Calvert

25.9

24.7

Total

$ 517.0

$ 507.4













(1) Includes balanced and other multi-asset mandates. Excludes equity mandates reported as Parametric custom portfolios. (2) Includes cash management mandates. Excludes benchmark-based fixed income separate accounts reported as Parametric custom portfolios. (3) Consists of absolute return, commodity and currency mandates.



(4) Equity, fixed income and multi-asset separate accounts managed by Parametric for which customization is a primary feature; other Parametric strategies may also be customized.

Eaton Vance Corp. regularly reports assets under management as of the end of each fiscal quarter (January, April, July and October) and each calendar quarter.

Eaton Vance provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Calvert and Hexavest, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. Exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns across market cycles have been hallmarks of Eaton Vance since 1924. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.

SOURCE Eaton Vance Corp.

Related Links

http://www.eatonvance.com

