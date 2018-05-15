Eaton Vance Corp. Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Notification

To participate in the teleconference, please call 866-521-4909 (domestic) or 647-427-2311 (international) and refer to "Eaton Vance Corp. Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings." A webcast of the conference call can also be accessed via Eaton Vance's website, eatonvance.com. Beginning later the same day, a replay of the call will be available for one week by calling 800-585-8367 (domestic) or 416-621-4642 (international) or by accessing Eaton Vance's website. Listeners to the telephone call-in replay must enter the Conference ID number 8328248.

On May 22, 2018, prior to the conference call, the full earnings release will be available on Eaton Vance's website, eatonvance.com, under "press releases." Charts and graphs illustrating key performance measures will also be available in that section prior to the start of the call.

