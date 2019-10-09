Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Announces Increase In Distribution

BOSTON, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE American: EVV) (the "Fund") announced today that it is raising its regular monthly distribution from $0.07 per common share to $0.10 per common share, an increase of 42.9%. The increase will commence with the October distribution. By raising the Fund's regular monthly distribution, the Board of Trustees seeks to enhance long-term shareholder value. Additional information about the distribution appears in the table below.

Distribution Amount per Share Change from September Distribution Closing Market Price 9-30-19 Distribution Rate at

Market Price $0.10 +$0.03 $12.50 9.6%

There is no change to the ex-date (10/10/2019), record date (10/11/19) or payment date (10/18/2019) for the October distribution as a result of the increased distribution amount.

The Fund's distributions may include amounts from sources other than net investment income. When that is the case, you will be notified. The final determination of the tax characteristics of Fund distributions will occur after the end of the year, at which time that determination will be reported to shareholders. The Fund's distributions in any period may be more or less than the net return earned by the Fund on its investments, and therefore should not be used as a measure of performance or confused with "yield" or "income." Distributions in excess of Fund returns may include a return of capital which, over time, will cause the Fund's net assets and net asset value per share to erode. Investors should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of its distributions.

The Distribution Rate at Market Price shown above is based on the regular monthly distribution per share stated above (annualized) divided by the Fund's market price per share as of the date indicated. Fund distributions may be affected by numerous factors, including changes in Fund performance, the cost of leverage, portfolio holdings, realized and projected returns, and other factors. There can be no assurance that future Board action, an unanticipated change in market conditions or other unforeseen factors will not result in a change in the Fund's distributions at a future time.

The Fund's investment adviser is Eaton Vance Management, a subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corp. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Hexavest and Calvert, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. As of July 31, 2019, Eaton Vance had consolidated assets under management of $482.8 billion. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.

Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net asset value. The market price of Fund shares may vary from net asset value based on factors affecting the supply and demand for shares, such as Fund distribution rates relative to similar investments, investors' expectations for future distribution changes, the clarity of the Fund's investment strategy and future return expectations, and investors' confidence in the underlying markets in which the Fund invests. Fund shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal invested. No Fund is a complete investment program and you may lose money investing in a Fund. An investment in a Fund may not be appropriate for all investors. Before investing, prospective investors should consider carefully the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of the Fund. Additional information about the Fund, including performance and portfolio characteristic information, is available at www.eatonvance.com.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the U.S. securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

