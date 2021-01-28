Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Announces Telephonic Annual Meeting Of Shareholders On February 11, 2021

BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following notice relates to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE American: EVV):

Notice That Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

Will Be A Telephonic Meeting

Due to the public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), travel guidelines in Massachusetts and surrounding areas, and to support the health and well-being of our shareholders, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (the "Fund") to be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (the "Meeting") will be held in a telephonic format. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Meeting in person.

If, as of November 30, 2020, you were a record holder of Fund shares (i.e., you held Fund shares in your own name directly with the Fund), you are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Meeting or any postponement or adjournment thereof. If you wish to participate in the Meeting, you should email your full name and address to AST Fund Solutions, LLC ("AST") at [email protected] and include the Fund's name in the subject line. Requests for registration must be received by AST no later than 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 10, 2021. You will then be provided with the conference call dial-in information and instructions for voting during the Meeting.

If, as of November 30, 2020, you held Fund shares through an intermediary (such as a broker-dealer) and you wish to participate in and vote at the Meeting, you will need to obtain a legal proxy from your intermediary reflecting the Fund's name, the number of Fund shares held and your name and email address. You may forward an email from your intermediary containing the legal proxy or attach an image of the legal proxy to an email and send it to AST at [email protected] with "Legal Proxy" in the subject line. Requests for registration must be received by AST no later than 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 10, 2021. AST will then email you the conference call dial-in information and instructions for voting during the Meeting.

The Fund and the Board of Trustees are closely monitoring the evolving COVID-19 situation and, if circumstances warrant, the Fund will issue one or more additional press releases updating shareholders regarding the Meeting. Whether or not you plan to participate in the Meeting, the Fund urges you submit your vote in advance of the Meeting by one of the methods described in the Fund's proxy. The Fund's proxy statement is available online at https://funds.eatonvance.com/closed-end-fund-and-term-trust-documents.php. The proxy card included with the previously distributed proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the change to a telephonic meeting and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Meeting. Please contact AST at [email protected] with any questions regarding access to the Meeting, and an AST representative will contact you to answer your questions.

By Order of the Board of Trustees,

/s/ Maureen A. Gemma

Maureen A. Gemma

Secretary

About Eaton Vance Corp.

The Fund's investment adviser is Eaton Vance Management, a subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corp. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Calvert and Hexavest, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. As of December 31, 2020, Eaton Vance had consolidated assets under management of $583.1 billion. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.

SOURCE Eaton Vance Management

Related Links

https://www.eatonvance.com/

