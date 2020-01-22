Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Releases Results Of Annual Shareholder Meeting

BOSTON, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE American: EVV) (the "Fund") announced today that at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on January 16, 2020, shareholders voted to re-elect the four current Trustees considered for election at the meeting. Shareholders also voted to approve a non-binding shareholder proposal that the Fund's Board of Trustees (the "Board") take the necessary steps to declassify the Board so that all Trustees of the Fund are elected on an annual basis. The Board will take the declassification proposal into consideration. The vote tabulations, as certified by AST Fund Solutions, LLC, the proxy tabulator, will be published in the Fund's next report to shareholders.

The Fund's investment adviser is Eaton Vance Management, a subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corp. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Hexavest and Calvert, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. As of December 31, 2019, Eaton Vance had consolidated assets under management of $518.6 billion. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.

