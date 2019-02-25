Eaton Vance Management Announces Portfolio Management Teams For Certain Closed-End Funds

BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton Vance Management ("Eaton Vance"), investment adviser to the closed-end funds listed below ("Funds"), is today announcing portfolio management teams for the Funds effective March 1, 2019:

Fund Portfolio Management Team

Effective March 1, 2019* Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE: EFR) Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE: EFF) Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE: EFL) Scott H. Page Craig P. Russ Andrew N. Sveen Catherine C. McDermott William E. Holt Daniel McElaney Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE: EVF) Scott H. Page Andrew N. Sveen John Redding Catherine C. McDermott William E. Holt Daniel McElaney Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE: EFT) Scott H. Page Andrew N. Sveen Ralph H. Hinckley Catherine C. McDermott William E. Holt Daniel McElaney Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE American: EVV) Scott H. Page Payson F. Swaffield Catherine C. McDermott Andrew Szczurowski Eric A. Stein Kelley G. Baccei

* Mr. Page will serve as a member of the portfolio management team of each Fund through October 31, 2019.

Eaton Vance is a subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV), a leading global asset manager whose history dates to 1924. With offices in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, Eaton Vance and its affiliates managed $423.1 billion in assets as of December 31, 2018, offering individuals and institutions a broad array of investment strategies and wealth management solutions. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.

The information contained herein is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell Fund shares. Shares of the Fund are available for purchase and sale only through secondary market trading on an exchange or alternative trading venue.

Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net asset value. The market price of Fund shares may vary from net asset value based on factors affecting the supply and demand for shares, such as Fund distribution rates relative to similar investments, investors' expectations for future distribution changes, the clarity of the Fund's investment strategy and future return expectations, and investors' confidence in the underlying markets in which the Fund invests. Fund shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal invested. No Fund is a complete investment program and investors may lose money investing in a Fund. An investment in a Fund may not be appropriate for all investors. Before investing, an investor should consider carefully the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

