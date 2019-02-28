Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II Announces Results of Special Shareholder Meeting Relating to Merger

BOSTON, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At a Special Meeting of Shareholders held on February 28, 2019, shareholders of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II (NYSE American: EIV) approved the merger of EIV into Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE American: EIM).

The merger is currently expected to be completed as of the close of business of the New York Stock Exchange on or about March 22, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Each EIV shareholder will be issued common shares of EIM at an exchange ratio based on the Funds' respective net asset values per share.

Each Fund is a closed-end management investment company sponsored and managed by Eaton Vance Management. Eaton Vance Management is a subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corp. EIV and EIM trade on the NYSE American.

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Hexavest and Calvert, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. As of January 31, 2019, Eaton Vance had consolidated assets under management of $444.7 billion. Exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns across market cycles have been hallmarks of Eaton Vance since 1924. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.

Additional Information about the Funds

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of the Funds.

Fund shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal invested. No Fund is a complete investment program and you may lose money investing in a Fund. An investment in a Fund may not be appropriate for all investors. Additional information about the Funds, including performance and portfolio characteristic information, is available at www.eatonvance.com .

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond a Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Eaton Vance Management

Related Links

http://www.eatonvance.com

