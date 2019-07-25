Eaton Vance Strengthens Technology Leadership with Appointment of Chief Technology Officers

BOSTON, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton Vance Corp. (Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV)) announced today the appointment of Chief Technology Officers (CTOs) for its Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC (Parametric), Eaton Vance Management (EVM) and Calvert Research and Management (Calvert) investment affiliates. Ranjit Kapila will join Parametric as Chief Technology Officer and Head of Operations; Desmond Gallacher has been promoted to the position of Chief Technology Officer, EVM and Calvert. These appointments support the recently announced strategic initiative to strengthen the Company's leadership positions in rules-based, systematic investment strategies, customized individual separate accounts and wealth management solutions, while continuing to advance the technologies underpinning the EVM fundamental active and Calvert responsible investment offerings and related client services. The CTOs will work closely with Eaton Vance Chief Information Officer John Shea to oversee and coordinate the firm's technology and operating platforms.

Mr. Kapila joins Parametric from BlackRock, Inc., where he served most recently as Managing Director, Global Head of Portfolio Management Investment Systems, leading strategy and development for portfolio management applications across equity, fixed income and multi-asset portfolios for BlackRock and Aladdin clients. Prior to joining BlackRock in 2006, he spent 12 years in technology development and implementation at Citadel LLC, RDA Corporation and ICARUS Corporation (now Aspen Technologies, Inc.). Mr. Kapila earned a B.E. in Computer Science and Engineering from Punjab University, an M.S. in Computer Science from American University and an M.B.A. from Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University. In this newly created position, Mr. Kapila will oversee Parametric's technology and operational activities, reporting to Brian D. Langstraat, Chief Executive Officer, Parametric.

"Parametric is seeking to further grow institutional and private client relationships by providing a broader range of equity, fixed income and derivative-based solutions. Ranjit's experience with scaling large, complex technology systems across asset classes and management styles will be invaluable in leading our innovation initiatives, including the development of a single technology and operating platform," said Mr. Langstraat. "Under his leadership, we seek to accelerate innovation, exploit operational efficiencies and ensure consistency of client service excellence."

In his new role, Mr. Gallacher oversees the information technology platform for EVM and Calvert. Mr. Gallacher joined Eaton Vance in 2014, serving most recently as Division Head of Investment Technology for EVM, where he led the strategic direction, implementation and support of EVM's technology and data platforms. Before joining Eaton Vance, Mr. Gallacher held senior positions in product management and engineering for Charles River Development and DST Global Solutions. He holds a B.Sc. from Glasgow Caledonian University. He reports to Mr. Shea.

"Ranjit and Des will lead our efforts to seamlessly integrate the individual separately managed account technology and operating platforms of Parametric and EVM," said Mr. Shea. "Des's history of leadership within the Eaton Vance technology organization positions him well to further advance the technology supporting our fundamental investing strategies at EVM and Calvert. We expect Des and his team to hasten the pace of innovation and further elevate the client service experience we provide."

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates EVM, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Hexavest and Calvert, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. As of June 30, 2019, Eaton Vance had consolidated assets under management of $474.4 billion. Exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns across market cycles have been hallmarks of Eaton Vance since 1924. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.

About Parametric

Parametric uses investment science to build and manage systematic investment strategies and to implement custom portfolio solutions providing clients with targeted investment exposures with control of costs and taxes. Based on principles of intellectual rigor, ingenuity and transparency, Parametric seeks to deliver repeatable client outcomes with consistently high levels of service and maximum efficiency. As of June 30, 2019, Parametric managed $246.1 billion in assets on behalf of institutions, high-net-worth individuals and fund investors. Headquartered in Seattle, Parametric also has offices in Minneapolis, Westport, Connecticut, Boston, and Sydney, Australia. For more information, visit parametricportfolio.com.

About EVM

EVM applies fundamental research to the active management of equity, taxable and municipal fixed income, floating-rate income, alternative and multi-asset portfolios. As of June 30, 2019, EVM managed $186.9 billion of client assets invested in funds and separate account strategies. Headquartered in Boston, EVM also maintains investment offices in New York, London, Tokyo and Singapore. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.

About Calvert

Calvert is a global leader in responsible investing headquartered in Washington, D.C. With roots in responsible investing back to 1982, the firm seeks to generate favorable investment returns across active and passively managed equity, income, alternative and multi-asset strategies by allocating capital consistent with environmental, social and governance best practices and through structured engagement with portfolio companies. As of June 30, 2019, Calvert managed $17.8 billion in client assets. For more information, visit calvert.com.

Forward-Looking Statements. This news release may contain statements that are not historical facts, referred to as "forward-looking statements." The Company's actual future results may differ significantly from those stated in any forward-looking statements, depending on factors such as changes in securities or financial markets or general economic conditions, client sales and redemption activity, the continuation of investment advisory, administration, distribution and service contracts, and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

