Eaton Workshop Takes Pride in its Results for the LGBTQI Community

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton Workshop's DC and Hong Kong properties are, and have always been, safe spaces for transforming hospitality into a force that fosters change for people pushed to society's margins. Working with LBGTQI advocacy leaders and non-profit organizations – "Impact Partners"— to convene events and spotlight community voices, Eaton is fostering change you can see. As an employer, Eaton Workshop has standardized employee partner benefits for same-sex workers, implemented gender awareness and inclusion trainings, hired a diverse company leadership, and created an inclusive design across their hotels.

Eaton Hong Kong (Eaton HK) is still the only public space there with gender-neutral bathrooms in the city, while Eaton DC was the first employer approved by Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser's Office of LGBTQI Affairs as an empowering space for trans-identified people. Eaton has remained active before and during the COVID-19 pandemic and hosted a Qi Gong workshop series for queer, trans, and black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) by Jamee Pineda Lac (DC); an LGBTQI Banned Book Reading (Hong Kong); Trans Military Film Screening (Hong Kong); and NJNP/Trans-Latinx collective drag ball in 2019 (DC).

Eaton founder, Katherine Lo stated, "My vision with creating Eaton Workshop utilizes hospitality as a vehicle to create a better world, by reimagining our physical spaces as a true community center. With inclusivity as one of our core values, a hotel space becomes a host for those living at the margins and dream of a fairer world. The progressive ideals that form the basis of Eaton's founding mission have shaped our work at Eaton HK and Eaton DC to support trans communities, stories, and movements for the past three years. I'm inspired by the role Eaton has played supporting LGBTQI travelers, organizations, and community members and their important work."

