EAT.SEE.AZ 3 Nights of Film, Food, Music & More!

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Promo Social, a leader in brand activation specializing in experiential services and sponsorship solutions, is hosting EAT.SEE.AZ, an outdoor cinema experience in Scottsdale featuring crowd favorite flicks!

The cinema series will take place in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale at the scenic Scottsdale Civic Center Mall. Each night will feature Arizona's top food trucks, pop-up bars, and music for filmgoers to grab tasty bites and drinks while cozying up under the night sky for a movie!

The series will include sponsored activations from VIZZY Hard Seltzer, Sapporo PURE, Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, and Corralejo Tequila.

EAT.SEE.AZ is Scottsdale's most anticipated event and is perfect for a night out! Tickets for each showing are $15—doors open at 6 PM for the public, and all movies premiere at 7:30 PM. See below for the full film lineup.

September 11th: The Big Lebowski

September 18th: A Star is Born

September 25th: Train Wreck

For more information about the series, attendees can visit the EAT.SEE.AZ. website here or buy their tickets now at Eventbrite.

Please note: All films are R-rated. An R-rated film is unsuitable for children. In this case, content is not suitable for minors. Those under 17 must be accompanied by an adult (at least 18 years old).

