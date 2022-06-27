EATV, the World’s First Plant-based Innovation ETF, Makes History at The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EATV).

"With the EATV ETF, we are proud to create a completely new impact asset class: Plant-based Innovation & Alternative Proteins. The ETF has over 40 companies up and down the supply chain that are innovating with plants and plant-derived ingredients to create animal-free products for sustainable consumption to address climate change and food security," said CEO of VegTech™ Invest, Elysabeth Alfano.

"The EATV ETF drives capital to companies innovating to disrupt the current food supply system with plant-based products that require fewer resources to produce than the animal-based counterparts. I believe this efficiency addresses food security, is less damaging to the environment, and is critical to fighting climate change," explains Dr. Sasha Goodman, EATV Fund Manager.

"Given the global, urgent need to combat climate change, diminishing planetary and human health and food insecurity issues, we believe that Plant-based Innovation, a way of mitigating these crises, is at the beginning stages of a global megatrend," shared Alfano. "Individual investors and governments recognize the need to invest in Plant-based Innovation as a solution for change in the food and materials supply chains."

A Swiss Army Knife Approach: The Power of Impact

Plant-based Innovation is a Swiss Army knife approach to tackling some of the world's most pressing issues. According to a University of Michigan Life Cycle Analysis, a Beyond Meat burger uses 99% less water, 93% less land, emits 90% fewer greenhouse gases and uses 46% less energy.

The top ten constituents of EATV as of 5/2/22 are Ingredion (NYSE:INGR), Givaudan (SW:GIVN), E.L.F Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF), Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS), Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT), Yukiguni Maitake (JP:1375), Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR), Thai Wah Public Co (TB :TWPC-R), Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO), and Vitasoy International (HK:345). Oatly (NASDAQ: OTLY) and Gingko BioWorks (NASDAQ: DNA) are also in the fund.

Party: EATV-Style

The historic party of almost 100 included visiting the NYSE trading floor, a short overview of the fund from Elysabeth and a toast by members of The Good Food Institute. Bankers, Global Wealth Managers, Institutional and Impact Investors, and New York's Broadway elite were also in attendance.

VegTech™ Invest

VegTech™ Invest advises the VegTech™ Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF, (EATV), which launched December 28, 2021. EATV invests in companies actively innovating with plants and plant-derived ingredients to create animal-free products for sustainable consumption to address climate change and food insecurity.

VegTech™ Invest has created and is leading a completely new impact asset class: Plant-based Innovation & Alternative Proteins. The ETF provides exposure to the growing trend.

The firm also provides the VegTech™ Plant-based Innovation & Alternative Proteins Index, calculated and distributed by Morningstar, as a global benchmark that defines this new sector.

*Holdings are subject to change. Visit https://EATV.VegTechInvest.com

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) are bought and sold through exchange trading at market price (not NAV), and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. It may be obtained by calling 1-424-237-8393, emailing [email protected] or visiting EATV.VegTechInvest.com. Read it carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The fund is an actively managed ETF that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.

Foreign securities may be more volatile and less liquid than domestic (U.S.) securities, which could affect the Fund's investments.

Stocks of companies with small and mid-market capitalizations involve a higher degree of risk than investments in the broad-based equities market.

The fund is non-diversified and may hold large positions in a small number of securities. A price change in any one of those securities may have a greater impact on the fund's share price than if it were diversified.

The Fund is newly organized and has a limited operating history to judge.

EATV is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

Contact: [email protected]

