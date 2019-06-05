Eatwith and MasterChef Are Holding Exclusive Pop-up Events Across the U.S. With Your Favorite Contestants

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eatwith, the world's largest community for authentic culinary experiences with locals, and Endemol Shine North America, the producers of the hit culinary competition MasterChef airing Wednesdays (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX, have announced their continued partnership to organize contestant-hosted events around the country.

Contestants from this year's season 10, as well as from previous seasons 1-9, will host exclusive dinners, food tours and cooking classes in US cities like San Francisco, Chicago, New York, Atlanta and more. Season 10 contestants will join the Eatwith platform as they are eliminated from MasterChef's top 20, giving fans the opportunity to book their seat with their favorite straight after the show.

To celebrate the milestone 10th season, Eatwith will also be holding exclusive MasterChef pop-up events with contestants in New York and San Francisco. Tickets for both the pop-ups and Eatwith MasterChef experiences will be available on Eatwith at www.eatwith.com/masterchefus .

"We are thrilled to extend our MasterChef 10th season celebration to fans all across the country with our partners at Eatwith," said Tamaya Petteway, Senior Vice President, Brand and Licensing Partnerships, Endemol Shine North America. "Shortly after the top contestants from our milestone 10th season leave the MasterChef kitchen, they will be serving up exclusive dinners, food tours, cooking classes and participate in helping us launch the first-ever MasterChef pop-up events in both New York and San Francisco."

"Being on MasterChef was the opportunity of a lifetime and a dream come true," said MasterChef contestant and Eatwith host Brien O'Brien. " While my time on MasterChef is over, being an Eatwith host allows that dream to continue and lets fans across the world experience what only the judges have. It's an exciting opportunity for not just the fans, but also us MasterChefs contestants!"

Available in over 130 countries, Eatwith brings people together through food with their unique dining experiences, cooking class and food tours with hand-selected hosts. Book an Eatwith MasterChef experience today on www.eatwith.com/masterchefus .

About Eatwith:

Eatwith is the world's largest community for culinary experiences, in over 130 countries. From a seafood dinner party in the heart of San Francisco, to a tasting menu in a Brooklyn loft, or a cooking class in a trendy Los Angeles neighborhood, Eatwith connects hand-selected local hosts with people seeking unique food experiences.

Previously known as VizEat, Eatwith was founded in 2014 and was named one of Apple's "Best apps of" 2016 and 2017.

About Endemol Shine North America

Endemol Shine North America delivers world-class content and compelling storytelling to multiple platforms in the U.S. and across the globe. Endemol Shine North America is part of Endemol Shine Group, the global content creator, producer and distributor with a diverse portfolio of companies that are behind some of the most prominent hit television formats and series in the world.

Its Endemol Shine Latino division oversees all Spanish and Portuguese-language operations across Latin America, including Endemol Shine Brasil and newly launched studio Endemol Shine Boomdog, which produces original content for both the U.S. Hispanic and Mexican markets. Subsidiary production companies include Authentic Entertainment, Truly Original, and 51 Minds Entertainment.

