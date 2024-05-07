Eau Claire Distillery Expands Rupert's Exceptional Whisky USA Distribution and Secures Prestigious Awards at San Francisco World Spirits Competition

TURNER VALLEY, AB, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Eau Claire Distillery, a leading craft distillery based in Alberta, Canada, is excited to announce the expansion of distribution for its flagship product, Rupert's Exceptional Whisky, into the United States market. This strategic move comes through a partnership with Park Street, a renowned industry expert in alcohol importing, enabling Eau Claire to introduce Rupert's Exceptional Whisky to a wider audience of whisky enthusiasts across America. Eau Claire Distillery is actively engaging with potential distribution partners in the USA to further enhance its reach and presence in the American spirit's landscape.

Eau Claire Distillery’s Rupert’s Exceptional Whisky achieves Platinum at San Francisco World Spirits Competition (CNW Group/Eau Claire Distillery)

In addition to this significant milestone in distribution and a new label design shown above, Rupert's Exceptional Whisky has achieved remarkable success on the international stage, securing new accolades at the respected San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The whisky was awarded Double Gold for the third year in a row earning Platinum status, solidifying its position as a standout among global whisky brands. This achievement underscores the superior quality, craftsmanship, and dedication to excellence that define Rupert's Exceptional Whisky.

"We are thrilled to bring Rupert's Exceptional Whisky to whisky enthusiasts in the United States," said David Farran, Founder and President at Eau Claire Distillery. "The recent awards at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition reaffirm our commitment to producing exceptional spirits that resonate with whisky connoisseurs worldwide. We look forward to sharing the unique character and terroir of Rupert's Exceptional Whisky with our American customers."

Rupert's Exceptional Whisky is celebrated for its extraordinary taste profile, artfully crafted from Alberta-grown barley and the pristine waters of the Canadian Rocky Mountains. Rooted in the rich whisky-making heritage of the region, Rupert's Exceptional Whisky embodies the unique terroir and character of its Alberta origins. With recent accolades at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and our expansion into the USA, Eau Claire Distillery is primed to showcase the essence of Canadian whisky-making excellence to discerning American spirits enthusiasts.

For more information about Rupert's Exceptional Whisky and distribution inquiries, please visit eauclairedistillery.com

About Eau Claire Distillery

Devoted to handcrafting fine spirits, Eau Claire Distillery is Alberta's original craft distillery located in Turner Valley, 30 minutes from Calgary. Born out of the founder's quest to honor Alberta's riches of the land and set the bar for Canada's most premium spirits, every small batch from Eau Claire Distillery is personally tended for perfection, from farm to glass. Eau Claire Distillery offers a range of premium spirits and whisky, all of which play a part in the craft distillery's philosophy of innovation and quality. Eau Claire Distillery's award-winning spirits are internationally acclaimed for their quality and flavour, Rupert's Exceptional Canadian Whisky has already won a Silver at the 2021 Canadian Artisan Spirit Competition, a Silver at the 2021 World Whisky Awards, and a Bronze at the 2021 Canadian Whisky Awards. Find out more at eauclairedistillery.com.

About San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Since its introduction in 2000, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) has become the most respected and influential spirits competition in the world. Emphasizing integrity and impartiality, the SFWSC takes great pride in ensuring that all entries are treated with equal care and consideration by panels of carefully selected spirits-industry experts. A SFWSC medal has come to be the most reliable indication of spirits excellence, and spirits recognized as medal-worthy by our judges are understood around the world by both the trade and consumers to be the best the industry has to offer.

SOURCE Eau Claire Distillery