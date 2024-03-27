EAZE CANNABIS WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

Delivery Drivers Unanimously Unionize at Sacramento Cannabis Delivery Service

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delivery drivers at Eaze, a multi-state cannabis delivery operator, have voted unanimously to join Teamsters Local 150.

"Congratulations to the men and women at Eaze for sticking together during this campaign and fighting for what they deserve," said Dale Wentz, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 150. "The Teamsters Union will ensure our new members win a collective bargaining agreement that addresses the issues they care about most — safety, increased mileage reimbursement, improved benefits, and a voice on the job."

"Eaze cannabis workers are joining hundreds of thousands of delivery drivers represented by the Teamsters across a wide variety of industries," said Peter Finn, Teamsters Western Region International Vice President and Director of the Teamsters Food Processing Division. "Our union knows the logistics industry better than anyone, and that's why our members are in the best position to secure the best contract possible."

Drivers at Eaze of Sacramento are the first group of cannabis workers in the Central Valley to organize with the Teamsters and the third cannabis delivery company the union has organized. Nabis and Amuse workers in California have already joined the Teamsters.

"We're blazing the trail for this industry at a time when businesses nationwide need to step up," said Justin Arnerine, an Eaze driver. "We're not in the past, where some cannabis companies were struggling to barely survive. For a lot of cannabis employers, the minute they're up and running, they're producing cash flow, so there's no excuse not to treat your workers fairly or pay them a decent wage."

"I'm looking forward to having a voice in how my job functions. I feel like we finally have a seat at the table," said Everett Jenkins, an Eaze driver and new Teamster. "To the other cannabis workers out there who are thinking of organizing, this is your opportunity to not be treated like just another number. This is your opportunity to have a say in what you get paid, how your job actually functions, and what your role in your organization is going to look like."

Teamsters Local 150 represents 11,000 workers in warehousing, logistics, construction, public services, health care, and other industries in and around Sacramento. For more information, go to Teamsters150.org/.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 150