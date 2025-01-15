EAZE CLOSES ASSET PURCHASE AND CELEBRATES FIRST PLANTING AT EXPANDED GREEN DRAGON FLORIDA CULTIVATION FACILITY

PALATKA, Fla., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaze Inc. has finalized the closing of its asset purchase and started operations at 70 retail locations and two cultivation sites on Jan. 1, 2025. Eaze completed the hiring and onboarding of approximately 1,100 employees across California, Colorado, and Florida.

In addition, Eaze is celebrating the first planting of its newly expanded Green Dragon Florida cultivation facility. This major milestone marks the next phase of growth, ensuring greater production capacity to meet rising market demands at its 40 retail locations. The expansion will increase the indoor flowering canopy from 32,000 square feet to 64,000 square feet. Products from the expansion will be available starting in April 2025 with new genetics. The increased flowering canopy allows for higher production volumes while maintaining the improving product consistency customers have come to expect. Alongside Green Dragon's growth in production at its Palatka facility, the company is excited to open its 40th retail location in the heart of Cape Coral, Florida later this month.

"Completing our first planting is a testament to our team's dedication and our vision for growth," said Cory Azzalino, CEO of Eaze Inc. "This expansion not only strengthens our ability to deliver premium cannabis products but also creates new opportunities for innovation, job creation, and positive economic impact."

Azzalino continued, "Our expanded cultivation canopy will not only significantly enhance our production capacity, but also empower us to offer more competitive pricing at our Green Dragon stores across the state of Florida — making high-quality cannabis more accessible to medical patients."

"Through our partnership with Node Labs , cultivating cannabis using well-known and proven genetics, we're setting a new standard for quality and consistency in the Florida market. This focus ensures our flower stands out in the market, delivering exceptional experiences that our customers can trust and appreciate." Ryan Milligan, VP of Cultivation and Production, stated.

"The expanded production capacity will allow us to support the launch of long-standing national partners in the Florida market," said Director of Brand and Product Marketing, David Pyle. "We are excited to announce the arrival of PLUS and Old Pal to Green Dragon Florida locations starting this quarter, with more major brands to be introduced later this year."

The first planting event brought together Eaze's Palatka Cultivation team to celebrate this milestone, marking the beginning of a bright new chapter for the company.

Eaze Inc. is California's leading cannabis direct-to-consumer marketplace. Through the acquisition of Green Dragon, a 70-location, vertically integrated company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company has expanded operations into cultivation, manufacturing and retail channels. Green Dragon Florida supports the medical cannabis market with seed-to-sale operations, ensuring patients have access to premium products backed by exceptional care. This strategic integration enables Eaze Inc. to deliver a seamless experience across medical and recreational cannabis markets while promoting its customer-first approach and innovation in the industry.

