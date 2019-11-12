EB-5 New York State Investors Achieve I-829 Petition approval and 100% Repayment

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EB-5 New York State, LLC (EB5NYS) is proud to announce that investors in its third consecutive EB-5 investment project have achieved the approval of their I-829 petitions for unconditional US green cards and have all been repaid their entire $500,000 investment in full.

This group of EB-5 investors helped finance the Health Sciences Charter School in Buffalo, N.Y. The Health Sciences Charter School, located in a very high unemployment area of downtown Buffalo, prepares inner-city high school students for careers in healthcare and the sciences. The majority of the students are eligible for a subsidized lunch.

"The Health Sciences Charter School is a tremendous success and we are very proud that the EB-5 program played a key early role for the school and its students," said EB5NYS President Bill Gresser.

The EB-5 program is designed to create jobs in areas of high unemployment. The U.S. Census Bureau recently reported that nearly half of all children in the City of Buffalo — 45.2 percent — live in households that are classified as poor, and the city's poverty rate is over 30 percent.

Gresser reports that over the past 10 years, EB5NYS has raised nearly $100 million of EB-5 investor capital for projects located in Buffalo. "For over 10 years we have used the EB-5 program to help create jobs in areas of high unemployment throughout New York State. We are especially proud of the EB-5 financing we have invested into projects in Buffalo like the Health Sciences Charter School and for the large number of jobs created in Western New York by the EB-5 program."

EB-5 New York State was founded in Buffalo in 2007 and was designated as a Regional Center by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security) in 2009. Since that time, the Company has used the EB-5 program to create new U.S. jobs and help eligible immigrant investors achieve U.S. green cards based on the new U.S. jobs actually created.

