EB-5 Visa Petition Filing Fees Increased by 200% Starting April 1, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Gate Global, a leading EB-5 Visa Regional Center headquartered in San Francisco, alerts investors to the upcoming changes in government fees for filing immigration applications, effective April 1, 2024. The U.S. government has announced a significant increase in fees associated with immigration applications, impacting various visa categories.
The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has confirmed that starting April 1, new government fees will be implemented for immigration filings. The fee adjustments are part of routine updates to cover administrative costs and ensure the continued efficiency of the immigration system.
The application for a conditional green card (form I-526E) has experienced an increase of 204% in filing fees. Golden Gate Global recognizes the financial burden imposed on the applicants by the EB-5 Visa process and encourages prospective EB5 investors to submit their applications prior to the effective date.
"We understand the impact that these fee adjustments may have on our clients, and we are committed to providing them with the best possible guidance and assistance during this transitional period, to this end we have allowed our investors to file their EB5 applications with partial funding" - said Abhinav Lohia, Managing Director of Global Business Development at Golden Gate Global.
Our team of experienced immigration professionals is available to address any questions, provide personalized guidance, and ensure a seamless experience for investors seeking immigration.
As a strategic partner in your immigration journey, Golden Gate Global remains committed to delivering value and efficiency. We encourage all investors to act promptly to benefit from the current fee structure and avoid potential financial implications associated with the upcoming changes.
GGG is an award-winning, leading provider of U.S. Investment Immigration. Headquartered in San Francisco, our firm embraces the unique opportunity to engage with international talent firsthand. Our commitment extends beyond borders as we actively address and resolve immigration challenges for domestic and international EB-5 investors. GGG enjoys a 100% USCIS project approval rate and has successfully raised over $700M of EB-5 capital from over 1,350 EB-5 investors. We prioritize our investors' financial well-being by providing institutional quality investment opportunities, ensuring a trusted and secure path to U.S. Immigration.
