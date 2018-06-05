EB Arrow Acquires Dallas-Based Capview Partners

"The acquisition of Capview Partners compliments our overall offerings and adds additional expertise to our platform," said Todd Minnis, CEO of EB Arrow. "With the reshaping of the retail landscape, our combined team has more breadth to uncover opportunities and create value for our investors."

"My professional relationship with Todd has spanned two decades and by joining forces we plan to expand our holdings and trade more properties within the Single Tenant Net Lease Retail (STNLR) real estate world," said John Hammill, CEO and President of Capview Partners. "Our STNLR real estate expertise combined with EB Arrow's asset management experience and access to capital resources better enables us to deliver results to our investors."



EB Arrow was formed following an investment from EBA Investments, Ltd., a subsidiary of China Everbright, Ltd. ("Everbright"), to advance company growth and take advantage of new market opportunities. Mainly serving institutional investors, EB Arrow and its affiliates have invested in more than 15 retail and mixed-use projects and currently manage approximately $1.5 billion in assets. Combining with Capview Partners' $768M in total transaction volume in single-tenant net lease properties creates a synergistic and robust partnership, which brings together two teams to create one firm with best-in-class retail real estate expertise. Capview Partners will operate under the EB Arrow name.

EB Arrow intends to grow the net lease assets under management which currently total 115 under the flagship fund operated by Capview. The fund will continue to accept commitments from investors while growing assets under management. Other opportunities to create value in the net lease space will also be considered as integration of both teams offers insight into other areas of the marketplace.

The partnership creates a combined team of 30+ employees, whose core members having an average of 20 years of industry experience from firms such as Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, GE, The Staubach Company, Spirit Realty, Realty Income, Cole Capital, and LoneStar.

About EB Arrow

Headquartered in Dallas, EB Arrow (formerly Arrow Retail) is an American fund manager that specializes in retail and mixed-use property investment, with a focus on buying and revitalizing existing retail properties. EB Arrow currently manages more than $1.5 billion across more than 8 million square feet of retail space. Mainly serving institutional investors, EB Arrow and its affiliates have invested in more than 15 projects.

The team's landmark investment projects include Burbank Town Center and The Paseo, both located in the Los Angeles area, and Lloyd Center in Portland, all of which represent EB Arrow's goal of targeting outdated retail formats in prominent locations and adding value through creative programming, renovation and remerchandising. For more information on EB Arrow, please visit www.eba-us.com.

