EB5 BRICS Announces, Vivek Tandon Among Top 25 EB-5 Professionals at EB-5 & Global Immigration Expo 2023

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivek Tandon Esq. was recognized as one of the Top 25 EB-5 Professionals by EB5 Investors Magazine and Uglobal Immigration Magazine at the 2023 EB-5 & Global Immigration Expo held on January 12 and 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida. The 2023 EB-5 & Global Immigration Expo hosted interactive panels moderated by expert immigration and global migration professionals. Vivek Tandon served as one of the distinguished panelists of the event which gathered the top leaders and professionals in global investment immigration and wealth management. Read More About the Award

2023 EB-5 & Global Immigration Expo United States Vivek Tandon

The following topics relevant to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), investors, tax and immigration attorneys, project developers, and migration agents were discussed during the event.

The effects of the Reform Integrity Act (RIA) of 2022 on investors, service providers, and capital seekers for the EB-5 Visa Program.

Strategies to secure EB5 investments in the capital stack under the Reform Integrity Act (RIA).

EB5 due diligence and methods of choosing EB5 project investment.

Trends and strategies for successful direct and regional center EB 5 projects.

EB 5 market movements, source of funds options, RIA filing probabilities, and impacts of inflation.

About Vivek Tandon

Vivek is an attorney, investment banker, and Founder and CEO of EB5 BRICS LLC . Vivek holds securities licenses from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which makes him qualified to advise investors for the EB-5 Visa Program. Vivek is a registered representative with the boutique investment banking firm, Sequence Financial Specialists, who also acts as managing broker-dealer for EB-5 investments.

Vivek Tandon regularly meets with EB 5 investors throughout India , Dubai , and Singapore . The EB-5 Visa is an immigrant program that grants permanent residence to investors and their dependents. EB5 investors must meet the minimum investment and job creation requirements to qualify for the program.

See Vivek on Quora .

Address:

8383 Wilshire Blvd #800, Beverly Hills, CA 90211

Phone: (213) 394-5527

Media Contact:

Vivek Tandon

213-394-5527

[email protected]

SOURCE EB5 BRICS LLC