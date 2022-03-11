EB5 BRICS Comments on Congress Passing EB-5 Reauthorization Bill at Investment Amount of $800K

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After months of debate and uncertainty, the U.S. Congress has passed the "EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 " as part of the overall U.S. Omnibus Spending Bill. The EB-5 Reauthorization extends the EB-5 Regional Center program through September 30, 2027, with significant changes that will impact existing and future investors. Most notably, the minimum EB-5 investment amount would increase to $800,000 from the current $500,000 for Targeted Employment Areas and Rural Areas and $1.05M from the current $1M for Non-Targeted Employment Areas for both regional center and direct EB-5 investments.

EB5 Visa Reauthorization News Vivek Tandon Esq.

Some major provisions that will affect existing investors include:

The new restrictions and greater investment amounts will not apply to pending I-526 petitions.

After the bill is signed into law, I-526 petitions, adjustment of status applications, and consular procedures will resume.

For future investors, a few important points:

With I-526 petitions, concurrent adjustment of status filings of I-485 fillings are allowed which means applicants currently in the US on F-1 student visa, OPT, H-1B work visa, L-1A managerial visa and other non-immigrant visas can apply for and get Employment Authorization Document (EAD) and Travel Document (TD) in 90-120 days of applying for EB-5 and become free to work anywhere without employer sponsorship.

For targeted employment areas (TEAs) or "infrastructure projects," the needed investment amount will increase to $800,000 . The investment amount will be $1,050,000 if this is not the case.

. The investment amount will be if this is not the case. If the EB-5 program lapses in the future, grandfathering laws require USCIS to continue processing EB-5 petitions as long as they are filed by September 30, 2026 .

. The bill allocates 20% of total EB-5 visa numbers to investments in rural areas, 10% to investments in high-unemployment areas, and 2% to infrastructure projects.

In some instances, protection for dependent children who have reached the age of majority.

Gifts are still allowed, and they aren't restricted to family members.

Capital investments, administrative fees, and any fees "connected" with the investment are also subject to source of funds restrictions.

If a regional center or new commercial enterprise (NCE) closes, there is a process in place to switch projects.

Regional Centers can expect the following:

Caps on indirect and construction jobs have been imposed.

Individual I-526 applications must be presented after an I-924 application has been filed.

The validity of TEA letters is two years.

USCIS must audit RCs at least once every five years.

Outside of the RC geography, (maybe) redeployment is allowed (subject to regulations).

Persons who have committed certain crimes or who have been subject to orders or sanctions from certain state or federal enforcement bodies are prohibited from participating in RCs.

Third-party agent fees and involvement in a project must be disclosed.

The USCIS requires direct and third-party promoters to register.

New RC/NCE "funds administration" guidelines.

The 40 page bill includes other points that may prove interesting.

About EB5 BRICS:

EB5 BRICS offers foreign investors the opportunity and instruments to gain permanent residency in the United States.

Please contact Vivek Tandon , See other US Visas

See other EB5 Visa News from 2021 , 2020 and 2019

Media Contact:

Vivek Tandon, Esq

EB5 BRICS, LLC

8383 Wilshire Blvd., Ste. 800

Beverly Hills, CA 90211

213.344.5941

https://www.eb5brics.com

Securities offered through Sequence Financial Specialists LLC (Member FINRA / SIPC ). EB5 BRICS, LLC is not a broker-dealer, does not offer securities and is not registered with FINRA or any other securities-regulating organizations. The CEO of EB5 BRICS is registered with Sequence. EB5 BRICS is not affiliated with Sequence. Information contained in this message may be privileged and confidential and protected from disclosure. If the reader of this message is not the intended recipient or an employee or agent responsible for delivering this message to the intended recipient. You are hereby notified that any dissemination, distribution or copying of this communication is strictly prohibited. If you have received this communication in error, please notify us immediately by replying to the message and deleting it from your computer.

Sequence Financial Specialists LLC professionals are committed to acting in our retail client's best interest. For important information on Regulation Best Interest, including Form CRS and other disclosures, please visit our website at www.sequencefinancialspecialists.com .

SOURCE EB5 BRICS LLC